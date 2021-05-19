 Skip to content
 
(The Sun (Ireland))   App savvy youth saves old timer at bar, who had got dressed up for his first post-lockdown drink, when he was 'ignored for 15 minutes' trying to buy a pint but didn't have the app   (thesun.ie) divider line
42
42 Comments     (+0 »)
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I call app Britain.

The Thick of It - I call app Britain
Youtube Ei9iM_zzzQk
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That "youth" looks to be in his early 40's.

thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is an app more efficient than just saying, "pint of Guinness, please"?
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: How is an app more efficient than just saying, "pint of Guinness, please"?


because the app can steal all your personal information and contacts so they can spam everyone with ads and then a ransomware group can hack it to find out you had a drink during work hours so they can blackmail you into sending them 100,000 dogecoins.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, I saw someone collected the pictures of all the youths on LinkedIn claiming to have helped the old duffer.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The damned pub didn't even have a place to tie up his horse & buggy.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess...this was an ad for the restaurant?

/article seems as fake as the guy's watch
//you're telling me the guy spoke to the waiters and they didn't even guide him?!
///and stayed fir fifteen minutes without losing his temper or just getting up and leaving at the rudeness? Yeah, ok.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude's drinking alone at a pub, and takes up a four top instead of bellying up to the bar? Kind of a dick move, innit?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: How is an app more efficient than just saying, "pint of Guinness, please"?


You have to wonder what they are thinking.

I went out to lunch a few weeks ago. The menu was a QR code. My phone doesn't do that, and my gf had forgotten hers. We were lucky they had printed some paper menus, I guess. After being touched by random members of the hoi polloi the printed menus have to be treated as medical waste and discarded or autoclaved for at least an hour.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry. But if you write, design, or supervise people writing mobile apps, kill yourself you useless waste of space.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: How is an app more efficient than just saying, "pint of Guinness, please"?


"Huh, the app is suggesting a 30% tip."
 
GetaLife
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: Dude's drinking alone at a pub, and takes up a four top instead of bellying up to the bar? Kind of a dick move, innit?


Table only service in most pubs ringht now in England. Still observing some social distancing and no sitting at the bar.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: AliceBToklasLives: How is an app more efficient than just saying, "pint of Guinness, please"?

"Huh, the app is suggesting a 30% tip."


How very American of you.

When I was home I had to stop leaving a tip after I got chased down by barmen trying to give me back my change that I'd forgotten
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: Dude's drinking alone at a pub, and takes up a four top instead of bellying up to the bar? Kind of a dick move, innit?


not in these 'rona times, not if the place isn't full of people waiting for a table. he's being careful and safe.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GetaLife: Trainspotr: Dude's drinking alone at a pub, and takes up a four top instead of bellying up to the bar? Kind of a dick move, innit?

Table only service in most pubs ringht now in England. Still observing some social distancing and no sitting at the bar.


Ah. Gotcha.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have waited another 11 minutes
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One time I phoned the bartender to get another drink. She was not amused.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an app for that.  It's called "Get up. Leave. And go to another pub that cares about their customers".
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: That "youth" looks to be in his early 40's.

[thesun.co.uk image 620x713]



Which means the correct term is "Whippersnapper"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Sorry. But if you write, design, or supervise people writing mobile apps, kill yourself you useless waste of space.


Did you just advocate suicide for people who create modern software technology?

What an asshole.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
talkbass.comView Full Size
: Sorry. But if you write, design, or supervise people writing mobile apps, kill yourself you useless waste of space.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
youths in the pub, huh

Hot Fuzz-When's Your Birthday?
Youtube yMaiKjsAhIM
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Sorry. But if you write, design, or supervise people writing mobile apps, kill yourself you useless waste of space.


That's a rough take from someone who advocates for being nicer to Karens and proselytizers.
 
bud jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: One time I phoned the bartender to get another drink. She was not amused.


No, no, no, you're supposed to make loud slurping sounds with your straw and the last few drops of the beverage.  That always gets their attention.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bud jones: bingethinker: One time I phoned the bartender to get another drink. She was not amused.

No, no, no, you're supposed to make loud slurping sounds with your straw and the last few drops of the beverage.  That always gets their attention.


I did this once from the library above the country club. The server just stopped coming up to check on us, and there was a phone on the wall, so I called down to the bar and ordered drinks. The server came up right away and apologized for the delay. She said nothing about the obvious marijuana smoke in the room.
 
rga184
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: AliceBToklasLives: How is an app more efficient than just saying, "pint of Guinness, please"?

You have to wonder what they are thinking.

I went out to lunch a few weeks ago. The menu was a QR code. My phone doesn't do that, and my gf had forgotten hers. We were lucky they had printed some paper menus, I guess. After being touched by random members of the hoi polloi the printed menus have to be treated as medical waste and discarded or autoclaved for at least an hour.


or you can laminate them and then wipe them down.  But I guess if you go to a place that changes the menu regularly based on the day's catch or whatever, then that's a little more wasteful.  Maybe a plastic sleeve?

I can't stand QR code stuff as well.  BTW, android camera app can definitely do that.  When you open the camera, in the same place where you would switch from "camera" to "video", keep scrolling to the right and picke "modes".  On "modes", pick "lens" and that can read QR codes.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: AliceBToklasLives: How is an app more efficient than just saying, "pint of Guinness, please"?

You have to wonder what they are thinking.

I went out to lunch a few weeks ago. The menu was a QR code. My phone doesn't do that, and my gf had forgotten hers. We were lucky they had printed some paper menus, I guess. After being touched by random members of the hoi polloi the printed menus have to be treated as medical waste and discarded or autoclaved for at least an hour.


I assume tables, chairs, and all tableware are discarded or autoclaved too.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Sorry. But if you write, design, or supervise people writing mobile apps, kill yourself you useless waste of space.


Nah. I'm writing an app that does a statistically-analyzed Travelling Salesman traversal of the McMenamin's pubs and helps me fill out the ones on my passport with a flexible set of constraints. The PC version is already useful. The app will be more useful.
 
rga184
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Southern Dandy: I have an app for that.  It's called "Get up. Leave. And go to another pub that cares about their customers".


does that come in ad-free versions?
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rga184: The Southern Dandy: I have an app for that.  It's called "Get up. Leave. And go to another pub that cares about their customers".

does that come in ad-free versions?


Absolutely!  And it runs on any platform you can think of.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: gunther_bumpass: Sorry. But if you write, design, or supervise people writing mobile apps, kill yourself you useless waste of space.

Did you just advocate suicide for people who create modern software technology?

What an asshole.


Yep. It's all busywork. We'd be better off without them.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
IVAN MAXIMOV "SLOW BISTRO" 2002
Youtube evMC6FhVwYw
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: bud jones: bingethinker: One time I phoned the bartender to get another drink. She was not amused.

No, no, no, you're supposed to make loud slurping sounds with your straw and the last few drops of the beverage.  That always gets their attention.

I did this once from the library above the country club. The server just stopped coming up to check on us, and there was a phone on the wall, so I called down to the bar and ordered drinks. The server came up right away and apologized for the delay. She said nothing about the obvious marijuana smoke in the room.


This is what comes to mind when I think of Farkers and country clubs:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: gunther_bumpass: Sorry. But if you write, design, or supervise people writing mobile apps, kill yourself you useless waste of space.

That's a rough take from someone who advocates for being nicer to Karens and proselytizers.


Yeah, it is. But most software changes are for the sake of change, or for increased profits without adding any value. Subscription software, useless upgrades. This isn't progress, it's byzantine bullshiat meant to make people upgrade and spend more money when it isn't necessary.

Like Star Wars, sometimes things are just done. Make something new.

Ordering a beer through an app? That's just farking stupid, and the people who order, write, and sell that shiat should be fired into the sun. Give them UBI and let the rest of us live without the unnecessary nonsense.

There are a lot of bullshiat jobs out there.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
JESUS... GRAMMAR, IN THE, HEADLINE GAVE, 'ME', CANCER...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If I went to a bar or restaurant that required an app to make an order I'd walk right out.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What I got from that article was a lot of repetition of what a great guy the 39 year old "youth" was for buying the old fark a pint or two. Then, snappy a picture of him sitting alone and looking dapper. Next, he posted it all to fark exploiting old man and getting his attention whore quota for the day. Oh, and some bar in the UK has an app to order beer and negligent, ageist wait staff.

/lawn
//you know
 
PvtStash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My POV, no matter what you got, if i need an app installed on my smartphone to get it, it is not worth it.

Probably going to be a real mainstay influence for where I spend monye for the rest of my life.

I'm just real sure, life will be better and happier, the fewer apps i have installed on my phone.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bet it's a Wetherspoon's...

checks article...

yup, Wetherspoon's.

They have used an app for ordering their God awful food for a while now. The end result is fark all staff. My dad loves the place for unknown reasons so get dragged there on occasion, sadly.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: UltimaCS: gunther_bumpass: Sorry. But if you write, design, or supervise people writing mobile apps, kill yourself you useless waste of space.

That's a rough take from someone who advocates for being nicer to Karens and proselytizers.

Yeah, it is. But most software changes are for the sake of change, or for increased profits without adding any value. Subscription software, useless upgrades. This isn't progress, it's byzantine bullshiat meant to make people upgrade and spend more money when it isn't necessary.

Like Star Wars, sometimes things are just done. Make something new.

Ordering a beer through an app? That's just farking stupid, and the people who order, write, and sell that shiat should be fired into the sun. Give them UBI and let the rest of us live without the unnecessary nonsense.

There are a lot of bullshiat jobs out there.


1) you're wrong
2) the point of app ordering is to reduce the chance of a spreader event
3) you sound lovely
 
fngoofy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If I went to a bar or restaurant that required an app to make an order I'd walk right out.


There is still a pandemic on, mouse out front should have told you.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fngoofy: gunther_bumpass: UltimaCS: gunther_bumpass: Sorry. But if you write, design, or supervise people writing mobile apps, kill yourself you useless waste of space.

That's a rough take from someone who advocates for being nicer to Karens and proselytizers.

Yeah, it is. But most software changes are for the sake of change, or for increased profits without adding any value. Subscription software, useless upgrades. This isn't progress, it's byzantine bullshiat meant to make people upgrade and spend more money when it isn't necessary.

Like Star Wars, sometimes things are just done. Make something new.

Ordering a beer through an app? That's just farking stupid, and the people who order, write, and sell that shiat should be fired into the sun. Give them UBI and let the rest of us live without the unnecessary nonsense.

There are a lot of bullshiat jobs out there.

1) you're wrong
2) the point of app ordering is to reduce the chance of a spreader event
3) you sound lovely


1) Am I though?
2) Then don't go to a farking bar.
3) I am, farkface.
 
