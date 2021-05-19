 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Christian Post)   Millennials and GenX don't need a Magic Sky Daddy   (christianpost.com) divider line
52
    More: Hero, Generation Y, Generation, Demographics, American Worldview Inventory, Cultural generations, younger Americans, American adults, half of the generation  
•       •       •

854 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2021 at 12:01 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS....NOW I'm considered a Gen Xer.....????       *grumbles*    Pick a damn year.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Researchers warn that the beliefs and behaviors of younger Americans, especially millennials, "threaten to reshape the nation's religious parameters beyond recognition."

"In fact, this radical spiritual revolution has created a generation seeking a reimagined world without God, the Bible, or churches," they wrote.

Fark user imageView Full Size

(If you actually go and read the study, almost every bullet point in the list of "Significant Beliefs and Behaviors" uses either vague or loaded language. Then, you see a note saying "Note: Due to space limitations the descriptions above are not the exact wording used in the survey." And there's no link to the actual questionnaire, which I'm pretty sure is one of the bare minimum requirements for actual scientific reporting on a survey you conducted, up there with "Giving your paper a title.")
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I still believe the disproportionate over the top reaction Christians had to things like hard Rick/metal and dungeons and dragons played a critical time in this decline.

I mean, when you have people telling you AC/DC is devil music, you kind of stop taking them seriously.

Religious beliefs are fragile when being formed.  Once you start to question one piece, it all comes down.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And this explains why they are so terrified of African American equality.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Why does this sound like pedophile level "grooming"
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good. It's about time we quit with the adult make-believe.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Researchers warn that the beliefs and behaviors of younger Americans, especially millennials, "threaten to reshape the nation's religious parameters beyond recognition."

"In fact, this radical spiritual revolution has created a generation seeking a reimagined world without God, the Bible, or churches," they wrote.

[Fark user image 500x422]
(If you actually go and read the study, almost every bullet point in the list of "Significant Beliefs and Behaviors" uses either vague or loaded language. Then, you see a note saying "Note: Due to space limitations the descriptions above are not the exact wording used in the survey." And there's no link to the actual questionnaire, which I'm pretty sure is one of the bare minimum requirements for actual scientific reporting on a survey you conducted, up there with "Giving your paper a title.")


Cover page on the TPS report is right up there too.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
From the way that a lot of "Christians" behave it's obvious that they don't believe or care either.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, but who are the ones driving everyone away from church????
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
cdn.christianpost.comView Full Size

"White biatches, lol"

- The two Mexican dudes on the left
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Oh FFS....NOW I'm considered a Gen Xer.....????       *grumbles*    Pick a damn year.


The more old people die off, the less likely they are to call anyone younger than them minus 20 years a millennial.

Like how millenials are all about the fortnite and tiki tok and paw patrol.

Now, if you will excuse me, I need to buy a Halo for my son's Nintendo.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Oh FFS....NOW I'm considered a Gen Xer.....????       *grumbles*    Pick a damn year.


1980 is the real start of Millennials. Anyone telling you otherwise is full of it.


2000-2020 -GenZ
1980-2000 -Millennial
1960-1980 -GenX
1940-1960 -Boomer
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"If there is a god, he will have to beg for my forgiveness"

-Wayne Gretzky

- - Michael Scott
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Researchers warn that the beliefs and behaviors of younger Americans, especially millennials, "threaten to reshape the nation's religious parameters beyond recognition."
"In fact, this radical spiritual revolution has created a generation seeking a reimagined world without God, the Bible, or churches," they wrote.

Warn?!?  "Hey folks, I have to warn you that shiat is getting better."

And how in fark's name is not believing in magic and fairytales somehow "radical"?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
atheism

/a-THe-izem/

noun

a non-prophet organization.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Builders".  That's a new one for me.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sundays are for sleeping in. And to not freak out if gay people want to get married.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When I was young they told me listening to the band Kansas was evil and I scoffed.

Then, over time and without my realizing it, I started to believe them to the point of giving all of my D&D books to the group so that they could burn them in a bonfire. I watched them go up in smoke along with record albums and other books I recognized (buncha sci-fi/fantasy stuff).

It took me a while to get out of that thinking, but I am very glad I did.

Now I believe in the law of Cause and Effect. Hasn't let me down yet
 
Adam64
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe it's because they told us all to act one way, then they proceeded to do the opposite.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
Researchers warn that the beliefs and behaviors of younger Americans, especially millennials, "threaten to reshape the nation's religious parameters beyond recognition."
"In fact, this radical spiritual revolution has created a generation seeking a reimagined world without God, the Bible, or churches," they wrote.

Warn?!?  "Hey folks, I have to warn you that shiat is getting better."

And how in fark's name is not believing in magic and fairytales somehow "radical"?


Realize that the Church has almost always used the threat of eternal damnation as a way to control people. This is just those same people getting upset that they won't be able to do that anymore.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Researchers warn that the beliefs and behaviors of younger Americans, especially millennials, "threaten to reshape the nation's religious parameters beyond recognition."

"In fact, this radical spiritual revolution has created a generation seeking a reimagined world without God, the Bible, or churches," they wrote.

Fark user imageView Full Size

What's a millenial?
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hope I am not breaking any unwritten fark rules by making a serious theological point. One reason people are inclined to be atheists is that they accept the "skygod" parody of theism, a parody that is endorsed by fundamentalists as well as shallow atheists.  Most serious theologians recognize the ultimate ground of being is not some kind of superduper space alien.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blastoh: I still believe the disproportionate over the top reaction Christians had to things like hard Rick/metal and dungeons and dragons played a critical time in this decline.

I mean, when you have people telling you AC/DC is devil music, you kind of stop taking them seriously.

Religious beliefs are fragile when being formed.  Once you start to question one piece, it all comes down.


Hard Rick Cafe is the name of my restaurant startup in China filled with counterfeit western music memorabilia and an adults-only back room.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Adam64: Maybe it's because they told us all to act one way, then they proceeded to do the opposite.


Alternate take: Many of the religious people I know live more-or-less consistently with their beliefs, it's just that their beliefs are shiatty.

This idea that "true" religion is only good and only good, and that bad outcomes are only due to hypocrites who don't really believe is a big part of the way that religious cultural dominance survives.
 
gar1013
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x164]
And this explains why they are so terrified of African American equality.

[Fark user image image 425x339]
Why does this sound like pedophile level "grooming"


Because you're projecting. Have a seat over there.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Joshudan: When I was young they told me listening to the band Kansas was evil and I scoffed.


Whoever told you that didn't know what they were talking about.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kansas_​(​band)

1980-1984: Creative tensions
Kansas bandmembers began to drift apart in the early 1980s. During the tour supporting Monolith, Livgren became a born-again Christian, and this was reflected in his lyrics on the next three albums, beginning with Audio-Visions (September 1980). "Hold On", a Top 40 single from that album, displayed his new-found faith. Hope soon converted to Christianity as well. This would be the final album with the original lineup coontil they briefly reunited in 1999-2000), and also the last Kansas studio album to be certified gold by the RIAA.

/CSB: my uncle has played guitar with Livgren at their church
 
gar1013
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

somedude210: raerae1980: Oh FFS....NOW I'm considered a Gen Xer.....????       *grumbles*    Pick a damn year.

1980 is the real start of Millennials. Anyone telling you otherwise is full of it.


2000-2020 -GenZ
1980-2000 -Millennial
1960-1980 -GenX
1940-1960 -Boomer


Lol. Your numbers are not good.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I live my life by Ezekiel 23:20
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
On spiritual matters, Americans younger than 55 are far more likely to distrust the Bible and to believe God is uninvolved in people's lives.
Interestingly, a majority of Americans call themselves Christian, ranging from 57% of millennials to 83% of builders.

Just goes to show you that a good portion of self-admitted Christians only do so to avoid being harassed by other Christians. There's going to be less every generation until they're relegated to a weird hipster movement.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd be willing to change my mind if Jean Luc Picard were to beam down. Then I'd be all 'Magic Sky Daddy? Can you beam me up? I claim refugee status! Also is 7 of 9 around?'
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Sundays are for sleeping in.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gar1013: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x164]
And this explains why they are so terrified of African American equality.

[Fark user image image 425x339]
Why does this sound like pedophile level "grooming"

Because you're projecting. Have a seat over there.


I can't imagine any stronger projection than evangelizing one's faith to others. I mean, if you need others to believe what you do so you can feel better about it, then perhaps your beliefs aren't worth much after all.
 
gar1013
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

browntimmy: I live my life by Ezekiel 23:20


So does Subby's mom.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The problem with an educated population is they can understand what they see and read.

If one reads scriptures , you will not see anything resembing those teachings in American Christian religions.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All they care about is butt selfies, followers, upvotes and likes.
Oh and buttchugging.
 
spottymax [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Researchers warn that the beliefs and behaviors of younger Americans, especially millennials, "threaten to reshape the nation's religious parameters beyond recognition."

"In fact, this radical spiritual revolution has created a generation seeking a reimagined world without God, the Bible, or churches," they wrote.

They've just looked at Evangelicals and Christian Nationalists over the past 20 years and said "No thanks."
 
xalres
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A lifetime of seeing braying hypocrites scream about family values and morals and "pro life" while not just ignoring the poor, the sick, the unhoused, the hungry, but actively and gleefully making their lives worse will do that.

Also, if you're going to claim something fantastical and completely divorced from reality without evidence, most people will tell you to prove it or STFU anymore.

/Proof denies faith? How conveeeeeeeeeeeenient!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Researchers warn that the beliefs and behaviors of younger Americans, especially millennials, "threaten to reshape the nation's religious parameters beyond recognition."

"In fact, this radical spiritual revolution has created a generation seeking a reimagined world without God, the Bible, or churches," they wrote.

[Fark user image 500x422]
(If you actually go and read the study, almost every bullet point in the list of "Significant Beliefs and Behaviors" uses either vague or loaded language. Then, you see a note saying "Note: Due to space limitations the descriptions above are not the exact wording used in the survey." And there's no link to the actual questionnaire, which I'm pretty sure is one of the bare minimum requirements for actual scientific reporting on a survey you conducted, up there with "Giving your paper a title.")


I like that Marxism and Nihilism were more popular with the exemplar "Builder" generation. Let's ignore that result though ;)
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cry about all you like, ya farking weirdos, but kids reject your religion because you're all hypocrites, racists, or pedophiles. Sometimes all three.

After reading the Bible, if you still want to worship that god you're a complete sociopath.

"Teens today are facing crises like never before, but it's often in the darkness that light shines the brightest," he said. "To enter into a disciple-making relationship where you're introducing a kid to an unconditional love that maybe they've never even considered, showing them the goodness and love modeled in Jesus - there's a lot of hope in that."

You're hoping to get laid, creepo.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Trik: All they care about is butt selfies, followers, upvotes and likes.
Oh and buttchugging.


I'm ashamed of what kids these days call "butt chugging". Half a can of Budweiser is hardly even a shot. In my day, we were able to smuggle a hogs head of moonshine at a time and not even break stride!
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

browntimmy: I live my life by Ezekiel 23:20


media.tenor.coView Full Size
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Thank God!


I thank God for making me an atheist.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Oh FFS....NOW I'm considered a Gen Xer.....????       *grumbles*    Pick a damn year.


I've been okay with 1980 births being Gen X.  But 1983, come on...

On the flip side, it is also the most even distribution I've ever seen... each of their listed generations was 19 years.  That's got something to it... when the typical gives Boomers 19, Gen X 16 years (and specifically the lowest birth rate years), Millennials 19, and then wonders why Gen X gets ignored.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Imagine a world without religion, and everyone fighting over who's God has the biggest dick?
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
rickkeatingsrandommusings.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Edison Carter : What happened to the old religions?
Murray : I don't know. Television killed it. We have better miracles.
 
gar1013
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: gar1013: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x164]
And this explains why they are so terrified of African American equality.

[Fark user image image 425x339]
Why does this sound like pedophile level "grooming"

Because you're projecting. Have a seat over there.

I can't imagine any stronger projection than evangelizing one's faith to others. I mean, if you need others to believe what you do so you can feel better about it, then perhaps your beliefs aren't worth much after all.


Typical atheist - not accurately representing things because you desperately want company to make you feel better about the choice you made.

Christians don't need others to believe to feel better about their own choices. We share the Gospel for the benefit of others. Whether or not you believe is on you, and you'll be held accountable.

Amazing how much effort you put into proclaiming what you don't like. I don't run around talking about my dislike of seafood and trying to convince people to stop eating seafood because that would be weird. Like you.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: I hope I am not breaking any unwritten fark rules by making a serious theological point. One reason people are inclined to be atheists is that they accept the "skygod" parody of theism, a parody that is endorsed by fundamentalists as well as shallow atheists.  Most serious theologians recognize the ultimate ground of being is not some kind of superduper space alien.


You've not breaking an unwritten "fark rule," but you've basically redefined the concept of God into irrelevance. Most religious believers wouldn't really recognize the Paul Tillich version of God, most atheists don't particularly object to the idea that stuff exists, and if your version of God does anything more than sit around being the ground of being you've still got all the burden or proof issues that come with the conversation.

I don't see how strenuously arguing for that definition helps anything.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

somedude210: 1980 is the real start of Millennials.


The geriatric millennials.
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't know for sure if god is real or not, but honestly, I don't care... my goal of helping my neighbors (which is a big part of why I went into the education side of AI/ML, to help people learn) is mine alone. If there's a god/s, I'm sure he/she/it/they will appreciate the hard work, and if not, I've still done something I find personally rewarding by way of providing some value to future generations.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.