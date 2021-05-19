 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Anti-Health Act party didn't violate the Health Act, partygoers argue   (msn.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Anti-Heath Act party is firmly opposed to toffee.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Covidiots are everywhere. Florida and Alberta have an extra helping of stupid.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why would one be "anti-health"?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why would one be "anti-health"?


Well, for example, if one were looking for the anti-life equation, I'm assuming anti-health would be one of the terms.

