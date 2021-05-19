 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Another cycling champion falls victim to doping   (foxnews.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Imma get you, subby.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Boooooooooooo 😞
 
scorpmatt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bravo subby.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In addition to WTF button FARK ought to add Strong Frown button.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I spend a lot of time on my bike. I know I'm not supposed to be on the sidewalk but it's either that or certain death here in Florida.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nearly every serious biker I know has had a near fatal and often life changing accident.  Most from cars but plenty from just riding on something that can go over 30mph but can't go over a pothole.
 
WyDave
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm only one person removed from this. Someone I know is on her team and is just devastated.
 
thornhill
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Nearly every serious biker I know has had a near fatal and often life changing accident.  Most from cars but plenty from just riding on something that can go over 30mph but can't go over a pothole.


I guess I'd qualify as a fairly serious cyclist - do a 50 mile ride every Saturday.

The only time in 20 years that I had a near-fatal accident was on a two-lane road when a car came into the opposing lane - my lane - to pass someone, and then didn't move back after he passed. It was like a game of chicken and I went off the road to avoid him. I assume it was intentional and he was farking with me.

And I've only had one somewhat serious fall when I was coming out of a down hill drop at 25mph, turning, and went over gravel which caused me to lose control. I fell on my side and had some cuts and bruises, but nothing too bad. (An expensive helmet that fits snugly, is lightweight, and has good airflow is totally worth it.)
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Montoya told police he was not texting at the time of the accident, but admitted to drinking alcohol and using marijuana the night before, 9 News reported.

So... this means nothing. Its like saying he fell asleep at the wheel 2 years ago in his driveway and did cocaine on christmas 1995.
 
