(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Charles Barkley gives $1,000 gifts to every employee of his high school alma mater, in addition to helping fund connectivity for remote learning and basketball programs   (abc3340.com) divider line
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
OOOOOOOO. $1000. Asshole bets more than that on a hand of blackjack. Why waste your time Barls?

"Here! Take this dime, it will change your life. Turrible. Eat the rich.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I get emails from Dem fundraisers Cori Bush & Stacia Abrams asking for $3 / week or whatever to fight the evil Right Wing. JFC.

Citizens United allows donations of hundreds of millions of dollars from business and rich folks. Just exactly what the fark is my $3 going to do. It ain't gonna get rid of the filibuster or push the 1/6 commission forward.

Just make sure you and your buddies pay your goddamn taxes, Barls.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When you're making $30,000 a year, an unexpected grand is wonder.  Teachers and staffers should be paid a lot more than what they are now, true, but it's a good action.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How does remote basketball work?
 
nyseattitude
‘’ less than a minute ago  

psilocyberguy: OOOOOOOO. $1000. Asshole bets more than that on a hand of blackjack. Why waste your time Barls?

"Here! Take this dime, it will change your life. Turrible. Eat the rich.



FTFA: Charles Barkley has given $1,000 apiece to the more than 200 employees

That's over $200,000

Also FTFA: Barkley has provided more than $3 million in scholarships to Leeds graduates over the past 30 years.
 
