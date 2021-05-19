 Skip to content
(CNN)   Depressed man reaches out to a woman he met online. She says its a sin to kill himself unless it's for jihad; he says he will NOT hurt others, so stop asking. So Feds arrest HIM, for a firearm confiscated months prior. Oh, and she's an FBI informant   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Undercover, Police, undercover FBI employee, defense attorneys, Rayyan, Rayyan's first girlfriend, ISIS videos, endless series of court appearances  
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He sounds like a saint, Subby.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: He sounds like a saint, Subby.


Yeah, he was radicalized or he wanted others to think so. Either way, I'm not upset a suicidal man who has flirted with terrorist groups had his weapon confiscated. No clue why this would be controversial.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, ok then.

I mean it kinda does sound like he was on the way to doing something fu*ked up.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
reading the first few paragraphs I wanted to stab myself. good grief.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So the cable did NOT get fixed.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, this kid does sound like he was messed up.  And the article makes me genuinely fell bad for him.  But if he did kill a bunch of people or shoot up a church (like he said he contemplated)  the FBI would have been crucified for not doing enough.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Imagine if he had carried out a mass shooting and the public never found out anything of the FBIs involvement telling him to do it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: So the cable did NOT get fixed.


...and no reports of any sharp knees either....
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
he went to a firing range and rented an AK-47-style rifle as well as an AR-15-style rifle. Background checks are not required for individuals renting firearms to use exclusively at gun ranges

Like - for an hour or to bring home?
 
zidders
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby either did not read the full article or is cherry picking from it. Either way this is a very disturbed individual who needs to be somewhere where he can't hurt others. I believe he should get psychological help but the only thing stopping him from being a mass shooter was the fact he hadn't actually been radicalized yet. People are just lucky he was contacted by undercover agents instead of real terrorists.

Speaking of said undercover agents-what a shiatshow. I don't know what whatever agency employed them was thinking but the first one utterly failed to rope them into admitting anything worth prosecuting (and appears to have tried to tip them off-I wonder if the agent realized he was just a dude who needed help and start feeling bad for him causing them to be pulled off the case) and the second went too far in the other direction and literally encouraged him to go kill people instead of himself.

What a farking mess.
 
spleef420
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's some serious mental acrobatics, subby, but this neckbeard ain't the farking victim you're trying to paint him as.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: So the cable did NOT get fixed.


You can't expect pizza man to fix the cable
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So did he martyr the cable guy? The kittens? Don't leave me hanging submitter!
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Imagine if he had carried out a mass shooting and the public never found out anything of the FBIs involvement telling him to do it.


Imagine if he had stormed the Capitol?
//oh that's right, there's no way the FBI could have the Trumpers would really follow thru on their plans
 
dittybopper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zidders: People are just lucky he was contacted by undercover agents instead of real terrorists.


Terrorists on the Internet are like underage girls who want to fark you on the Internet.   They're all cops.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In one picture, he's cloaked in camouflage, holding a pistol and pointing his index finger skyward. It's a gesture that signals support for ISIS.

I was told that people who posed in camo with guns and terrorist dogwhistles were harmless cosplayers who were successfully triggering the libs.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Seemed to be good at the time that he was taken away when I was first reading the story... then I read the paragraphs about the FBI faking a online relationship, removing that relationship and then trying to entrap him by introducing a new love interest who is trying to get him to say he's into terrorism, which he isn't. He's a depressed man thinking wrong thoughts in his head, but never acting upon him, he needs psychotherapy instead of the FBI goading him into revealing things about himself to a loved one who turned out to be an undercover agent. This was no terrorist, this was a kid getting jailed for a cry for help.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
...So Feds arrest HIM...

As opposed to HER, the FBI sting agent, Subby? Half a point for outrage, I guess.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: 8 inches: He sounds like a saint, Subby.

Yeah, he was radicalized or he wanted others to think so. Either way, I'm not upset a suicidal man who has flirted with terrorist groups had his weapon confiscated. No clue why this would be controversial.


You're not upset that someone who is depressed - partially due to his previous interactions with law enforcement - and has expressed more of a real desire to harm himself than anyone else was picked up by the Feds over a gun crime and not plunked down in front of shrinks?

If he'd been picked up for being a self-harm risk, ok. He was, in fact, not given the help he told the undercover he needed - and now he'll spend five years behind bars, so I'm sure he'll come out and be a good boy and not at all be as depressed (or more) as he was when he went in.

Society protected. I know I feel better.

If you believe a single word of the "not a gun crisis, a mental health crisis" crap, you believe he should have been sent to a shrink or five by the FBI, not continually goaded into jihad - BY THE FBI - so they could arrest him and toss him in a cell forever.

// and even if you believe we have a gun problem, you should probably agree that what he needed was a shrink, not another FBI visit
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The FBI does stuff like this all the time. One such incident caught the attention of far-left conspiracy theorist *checks notes* Sen. Chuck Grassley

https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/​n​ews-releases/what-did-fbi-really-know-​terrorist-attack-garland-texas
 
Alebak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah someone's budget needs to get cut if they have the time and resources to do this shiat.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This three and a half year old article sure is timely.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ahh fark, where gun laws apply......SOMETIMES.
 
zbtop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb here and say if your entrapment operation is built around exploiting emotionally vulnerable young people looking for human connection, and intentionally gutting their heart by playing on as their first love, regardless of what dumb shiat they've been spouting or threatening, you've basically ensured that you can't ever release that person, you're going to have broken them so bad they're never going to be fit for rehabilitation. That is a person who will have no trust, faith, or care, for anything ever again. If this dude wasn't capable of something before, he will be now.

I'm not terribly upset that this dude is in custody, but the way this reads like it went down is basically one of the cruelest things I can imagine doing to someone, and probably could have been handled better.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dittybopper: zidders: People are just lucky he was contacted by undercover agents instead of real terrorists.

Terrorists on the Internet are like underage girls who want to fark you on the Internet.   They're all cops.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they didn't set him up with a truck full of nitromethane, diesel and fertilizer pellets.

Boy howdy! Think of the budget windfall that would have caused.

Zounds!
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: The FBI does stuff like this all the time. One such incident caught the attention of far-left conspiracy theorist *checks notes* Sen. Chuck Grassley

https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/n​ews-releases/what-did-fbi-really-know-​terrorist-attack-garland-texas


its a mixed bag. On one hand its, "lets get the idiiot who clearly has no hope on pulling off whatever he has on his mind in the moment" on an easy charge.

At the same time you have, "Ok, this guy actually could, but the folks who might be able to tip us off can't until we are at the 1yrd line, and there is good reason for that"

At the end of the day, we make being stupid a crime. I'm honestly on the fence on it.
 
TerraGoetia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This man sounds like he was really struggling.  I have a lot of empathy for him.

"
"Dont do anything that will hurt u yourself or other people," Rayyan wrote. He later added, "Depression is real but don't let it run your life."
"

She says
""
"Like I told you before ... when it's for the sake of Allah, when it's jihad, or when it's based on our [creed] or for a cause, that's the only time Allah allows it," said Jannah. "But not to put your life to waste, and just hang yourself like you say you want to do. That's not the right thing to do."
""
They're farking TRYING to entangle this guy.  He's farked up, for sure, but they're pivoting from Kill Yourself into Kill Others to make an arrest.

**
The government had engineered the romantic intrigue to bust Rayyan for ISIS support. The FBI spent nearly a year investigating him. Despite the investment of time and resources, the sting failed to yield any terrorism charges.Rayyan could have been prosecuted for making a true threat, based on his comments to Jannah about shooting up the church and killing the traffic cop, but ultimately he was indicted solely for two gun offenses: firearm possession by a drug user and lying about his drug use to buy a pistol.
**Like... honestly.  he did have violent fantasies.  He did struggle with revenge fantasies.  He was on the edge of hurting people.  He needed farkING HELP.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And now, thanks to the FBI's fear of losing face, you'll never hear him coming when he does decide that perhaps jihad is now an option. I mean, he's already done time for it; he might as well ensure his afterlife is more glorious than his life.

This is how you radicalize someone.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: I'm sorry, this kid does sound like he was messed up.  And the article makes me genuinely fell bad for him.  But if he did kill a bunch of people or shoot up a church (like he said he contemplated)  the FBI would have been crucified for not doing enough.


As per TFA, they were trying to talk him INTO doing it.  Furthermore, he was given a substantial conviction for being candid about needing mental health assistance. 

This f*cked up seven ways from Sunday.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He was sentenced to three times the length of typical sentence ranges for similar convictions. That's the only thing that really causes any concern about this guy's case, but not much concern. He's not some innocent participant, here. The whole terrorism entrapment bullshiat business is too much, but he violated very reasonable laws designed to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have guns. Admitting previous thoughts and plans of shooting up a church only adds to the legitimacy of revoking his Second Amendment rights.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: In one picture, he's cloaked in camouflage, holding a pistol and pointing his index finger skyward. It's a gesture that signals support for ISIS.

I was told that people who posed in camo with guns and terrorist dogwhistles were harmless cosplayers who were successfully triggering the libs.


Unfortunately terrorist symbols are born from the harmless gesture, the "okay" hand symbol explanation is where it was (supposedly) a joke by Proud Boys, that the Proud Boys (and other racists) turned into a dog whistle so supporting politicians and conservative media personalities didn't need a "hand wave" which was more obvious:

nydailynews.comView Full Size


The "ISIS gesture" on the other hand was stolen from the religion they claim to practice where it is sometimes used to indicate the oneness of Allah (God) which ISIS stole for themselves. Here is a man taking his Shahada (declaration of faith, acknowledging himself as a Muslim):

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Fun how groups use a harmless symbol and turn it into their gesture of violence and hatred.
 
damn yanks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: 8 inches: He sounds like a saint, Subby.

Yeah, he was radicalized or he wanted others to think so. Either way, I'm not upset a suicidal man who has flirted with terrorist groups had his weapon confiscated. No clue why this would be controversial.


He got 5 years in prison for being a pothead and owning a gun.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: This three and a half year old article sure is timely.


Yeah, but Palestine!

/FBI goading unwilling people then trying to get them on the flimsiest excuses is nothing new. To the point, IIRC, they were actually reprimanded by some authority figure or another.
//"hijacker #20" as they called him, post 9-11, was found mentally unfit to represent himself in court, yet fit enough to stand trial *shrugs*
///another case the judge admonished the FBI for bringing in someone who had an extremely low IQ, who was goaded by an informant, given fake explosives and then brought in on the explosives charge when he refused to carry out an attack
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: PaceyWhitter: I'm sorry, this kid does sound like he was messed up.  And the article makes me genuinely fell bad for him.  But if he did kill a bunch of people or shoot up a church (like he said he contemplated)  the FBI would have been crucified for not doing enough.

As per TFA, they were trying to talk him INTO doing it.  Furthermore, he was given a substantial conviction for being candid about needing mental health assistance. 

This f*cked up seven ways from Sunday.


I agree that the undercover people acted poorly.  But I would note that he was not arrested for anything that the undercovers tried to get him to do.  I would also note that as per the same article, without being talked into anything, he admitted to contemplating killing a cop and shooting up a church.

You don't think that if this kid did commit mass murder every papers headline wouldn't read, "Terrorist told FBI He wanted to shoot cop and church but FBI did nothing"

I agree with Beezeltown.  The only thing to be upset about is that the sentence was a bit harsh.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The fact they didn't ultimately file or try him on terrorism charges tells me they knew they were reaching. All of it stinks. His desperation and mental illness, the FBI's obvious grooming of a love interest. His violent fantasies and the informant's obvious encouragement to kill others instead of just himself. All of this is just awful and disgusting.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

spleef420: That's some serious mental acrobatics, subby, but this neckbeard ain't the farking victim you're trying to paint him as.


There don't have to be any good guys in a given scenario at all, you know.
This guy is obviously a crazy asshole, and should not be armed.
But then, few Americans should be armed.
This is how the FBI got most of their last two decades worth of "Jihadis" they have supposedly protected us from - while the extreme right was organizing, arming, and preparing for Jan. 6 and far worse right under their noses.
While we were beating the bushes for the scary brown people with the Moon god, our real enemies were on the move, growing and gaining strength. And now, the Nazi serpent we thought we killed 75 years ago has hatched again - on our soil. Now, our next wannabe Hitler lurks in Mar A Lago, plotting his next assault on our nation and our values. He's killed about a half million of us - and could easily kill millions more of us if he ever gets power again. And y'all were worried about Muslims.
Bigotry is more than wrong - it's stupid, and can kill you.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTR, I'm not defending this guy. I didn't even read the article.
I'm condemning some of the practices done by "law enforcement" people.

/and pothead jihadi seems in itself like an oxymoron
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.