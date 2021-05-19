 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   I walk the line   (koin.com) divider line
20
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We would also accept "I am a lineman for the County"
 
DVDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: We would also accept "I am a lineman for the County"


RIP Glen Campbell, RIP

and Johnny Cash too...
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm assuming that in the spirit of fairness, the fleeing man was shot in the head from behind.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: I'm assuming that in the spirit of fairness, the fleeing man was shot in the head from behind.


Worse, they brought is mother in-law and let her scream at him for an hour
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised he didn't give himself the electric chair treatment up there. Save the cops the trouble of shooting him in the head from behind.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a suicide attempt? You have to be one dumb mofo to climb on there.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has TotalFark, he'll be fine
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The power company shut down the power until the man came down around 3 p.m. and was taken into custody.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up the voltage.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: The power company shut down the power until the man came down around 3 p.m. and was taken into custody.

[Fark user image image 599x800]


They should have at least gone for "The power company shut down the power until the man was grounded around 3 p.m. and was taken into custody."

I hope lithe charges stick.
 
ferrous_bueller_irons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DVDave: I'm shocked.


Thank you for saying this.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a good plan and with a better disguise, this would have worked, but, it's to late to buy that giant squirrel costume now.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was on the cable or phone line and holding onto the power line.  Sheesh, get it right!
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DVDave: I'm shocked.


He's obviously part of the resistance
 
oopsboom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
had to shut down
had to

nope

the good of the many outweighs the idiocy of this one in particular
shiats got warning labels
he'll get down one way or the other.  you dont even need all that equipment.  1 or 2 cops can walk slowly back and forth depending which way hes going and wait for him.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What was he fleeing from, the circus?
 
ongbok
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is why the powerlines should all be buried, idiot proof them
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ohm my god!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Charged with resistance, obviously
 
