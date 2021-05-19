 Skip to content
(Card Player)   The house doesn't always win   (cardplayer.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that's one way to become a millionaire.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The tribal council. which has an interest in the casino, limits the damages that can be recovered?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: The tribal council. which has an interest in the casino, limits the damages that can be recovered?


Yes, because it's in their jurisdiction.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: The tribal council. which has an interest in the casino, limits the damages that can be recovered?


From what I understood, they don't limit the amount per se, the rule in that jurisdiction is that lawsuits can only get double the amount of damages received. Someone destroys your car? They pay for double the amount. Lost wages? They pay you double the amount.
Seems to make more sense than punitive amounts that are huge compared to the actual damage.
Should there have been actual criminal negligence, it should be dealt with in that sense.

Me, I'm just surprised that the payout wasn't "an undisclosed sum".
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the council caps the damages?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: So the council caps the damages?


The damage amounts themselves are not capped. Damages can be 10 million. Or 20 million.
However, the lawsuit can claim up to 200% of damages as a payout.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Damnit.  I was really hoping this was about someone fighting an actual house.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
