(New York Daily News)   If you're going to run a $2M COVID unemployment scheme, do not post about it on social media with pictures of you holding wads of cash   (nydailynews.com) divider line
    Dumbass, United States, New York City, Suspects Bryan Abraham, Credit card, New York City men, ngel Cabrera, Cheque, Carlos Humberto Cabrera  
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the contrary, please do.  Any time you're engaging in a criminal conspiracy you should post about it on whatever social media platforms you can think of.

After all, the cops aren't exactly our best and brightest, and they need all the help they  can get.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOW you tell me.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rookies
Florida man bought mansion, luxury cars with PPP loan money, feds say
Youtube qXWenXNEuAA
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're supposed to brag by purchasing a needlessly expensive car or a massive yacht. Read the rulebook.


Small Penis = Ferrari

Big Ego = Massive Yacht
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much is that in F-22s?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nydailynews.com

The middle guy had a legit reason. He wanted to by the neck he was born without.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Houston man charged in $1.6 million fraud case
Youtube wU-RsAEkZ5I
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assholes, both of them....


assholes, both of them....
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it me or the PPP program was a huge scam on taxpayers? Seems like they gave money to anyone who asked for it without checking anything.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I was seconds away from posting this. Well done.


I was seconds away from posting this. Well done.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Is it me or the PPP program was a huge scam on taxpayers? Seems like they gave money to anyone who asked for it without checking anything.


Small Business owners are the new Welfare Queens of the 21st century.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting to see pics of Hunter Biden.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's funny they could have worn masks while withdrawing the money without raising any suspicion, but they didn't.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What, no king douchenozzle von crunk?

//maybe he was just outdone by the second and third stimulus....
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you don't post about it, the government will still find out what you did from your vaccination 5G chips. You may as well put it all on your social media and get those up votes and likes.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [Fark user image 251x201]


I see my work here is done.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 500x441]

assholes, both of them....


Isn't that the cop from Die Hard on the left?
 
freakymescan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Someone just tried to do this on my social security number this week. My work hit me up bright and early this morning. Spent the first two hour of work sending off paperwork to the IRS, SS, FTC, and the state workforce commission. Also, had to set up identity fraud protection through my insurance.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Is it me or the PPP program was a huge scam on taxpayers? Seems like they gave money to anyone who asked for it without checking anything.


Look at the source. They didn't know the right things to do, so they did something. That pretty much defines the previous four years.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Suspects Bryan Abraham, 18; Carlos Vazquez, 20; Angel Cabrera, 18; Armani Miller, 24; Johan Santos, 19; Gianni Stewart, 19; Andre Ruddock, 25, and Seth Golding, 18, got $600 weekly payments in the names of hundreds of people, authorities say.

Jeebus, most of them were young enough that they may have had to explain to their moms what they were doing on the family computer.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nuke Bizzle & Fat Wizza "EDD" (Official Music Video)
Youtube K0ck7hTsug8


Of course he was caught. He did du sumtin'. Youth today, sigh.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I always feel sad for people who feel the need to post their food or money or weapons or purchases: They must not have very much both in terms of possessions or people in their lives. They are bragging about finally having things, so they must not have much, really. As I said, they are sad people. And, as for the ones with showing off money, potential victims because if someone you know knows you have something they want, they will try to take it.

My idiotbrotherinlaw (one word) bought a gun. He posted it on line standing in front of his car trunk one morning in the parking lot at his place of employment (a knackers yard, and since there are not very many of those, it wasn't hard to pinpoint) and by lunch the car trunk was broken open and the gun stolen. Since reporting it stolen to the police would have begun questions about the provenance of the gun, he couldn't/wouldn't report the theft.

BTW: he has living in the USA since immigrating with his parents about 50 years ago, and he listens to RW talk radio and is a Trumpist in his blatherings, so I discourage his ever becoming a citizen, something he has not done yet because his is inherently lazy about anything regarding education of any kind and because there are no laws declaring immigrants, after a certain amount of time, either apply for citizenship or leave the country. I love my Familia but this nonsense about allowing immigrants to just live here without becoming citizens is stupid. Either you are an American, or you are not. There is no in-between. There needs to be a deadline: 3 years, 5 years, 7 years. And Immigration needs to do it's farkin' job and process applications faster. As it is now, it can be 3 or more years from time an immigrant applies for citizenship to the swearing in ceremony, and that is also stupid. Why should it take more than a year? Shouldn't.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where's that pic of the dude with the dumb louvered sunglasses waving a bunch of 20s that blew up on Gawker?
 
BigChad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Is it me or the PPP program was a huge scam on taxpayers? Seems like they gave money to anyone who asked for it without checking anything.


Just tell them you have a "farm" - totally legit...

Hundreds of PPP Loans Went to Fake Farms in Absurd Places
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: As it is now, it can be 3 or more years from time an immigrant applies for citizenship to the swearing in ceremony, and that is also stupid. Why should it take more than a year?


You are correct in that the amount of time (currently ~13 years at the moment I believe) is ridiculous. However the Biden administration has decided to let 'new' non-citizen aliens/families to be released into the interior as long as they promise to visit the local DHS/ICE offices to get court dates; if you believe that they will I have  abridge to sell you in New York City for cheap.

https://www.borderreport.com/hot-topi​c​s/immigration/fast-tracked-release-of-​migrants-without-court-notices-surpass​es-15300-texas-democrat-confirms/
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: Where's that pic of the dude with the dumb louvered sunglasses waving a bunch of 20s that blew up on Gawker?


I was trying to find a good version of that earlier.  Google did show me a Fark badge, so we got that going for us.
 
