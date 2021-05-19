 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Viva Las Vegas   (abc7.com) divider line
34
    More: Spiffy, Public health, Infectious disease, Prevention, Disease Control, LAS VEGAS, County lawmakers, business occupancy, large gatherings  
•       •       •

871 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2021 at 2:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm leaving Las Vegas....in a body bag".

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens here, sends you to the ICu 2 weeks later.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not an expert. But it just feels a tiny bit too soon for this.

We'll see I guess.

/Maybe next year
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. shiat. I had tons of free room offers. I bet they've cancelled them all now.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how long it will take for Lake Meade to lose all it's water now.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: What happens here, sends you to the ICu 2 weeks later.


Not if you're vaxxed.  I'm perfectly comfortable hanging out in big, unmasked crowds now.

But if you're stupid enough to go back into normal society now, without being vaxxed, you're just asking for it.  The world is more dangerous than ever for those people.  And I don't care.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subs, I am pretty sure it is "Viva Lost Wages".
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's always held true that any disease you contract in Vegas certainly doesn't stay in Vegas.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This would all be better news if more people would get vaccines, but it's good news.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Gross. Even without the pandemic, that town is just farking gross. Let the desert have it back.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The next time you go to Vegas, expect it to look a lot like 2019.

A loud, crowded boiling hot theme park for boring rubes?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pre-pandemic guidelines

Which would be what? Try not to drink so much you pass out on the roulette table?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Ass_Master_Flash: What happens here, sends you to the ICu 2 weeks later.

Not if you're vaxxed.  I'm perfectly comfortable hanging out in big, unmasked crowds now.

But if you're stupid enough to go back into normal society now, without being vaxxed, you're just asking for it.  The world is more dangerous than ever for those people.  And I don't care.


Ahh, the "I got mine so fark everyone else" crowd checking in.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It will be a superspreader problem, but it won't be THEIR superspreader problem.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This would all be better news if more people would couldget vaccines, but it's good badnews because about 20% of the population can't get vaccinated.


FTFY.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fewer than 1 in 3 Clark County residents are fully vaccinated. Sounds like a great time to invite the unwashed masses to breathe all over everything.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This would all be better news if more people would get vaccines, but it's good news.


Fark 'em if they won't get vaxxed.   The rest of us have done all we can to protect ourselves, and it's no longer our job or responsibility to protect people who won't protect themselves.

If you don't get vaxxed, go to Vegas, hang out in crowded nightclub, and find yourself in an ICU a few days later, well... that's TS for you.  I don't care. You made your poor decision.

This is why I'm not getting all wound up about Vaccine Passports in most cases. It's a self-correcting problem, now that we're going maskless at full capacity again.  If you're not vaxxed - you will get it now.  100%.  Just hope it's a mild case I guess.

A vaccine passport is probably most critical on cruise ships, because that's a self contained operation, and an outbreak at sea will ruin everybody's good time.  Ron DeSantis needs to realize that.

But everywhere else?  fark 'em.    Hope the ICU is comfy.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Tad_Waxpole: Ass_Master_Flash: What happens here, sends you to the ICu 2 weeks later.

Not if you're vaxxed.  I'm perfectly comfortable hanging out in big, unmasked crowds now.

But if you're stupid enough to go back into normal society now, without being vaxxed, you're just asking for it.  The world is more dangerous than ever for those people.  And I don't care.

Ahh, the "I got mine so fark everyone else" crowd checking in.


Damn straight.  Loud and proud.
There's nothing stopping you from getting yours either.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Tad_Waxpole: Ass_Master_Flash: What happens here, sends you to the ICu 2 weeks later.

Not if you're vaxxed.  I'm perfectly comfortable hanging out in big, unmasked crowds now.

But if you're stupid enough to go back into normal society now, without being vaxxed, you're just asking for it.  The world is more dangerous than ever for those people.  And I don't care.

Ahh, the "I got mine so fark everyone else" crowd checking in.


Are there places where the vaccine is still difficult to get? In Colorado, you can't walk around the corner without someone offering you the vaccine.

This afternoon, I'm having a few beers at a bar with my friends. Haven't been to a bar or seen any of my friends in person in 14 months. We will sit outside and wear masks when indoors, but I'm no more responsible for unvaccinated people entering the bar than I am for alcoholics going to the bar.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

meanmutton: HotWingConspiracy: This would all be better news if more people would couldget vaccines, but it's good badnews because about 20% of the population can't get vaccinated.

FTFY.


Where are you getting this number? And expand on "can't"
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No Shadow On The Sun


standing barefoot
on the red shag
hotel room carpet
with a drink melting in his hand.

it feels odd to be naked
staring out of the floor to ceiling window
of a las vegas hotel,

The Frontier.

his socks are folded over a pair of black wingtip shoes
which are sitting neatly together
below his suit pants
hanging from the
closet door.

there's a long black cigarette burning
in an ashtray with a gold horseshoe on it.
the freezing cold, chemical scented hotel air
makes even the smoke smell clean.

all down below
people are crowded onto rooftops,
looking at the sky
expectant
hesitant.

glistening sunscreened shoulders,
shiny sweltering frictions.
secretaries from anaheim and twenty nine palms,
with eyes that can never get full,
are trying hard to build a memory
they can be proudly
ashamed of.

the desert radiates quietly
like a rattlesnake sleeping
with its eyes open.
the hotel window is too hot to touch.
he brings his face half an inch away
and smells burning.

if he listens hard
he can hear the ringing bells
from the slot machines downstairs.
if he closes his eyes he can see
the sick eyed gamblers
leaning over the hard tables
on swollen elbows.
and the women,
lacklustered second hand
american dreamers,
all float away
like money.

he didn't come here for any of that.
and it is time.

he stares hard at the horizon.
and in the heat warped distance
a millimeter sized flare
of green helic light,
a blastocyst of
birthing rage,
smaller than a keyhole
larger than the sun,
flashes across the arid wastes,
splits in two across the sharp bridge
of his nose
into both eyes
then bounces hard
against the back wall of his skull.
like a bullet into a blackboard.

the floor begins to throb,
the air gets thick.

then

sixty five miles north of the vegas strip
a black mass blooms
into a towering cloud
the shape of a toadstool.
angry red and purple,
gorging itself on pure oxygen
and lunatic science.
erupts like a sexual sore
and climbs into the chalky haze sky.
an overheated climax of erotic weaponry.
fark cum win die
the chrome toothed heart of a nation.
beautiful,
cruel,
impossible to turn away from.
an inferno
of barely conceived lust.
not russian
not japanese

america
america(n)

his erection stands in silent tribute,
flying the flag of no nation.

the thick pulse of a distorted compression wave
rolls across the sand at eight hundred miles per hour.
it takes five minutes before it slams
into the twelve story hotel casino.

he feels the tall black window flex inward
and touch the tip of his nose.
his stomach full
of bloody gin
begins to
boil.

the cloud is changing now.
turning into something else
that will be seen a thousand ways
by a thousand curious eyes.
a billion tons of postmodern wrath
wind walking across the desert
like a shape shifting
navajo witch.

when the sun sets
the sky is the color of a punched out eye.
and that night he sleeps like a man
free from any fugitive thought,
under snow white sheets.

he wakes the next day
wet, newborn,
and leaves without paying any bill.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: meanmutton: HotWingConspiracy: This would all be better news if more people would couldget vaccines, but it's good badnews because about 20% of the population can't get vaccinated.

FTFY.

Where are you getting this number? And expand on "can't"


Some people are afraid of needles I guess.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm not a fan of Las Vegas (or Orlando) but a trip last fall had our return flight out of McCarran. Mrs. FM found a suite at the Wynn for less than $100 per night. It was stranger than normal in Vegas and not too crowded. Glad we went. Normally I would have wanted to skip it. And the live drive-by shooting on the strip across from the Bellagio just added to the excitement. Oooooh Las Vegas.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Vegas at the end of Summer
variety.comView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

anuran: It will be a superspreader problem, but it won't be THEIR superspreader problem.


Awwww....does someone need their woobie?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What did the science lady say on the Sunday news show..?

Something to the effect that it was alright if people don't want to wear a mask anymore, that the government felt that they had already done enough by inventing a vaccine, making it widely available for free, determining infection vectors and likelihood of infection when not wearing masks...
...and that anyone who was too stupid to take advantage of these things was too stupid to be an American, would be doing the rest of society a big favor by just contracting the disease and dying..?

I might be paraphrasing a bit...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Narrator's Voice: Ignorant of complexities of immunology-perhaps deliberately-they believed their vaccine to be infallible.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Narrator's Voice: Ignorant of complexities of immunology-perhaps deliberately-they believed their vaccine to be infallible.


Stay home forever.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: anuran: It will be a superspreader problem, but it won't be THEIR superspreader problem.

Awwww....does someone need their woobie?

[Fark user image image 425x416]


That image would make sense if Linus' blanket actually protected him from monsters, Lucy.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

1funguy: What did the science lady say on the Sunday news show..?

Something to the effect that it was alright if people don't want to wear a mask anymore, that the government felt that they had already done enough by inventing a vaccine, making it widely available for free, determining infection vectors and likelihood of infection when not wearing masks...
...and that anyone who was too stupid to take advantage of these things was too stupid to be an American, would be doing the rest of society a big favor by just contracting the disease and dying..?

I might be paraphrasing a bit...


If the vaccine were capable of engendering absolute immunity, that would be ok.  But it does not.  Vaccine engendered humoral antibodies are finite and ablative. A vaccinated individual can no more be exposed to unlimited amounts of virus any more than a car can drive unlimited miles on a single tank of gas.  There's little evidence that the memory B-cells produced via vaccination are cross reactive with the actual pathogen to an extent that would allow recipients to absorb high inoculum titers-such as those that one could expect from sharing a poorly ventilated space with a bunch of asymptomatic spreaders-without serious consequences.

Stupid.
Stupid.
Stupid.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: meanmutton: Tad_Waxpole: Ass_Master_Flash: What happens here, sends you to the ICu 2 weeks later.

Not if you're vaxxed.  I'm perfectly comfortable hanging out in big, unmasked crowds now.

But if you're stupid enough to go back into normal society now, without being vaxxed, you're just asking for it.  The world is more dangerous than ever for those people.  And I don't care.

Ahh, the "I got mine so fark everyone else" crowd checking in.

Are there places where the vaccine is still difficult to get? In Colorado, you can't walk around the corner without someone offering you the vaccine.

This afternoon, I'm having a few beers at a bar with my friends. Haven't been to a bar or seen any of my friends in person in 14 months. We will sit outside and wear masks when indoors, but I'm no more responsible for unvaccinated people entering the bar than I am for alcoholics going to the bar.


Even in a world where it's readily available, it's still not readily available to everyone.

For instance, I got my vaccine at a community vaccination site and the process was simple and easy (for me).  That said, it required these things:
-Transportation to and from the site, which may not be close.
-Internet access
-A device (ie laptop or smart phone) that can access the internet
-The ability to use that device and the cognition/.technical know-how required to find the appointment site and fill out the form.
-enough time off of work/other responsibilities to visit the sites during the hours/times when appointments are available.
-enough willpower to get the vaccine despite whatever barriers exist.  And enough belief in vaccines to think it is worthwhile.

All of these are a barrier to the masses being vaccinated.  While I have seen major efforts in my city to "bring the vaccines to the people in the community" and open sites up for walk-in appointments (which only happened recently, in the past week or so, for the site I went to),

Having lived in more rural areas I fully expect them to be the most hard to reach given they are more prone to the above barriers.

I may be building a strawman who doesn't exist (someone in a who wants the vaccine but for whatever reason can't get it), Or spending too much time focusing on fringe cases, but I don't think so.  At this point I wouldn't go saying "well, at this point everyone who dies of Covid, for trying to live a normal life without getting the vaccine, deserves it, after all I was able to get a vaccine"  seems a little cold.

I might take this viewpoint if we had an effort like the census except with the goal of giving vaccines instead of surveys.  But we don't really have that kind of manpower.  It would require a major training and recruiting effort and would have a gigantic price tag.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: backhand.slap.of.reason: Narrator's Voice: Ignorant of complexities of immunology-perhaps deliberately-they believed their vaccine to be infallible.

Stay home forever.


eat shiat
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Like everywhere else, Las Vegas has two groups of people who haven't been vaccinated; those who want to get vaccinated but haven't been able to do it yet, and those who will not get vaccinated. Once everybody who wants to get vaccinated actually gets vaccinated, then there is no reason to continue public health measures to protect the people who don't get vaccinated. Their health is not my problem.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.