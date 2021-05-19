 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   NY AG: "We would like to join the suit against Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman." .. Federal judge: "Please proceed"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    Followup, Ku Klux Klan, Democracy, right hoaxers Jacob Wohl, Pleading, Lawyer, Jack Burkman, Voting, NY AG  
CarnySaur
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tee hee.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Some love their civil rights up until they become civil liabilities.
 
culebra
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
schadenfindout
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't care about them suing. I want them in jail
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As would we all.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nail these pieces of shiat to a wall.

Then cut out that part of the wall and throw it into the pit of Chernobyl reactor 4.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
After Wohl and Burkman's counsel claimed that James is not seeking direct relief from their clients, Judge Marrero wondered whether they read the attorney general's filing.

"The Court is puzzled by this assertion, as it is directly belied by the proposed complaint in Intervention, which the court presumes-perhaps incorrectly-Defendants reviewed"

This last year has given me huge respect for some Judges' ability to throw legal shade.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Despite all the crap that Russia did to our elections, I still find it amazing that the most effective campaign (robocalls full of misinformation) was purely a homegrown operation. It's like Putin mulled over all the terrible things he could do to us, including extorting our President, and decided that robocalls were just a step too far into evil.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
About farking time.

Sue these farking scumbags into the poorhouse for the next 20 farking years. Would like to see them both do about 3-5 years for voter interference/intimidation as well. Might have a cooling effect on any other Republican scumbags that have it in their heads to do the same kind of shiat.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Drain them so they can't afford to even rent the conference room at the Casper, WY Best Western.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wohl is gonna be reeeallly popular in prison if you know what I mean and I think you do.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: After Wohl and Burkman's counsel claimed that James is not seeking direct relief from their clients, Judge Marrero wondered whether they read the attorney general's filing.

"The Court is puzzled by this assertion, as it is directly belied by the proposed complaint in Intervention, which the court presumes-perhaps incorrectly-Defendants reviewed"

This last year has given me huge respect for some Judges' ability to throw legal shade.


The use of the word "puzzled" is the best part.

The judge was not puzzled, he was pissed off, disgusted, and otherwise ticked.
 
hammettman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kinda nice to see all this law and order happening.

Can we step on the gas pedal and speed it up?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Despite all the crap that Russia did to our elections, I still find it amazing that the most effective campaign (robocalls full of misinformation) was purely a homegrown operation. It's like Putin mulled over all the terrible things he could do to us, including extorting our President, and decided that robocalls were just a step too far into evil.


Nope, Russians are just smarter than your average Republicans. Robocalling leaves a traceable paper trail and at the same time the crime can be recorded for the record.

Misinformation campaigns are 99% opinion pieces spread via social media or conservative talking heads. Nothing illegal about it right now and highly affective.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LOL, these two idiots think they're in the class that can just ignore things like subpoenas. Reality is going to hit these two like a frog on a freeway.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA your fly's open.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*grumpy cat* GOOD.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NoahFenze: I don't care about them suing. I want them in jail


Unfortunately if they go to jail their martyred which means they make more money from there constituents. Hit him in the pocketbook then throw them in jail
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: UltimaCS: Despite all the crap that Russia did to our elections, I still find it amazing that the most effective campaign (robocalls full of misinformation) was purely a homegrown operation. It's like Putin mulled over all the terrible things he could do to us, including extorting our President, and decided that robocalls were just a step too far into evil.

Nope, Russians are just smarter than your average Republicans. Robocalling leaves a traceable paper trail and at the same time the crime can be recorded for the record.

Misinformation campaigns are 99% opinion pieces spread via social media or conservative talking heads. Nothing illegal about it right now and highly affective.


I thought Russia didn't bother with subtlety.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Any lawyers these two can afford will shortly need lawyers of their own.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Wohl is gonna be reeeallly popular in prison if you know what I mean and I think you do.


Jacob's new cellmate: Welcome home, we gon play house up in here.  You wanna be the mama or the daddy?

Jacob: I want to be the daddy.

Cellmate: Good, now get over here and suck mamas dick.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
NY AG, the only ones doing their freaking job. The other 49 states AGs are farking worthless.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: menschenfresser: Wohl is gonna be reeeallly popular in prison if you know what I mean and I think you do.

Jacob's new cellmate: Welcome home, we gon play house up in here.  You wanna be the mama or the daddy?

Jacob: I want to be the daddy.

Cellmate: Good, now get over here and suck mamas dick.


See, it's because rape is funny.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Drain them so they can't afford to even rent the conference room at the Casper, WY Best Western.


Which would turn out to be Wohl's mom's fence again.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Draining the swamp, good!
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Sexy Jesus: menschenfresser: Wohl is gonna be reeeallly popular in prison if you know what I mean and I think you do.

Jacob's new cellmate: Welcome home, we gon play house up in here.  You wanna be the mama or the daddy?

Jacob: I want to be the daddy.

Cellmate: Good, now get over here and suck mamas dick.

See, it's because rape is funny.


It is when the victim is male.

Doubly so if he's been convicted of a crime.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I genuinely don't understand how these assholes aren't in jail already.

I mean the false rape complaints alone are disgusting.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Sexy Jesus: menschenfresser: Wohl is gonna be reeeallly popular in prison if you know what I mean and I think you do.

Jacob's new cellmate: Welcome home, we gon play house up in here.  You wanna be the mama or the daddy?

Jacob: I want to be the daddy.

Cellmate: Good, now get over here and suck mamas dick.

See, it's because rape is funny.


George Carlin-rape CAN be funny
Youtube gQA6UStpOyQ
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, yeah. Good luck in proving that anyone changes their mind on anything because of a "robocall."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Sexy Jesus: menschenfresser: Wohl is gonna be reeeallly popular in prison if you know what I mean and I think you do.

Jacob's new cellmate: Welcome home, we gon play house up in here.  You wanna be the mama or the daddy?

Jacob: I want to be the daddy.

Cellmate: Good, now get over here and suck mamas dick.

See, it's because rape is funny.


IF Wohl goes to prison, he'll go to a medium security prison where he can be in protective custody with all the other perverts and whiny babies. There he'll be in little to no danger from other inmates, but he'll be no favorite of the CO's because of his constant biatching and moaning about every little thing.

Guards don't like attention whores in prison. It messes up their down time.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: nicoffeine: Sexy Jesus: menschenfresser: Wohl is gonna be reeeallly popular in prison if you know what I mean and I think you do.

Jacob's new cellmate: Welcome home, we gon play house up in here.  You wanna be the mama or the daddy?

Jacob: I want to be the daddy.

Cellmate: Good, now get over here and suck mamas dick.

See, it's because rape is funny.

IF Wohl goes to prison, he'll go to a medium security prison where he can be in protective custody with all the other perverts and whiny babies. There he'll be in little to no danger from other inmates, but he'll be no favorite of the CO's because of his constant biatching and moaning about every little thing.

Guards don't like attention whores in prison. It messes up their down time.


So, rape isfunny?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Wohl is gonna be reeeallly popular in prison if you know what I mean and I think you do.


He better know a lot of good jokes to keep Big Nasty out his bum hole
 
1974 Dodge Monaco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Drain them so they can't afford to even rent the conference room at the Casper, WY Best Western.



There's always the Four Seasons.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yeah, yeah. Good luck in proving that anyone changes their mind on anything because of a "robocall."


NY does not have to prove that.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
" James also wants to sue two new defendants: their telecom provider Message Communications and its owner Robert Mahanian."

Nice.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 minute ago  

erik-k: Nail these pieces of shiat to a wall.

Then cut out that part of the wall and throw it into the pit of Chernobyl reactor 4.


Only 3.6 roentgen. Like a chest xray.
 
