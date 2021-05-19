 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   On second thought, Missouri decides it doesn't want to honor a pill-popping, sexist, racist gasbag
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Didn't even have to click.  It's all there.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guessed Trump,  but this is even better.

Goooood!
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I guessed Trump,  but this is even better.

Goooood!


"Missouri" tipped me off.  Otherwise, it could be a hundred different people.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two days before my own birthday each year would have been a serious mood killer.
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first Friday in May each year is designated as "Law Enforcement Appreciation Day."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A little over a decade ago, some folks dug up Slobodan Milosevic and drove a stake through his heart. Just saying.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: A little over a decade ago, some folks dug up Slobodan Milosevic and drove a stake through his heart. Just saying slaying.


FTFY
 
hammettman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
OTOH, thank you for reminding me he's dead.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I believe we have jumped the shark with the whole days/months designation of things
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It appears the closest they could get was with April's "Limb Loss Awareness Month."  Leaving out the augh without comment, perhaps.
/Pretty sure if one has limb loss, the awareness is always there.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wasilla Hillbilly: I believe we have jumped the shark with the whole days/months designation of things


We did that when we made Columbus Day a federal holiday.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wasilla Hillbilly: I believe we have jumped the shark with the whole days/months designation of things


You dare say that on Taco Bell Appreciation Day?!?!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Wasilla Hillbilly: I believe we have jumped the shark with the whole days/months designation of things

You dare say that on Taco Bell Appreciation Day?!?!


Aw word? My bad
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: A little over a decade ago, some folks dug up Slobodan Milosevic and drove a stake through his heart. Just saying.


He must have been pretty "ripe" after a few years in the ground.

Good think TikTok didn't exist then.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


Uh... what is your question?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If anyone needs to relieve themselves, he's buried in Bellfontaine , in St. Louis.   The closest he's been to Missouri in decades.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not against Limbaugh having a day, as long as it means shiatting on his grave.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But at least Missouri fox trotters get appreciated for a whole week.
 
Al! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subby

I'm all for describing people with words that fit them, but if we're going to be negative about it, at least depict the entire picture. It should be: "Missouri decides it doesn't want to honor a disgusting, fat-bodied, pill-popping, sexist, ignorant, lying,racist gasbag who is currently fellating Satan while swimming in the everburning demon-fields of Hell."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Iron Curtain Speech Day

What?
 
