‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So if you join a gang you should start farking the other gang members to preserve your legal rights.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's such a creepy expression.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ZAZ: So if you join a gang you should start farking the other gang members to preserve your legal rights.


Pornhub category "Banggang".
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh god. This is going to SCOTUS eventually isn't it?
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why would you only have one night stand?  Doesn't it make the bedroom look uneven?

/2 night stands really tie the room together.
//Tip your watiress
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, yeah, 2 nightstands are popular. If you only had one nightstand, the bed would look lopsided and unbalanced.

/and would drive anyone with any level of OCD nuts.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Well, yeah, 2 nightstands are popular. If you only had one nightstand, the bed would look lopsided and unbalanced.

/and would drive anyone with any level of OCD nuts.


Same thing when a simulpost is missed by a minute. The whole thread seems a little off.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ZAZ: So if you join a gang you should start farking the other gang members to preserve your legal rights.


I hereby copyright "indemnifarking" and charge $1 per use henceforth.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ZAZ: So if you join a gang you should start farking the other gang members to preserve your legal rights.


Look, Johnny Two-Knives... I know it's not what you signed up for but this is the only way. Trust me.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But if you're a repeat customer of a prostitute, which legal principle takes precedence?
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thehobbes: Oh god. This is going to SCOTUS eventually isn't it?


You're right. I figure we'll hear more about this in a year or so.
 
