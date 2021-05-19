 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   It's a bus. China invented a bus   (twitter.com) divider line
35
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

869 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2021 at 12:12 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hop on the bus Gus.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That Johnny Cab is drunk.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess its time for Sandra Bullock to make another Speed movie?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Willze illzare plizzayin' dizzouble dizzutch! dizzouble dizzutch! dizzouble dizzutch!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not just any bus. A bendy bus.

Like the ones they have in California.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Too much.
Chinese bus.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Not just any bus. A bendy bus.

Like the ones they have in California.


Ar·tic·u·lat·ed

(big fancy word)

Wonder if it's running pirated Tesla software.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm not riding on an autonomous electric train running in China.

China uses it's population as beta testers.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This really pisses me off.  I can't trust excitement anymore because now it sounds like some idiot trying to sell me something.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So whos technology did they steal to replicate this extra long bus?
 
flexflint
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: bloobeary: Not just any bus. A bendy bus.

Like the ones they have in California.

Ar·tic·u·lat·ed

(big fancy word)

Wonder if it's running pirated Tesla software.


Only a matter of time.

/"china asshoooooole!"
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: its time for Sandra Bullock



I got rid of all those extra words.
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The MBTA insists on calling what are clearly buses that run on overhead electrical lines "trackless trolleys".
 
X-Geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama
Obama Replaces Costly High-Speed Rail Plan With High-Speed Bus Plan
Youtube QNixDlRoMvA
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's made with the finest Chinese engineering. (Monkey metal, non-tempered glass, and with 80 percent of the necessary fasteners.)
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Twe​et.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNf​Y29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0Ij​oxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3​X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6ey​JidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxs​fSwidGZ3X3R3ZWV0X2VtYmVkX2NsaWNrYWJpbG​l0eV8xMjEwMiI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJjb250cm9s​IiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&h​ideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1394​896863401332737&lang=en&origin=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2F11434​227%2FIts-a-bus-China-invented-a-bus&s​essionId=090d7bfbd3315ce9b2ab43629c114​2d471569d15&siteScreenName=fark&theme=​light&widgetsVersion=82e1070%3A1619632​193066&width=550px]


I ride one of these every time I go to Toulouse, France.  Way to go, China!
 
surrounded by assholes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: bloobeary: Not just any bus. A bendy bus.

Like the ones they have in California.

Ar·tic·u·lat·ed

(big fancy word)

Wonder if it's running pirated Tesla software.


My first thought was I wonder who's IP they Pirates to build it.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's a waterless boat subby, come on get it right!
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That Johnny Cab is drunk baked.


FIFY

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seems like it would be better if it didn't snake its way down the hiway.
 
rfenster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hopefully this bus doesn't go 'bang' like some other busses that have been recently discussed here.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a road train might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean it's not a short bus ....so I guess that's progress.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This being fark, this must show how awesome and superior China is.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: This being fark, 2021 in the real world this must show how awesome and superior China is.


FTFY

America is over. Trump outside shoulda told ya.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All trains don't need a track. Subby should've asked his mom about that.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's an electric bus. Should be environmentally friendly and efficient.

It's made in China. Each one likely has net pollution greater than Detroit in the 60s and probably picks a random passenger to kill once a week.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: That's a waterless boat subby, come on get it right!


I'm pretty sure it's a land plane.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boojum2k: It's an electric bus. Should be environmentally friendly and efficient.

It's made in China. Each one likely has net pollution greater than Detroit in the 60s and probably picks a random passenger to kill once a week.


That's an absurd suggestion.

It would choose the passenger with the lowest social credit score, daily.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Remember that weird Chinese "bus" from a couple years back that was supposed to be tall enough to roll over regular traffic and turned out to be a financial scam? I'm getting similar vibes here.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: DrunkenIrishOD: That's a waterless boat subby, come on get it right!

I'm pretty sure it's a land plane.


It's an above ground submarine.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.