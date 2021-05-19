 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Guy tries to hijack a bus and he would have gotten away with it too if it weren't for those meddling kids   (wsbtv.com) divider line
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The kids were the ones that actually got the gentleman off of the bus and they pretty much had my back as much as my concerns were with them," Corbin explained. "At the end when they started questioning him, it seemed to have frustrated him because his main objective were to get to the next town, but I think we were only on the road about four miles and he just got frustrated with the questions and just told me to stop the bus and get off. All y'all get off now."

Let's be honest, we've all been there.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not your guy, buddy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cmg-cmg-tv-10010-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size

School bus driver and man who just wants to see Hall and Oates once before he dies, Kenneth Corbin.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just wanted to get home?  19 counts of kidnapping, I don't think he's going to see home for a long damn time.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He sensed more questions coming and I guess something clicked in his mind and he said, 'Enough is enough already,' and he told me to 'Stop the bus, and just get off.'"

He's not going to get very far with an insanity defense because this all sounds eminently reasonable.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again? Didnt this happen like a few weeks ago?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, not everyone can handle a bunch of kids. Think about that next time you try to carjack.

Also, bus drivers do not get enough respect and are not paid nearly enough.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pop quiz, hotshot.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: bus drivers do not get enough respect and are not paid nearly enough.


If there's one thing I've learned on Fark, it's that everyone is underpaid except cops and corporate executives.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are we there yet?

I have to pee.

Billy keeps hitting me.

Why are you wearing that uniform?

My house is the other way.

Do they have ice cream in the army?

Do you have snacks for us?

Mrs Greene is going to be really mad at you.

My brother is a Marine.


and so it goes......
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The nagging mother in law defense.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also tried to steal a bus:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good use of a reference, great kids. The story could have used a few Trumpers thrown under the bus to cover Trump's ass, but apart from that.
 
Back2Good
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lol dumb ass hijacked a bus with his issued rifle, that he had no ammo for. Later tried to drive the bus himself, but failed. So he left, and left the gun behind.

Who knew New Jersey was so titillating that you had to get back that bad
 
