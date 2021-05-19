 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Old and busted: raging forest fires from climate change. New hotness: "zombie fires" or fires that never go out because of climate change   (theguardian.com) divider line
12
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Call me when one of these lasts 5500 years like Burning Mountain. Or the Centralia mine fie that has been going since 1962. Or New Castle, Colorado that has been running for 120 years.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Call me when one of these lasts 5500 years like Burning Mountain. Or the Centralia mine fie that has been going since 1962. Or New Castle, Colorado that has been running for 120 years.


Sci-fi original is already filming
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Old and busted : climate change is fake.

New hotness +32C/90F over normals in the arctic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Call me when one of these lasts 5500 years like Burning Mountain. Or the Centralia mine fie that has been going since 1962. Or New Castle, Colorado that has been running for 120 years.


It's not a competition.

Having more inextinguishable fires is not a good thing.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So it's the DC/Snyderverse after all.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They have to go out eventually. I mean, sooner or later they'll run out of fuel.

RIGHT?!?!
 
hammettman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Our very own eternal flame.

Burning in honor of...
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Call me when one of these lasts 5500 years like Burning Mountain. Or the Centralia mine fie that has been going since 1962. Or New Castle, Colorado that has been running for 120 years.


Forgot about Valkenvania
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: They have to go out eventually. I mean, sooner or later they'll run out of fuel.

RIGHT?!?!


And then we can use the space to LARP all the post-apocolyptic video games that we play today!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Driving in your car I never never want to go home
Because I haven't got one anymore
 
