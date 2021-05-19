 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Add "a fully electric Lambo" to the list of cars you'll only ever fantasize about owning   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
41
    More: Interesting, Lamborghini, Italian supercar maker Lamborghini, company transition, electric car, decarbonization offuture Lamborghini models, second phase, Lamborghini's electrification plan, hybrid models  
•       •       •

587 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2021 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck fantasizing about owning cars; I win a kajillion dollars I'm taking taxis the rest of my life. Let someone else worry about the payments, insurance, fuel, repairs blah blah
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: F*ck fantasizing about owning cars; I win a kajillion dollars I'm taking taxis the rest of my life. Let someone else worry about the payments, insurance, fuel, repairs blah blah


So much this. I do not understand car envy at all.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gopher321: F*ck fantasizing about owning cars; I win a kajillion dollars I'm taking taxis the rest of my life. Let someone else worry about the payments, insurance, fuel, repairs blah blah


Expense #1 if I win a few million:
An accountant

Expense #2: Fulltime chauffeur.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You cannot call an electric car a Lambo. Electric cars simply don't break down often enough to be worthy of a boutique Italian nameplates.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: gopher321: F*ck fantasizing about owning cars; I win a kajillion dollars I'm taking taxis the rest of my life. Let someone else worry about the payments, insurance, fuel, repairs blah blah

So much this. I do not understand car envy at all.


Car = my personal space. Taxi = dealing with other people.

Advantage: car.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe its time to go full electric lambos... I mean, if you pay people who make the lambos like 5$ an hour, it'll cost like $5000 at most.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The car I fantasize about is a completely autonomous minivan with a recliner that converts into a bed, a TV, minifridge and a microwave.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: gopher321: F*ck fantasizing about owning cars; I win a kajillion dollars I'm taking taxis the rest of my life. Let someone else worry about the payments, insurance, fuel, repairs blah blah

So much this. I do not understand car envy at all.

Car = my personal space. Taxi = dealing with other people.

Advantage: car.


I couldn't disagree more.

I had a boss that liked to travel from our Manhattan office to our Kingston(NY) office - where I was based out of - by Town & Country Car. It's a private taxi and it was glorious. If I were rich that'd be my regular mode of local travel.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: gopher321: F*ck fantasizing about owning cars; I win a kajillion dollars I'm taking taxis the rest of my life. Let someone else worry about the payments, insurance, fuel, repairs blah blah

So much this. I do not understand car envy at all.

Car = my personal space. Taxi = dealing with other people.

Advantage: car.


Oh, totally.  People keep saying that when autonomous vehicles become a thing nobody will own cars, they'll just get rides from services.  That would suck.  I drive a lot so my car is like an extension of my home/office.  If there's something that I know I may need at some point, no matter where I'm at, it gets stored in my car.
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gopher321: F*ck fantasizing about owning cars; I win a kajillion dollars I'm taking taxis the rest of my life. Let someone else worry about the payments, insurance, fuel, repairs blah blah


Yeah, that was close to an answer.

If Kajillion >>10^6, then yeah.  It's gonna be a Lincoln Town Car, and I'll be in the back seat.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess if you have a place to drive it like a sportscar they're great?  I've ridden in a Lambo a couple times as a passenger.  The experience was unremarkable.  People in Civics towered over you, and we had to slow down to 1 mph to turn off the street into any parking lot because the slight bump of the barely perceptible incline over the sidewalk might have well as been a vertical wall for that car.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah no, Im comfortable with the size of my penis.
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Do Androids dream of Electric Lambos?
 
JesseL
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You cannot call an electric car a Lambo. Electric cars simply don't break down often enough to be worthy of a boutique Italian nameplates.


What if Lucas builds the electronics?
 
majestic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't want an electric Lambo. The shriek of the v12 is the entire point.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My lightly modified Pontiac G8 is pretty much even, performance-wise, with a mid80s Countach, but has four doors, huge trunk, and pretty good visibility.  So, a daily driver, grocery-getter, and a blast to drive.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JesseL: fragMasterFlash: You cannot call an electric car a Lambo. Electric cars simply don't break down often enough to be worthy of a boutique Italian nameplates.

What if Lucas builds the electronics?


Stock up on jars of replacement smoke.
 
BigHeadWeb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If I have enough money I'm going to be driven in a three-vehicle convoy of black Chevy Suburbans.  They will speed, and tailgate each other closely.  Then I can pretend I'm an FBI agent on the hunt.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: gopher321: F*ck fantasizing about owning cars; I win a kajillion dollars I'm taking taxis the rest of my life. Let someone else worry about the payments, insurance, fuel, repairs blah blah

Expense #1 if I win a few million:
An accountant

Expense #2: Fulltime chauffeur.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: The car I fantasize about is a completely autonomous minivan with a recliner that converts into a bed, a TV, minifridge and a microwave.



Are you a van wizard? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kab
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
MusicMakeMyHeadPound:

So much this. I do not understand car envy at all.

No envy really...driving can be very enjoyable, depending on where you live.  I have days worth of fairly twisty farm / mountain roads around here, so I'm quite fortunate in that regard.   Just getting out and going for a drive can be cathartic.

As can working on your own vehicle.  Again, depends on where you are, and it makes life a lot easier if the car you're wrenching on isn't something you need to depend on.

As for the article.  Seeing that these are Lambo's, one can expect the owners to sit in parking lots revving them rather than actually driving them anywhere.

/Factory Five Cobra is next on my want list
//visually appealing Lambos ended with the Miura
///slashies.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: gopher321: F*ck fantasizing about owning cars; I win a kajillion dollars I'm taking taxis the rest of my life. Let someone else worry about the payments, insurance, fuel, repairs blah blah

Expense #1 if I win a few million:
An accountant

Expense #2: Fulltime chauffeur.


This.
- Someone else takes care of insurance for you.
- payments?! You have a kajillion dollars and you'll have payments?!
- new cars are covered by 5-year warranties, and should they need real work you force the dealer to give you a loaner. You shouldn't have a car older than 5 years if you have that much money

/for a period of time I had my own gopher...and it was glorious
//but expensive
/// it for the gopher himself, but because of all of the spending on stuff you'd normally postpone
 
Renault
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
48hp from 1108cc's is enough for me! The reason the engine is in be rear is to absorb some of the impact from cars travelling at a reasonable speed. The R-10 will get there. Eventually. Maybe.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I had a Diablo for a while. It was ridiculous to drive it no matter where I was going. It felt like every time I got out of it, there was toilet paper stuck to the bottom of my shoe. No thanks.

On the other hand, my wife has an electric Audi E-Tron and the thing is fantastic. Totally silent, impossibly smooth, and insanely fast. We only use it around town, so range is not an issue for us, but I understand how it could be. I thought I knew fast and smooth with some of the other cars I've had, but electric cars are something else! 100% torque at 0 RPM is amazing. It's less visceral and really all you have to do is stomp and steer, so it's not quite as involving as something like the Diablo, but I don't think electric cars are the awfulness that everyone expects. And they're only going to get better.

I look at it as an insanely fast car that gets mediocre fuel economy, but which also miraculously fills its tank every time I park it in my garage. I think that's a fair trade.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gopher321: F*ck fantasizing about owning cars; I win a kajillion dollars I'm taking taxis the rest of my life. Let someone else worry about the payments, insurance, fuel, repairs blah blah


This.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All i really want is an older jeep to get us to some nice outa the way campsites, and be able to laugh at the snow. And not spend more than 10k doing it...
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bslim: gopher321: F*ck fantasizing about owning cars; I win a kajillion dollars I'm taking taxis the rest of my life. Let someone else worry about the payments, insurance, fuel, repairs blah blah

This.


I agree with this only instead of a car, I would like to hire a chauffeured, two-person drone.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
lolmao500:

That's the way to get it break down after every drive
 
bisi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gopher321: F*ck fantasizing about owning cars; I win a kajillion dollars I'm taking taxis the rest of my life.


Ah yes, being chauffered around by a man of questionable hygiene and/or only the most basic grasp of the local tongue in a back seat that has almost certainly been used for intercourse at least once and puked in definitely several times.
Can't think of anything more luxurious.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So I post this in a lot of "sports cars gone electric" threads, but if you have a old German thing with the 200mm clutch - 356, 912, early 911s coontil '84), VW bugs, busses, things, etc - zelectric out in california will drop a Tesla drive train in it for you... expensive ($60k-ish) but when you think about it they have to dis-assemble the battery and spread it out over the entire car then rewire everything, etc.  Probably a reasonable fee considering the time/labor involved for that plus the cost of a donor drive train....
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
DragonIV:

In my Aveo, I've got a 2.0 L direct-injected turbocharged V4 engine.

Having sleeper cars is awesome.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You cannot call an electric car a Lambo. Electric cars simply don't break down often enough to be worthy of a boutique Italian nameplates.


Didn't have Fiat 500e where you live?  They were primarily used to keep the US perception of Italian quality and reliability standards at the expected level that Maserati was allowing to increase a bit, while both companies waited for Alfa Romeo to reenter the US market to provide overwhelming support to keep their expected standards.

Three year lease, after all the rebates and other subsidies, ended up being around $79/month, with $500 down.

Both people I know who took advantage of that 'deal,' with Fiat e500's got to the point where one successfully processed a Lemon Law case and the other gave up driving it and stored it until the lease was up.

When the lease was up, none of the San Jose dealers would take the return.  The next official return facility was in Roseville.  180 miles from their place in Santa Cruz.  The 500e has a 'based on driving conditions' 84 mile range, which means about 60% of that at freeway speeds.  It only takes 14-18 hours for a full charge from a standard wall outlet.  A three and a half day drive , which based on it's reliability would have taken three weeks in a Fiat 500e; Fiat/Chrysler finally came to pick it up six months later.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Interesting.  So, stepping on the accelerator while in neutral to rev the engine on a beautiful care like that will sound just like my Prius?

Here, I'll demonstrate for you all:  .....
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
2000 Camry XLE, 177,000 miles and loving it.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JerkStore: I had a Diablo for a while. It was ridiculous to drive it no matter where I was going. It felt like every time I got out of it, there was toilet paper stuck to the bottom of my shoe. No thanks.

On the other hand, my wife has an electric Audi E-Tron and the thing is fantastic. Totally silent, impossibly smooth, and insanely fast. We only use it around town, so range is not an issue for us, but I understand how it could be. I thought I knew fast and smooth with some of the other cars I've had, but electric cars are something else! 100% torque at 0 RPM is amazing. It's less visceral and really all you have to do is stomp and steer, so it's not quite as involving as something like the Diablo, but I don't think electric cars are the awfulness that everyone expects. And they're only going to get better.

I look at it as an insanely fast car that gets mediocre fuel economy, but which also miraculously fills its tank every time I park it in my garage. I think that's a fair trade.


Not quite the same, but I have a plug in hybrid Pacifica minivan (it runs all electric for first 30 miles or so fully charged, but will give you 550 miles of range fully charged with a full tank).

In electric mode, that thing drives and accelerates like a MUCH smaller vehicle and is super quiet.  Almost eerily so.  When we 1st got it the kids frequently said "I was looking down when you started reversing out of the driveway.  I couldn't even tell we were moving (or the car was on and in drive/reverse) until I looked up"

You get all the conveniences of a minivan (ability to haul large numbers of people, or drywall) at 84 MPGe.  I've driven it around 20k miles and the oil change indicator hasn't come on yet, since only gas engine miles are counted towards the indicator, and I don't drive more then 30miles most days.

I'm surprised I don't see them around more often.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If I could afford a Lambo it would be a fuel engine not electric. Even if the whole world goes electric cars I'd store it and take it out once on a while to go all Red Barchetta.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
JerkStore:

This is what I'm wanting out of the Evora
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Ivo Shandor: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: gopher321: F*ck fantasizing about owning cars; I win a kajillion dollars I'm taking taxis the rest of my life. Let someone else worry about the payments, insurance, fuel, repairs blah blah

So much this. I do not understand car envy at all.

Car = my personal space. Taxi = dealing with other people.

Advantage: car.

I couldn't disagree more.

I had a boss that liked to travel from our Manhattan office to our Kingston(NY) office - where I was based out of - by Town & Country Car. It's a private taxi and it was glorious. If I were rich that'd be my regular mode of local travel.


Town & Country?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe you mean TLC (Taxi and Limousine Commission)? Which covers all cars-for-hire, from yellow and green cabs to so-called "black cars," which are the luxury option you describe.
 
inner ted
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: gopher321: F*ck fantasizing about owning cars; I win a kajillion dollars I'm taking taxis the rest of my life. Let someone else worry about the payments, insurance, fuel, repairs blah blah

So much this. I do not understand car envy at all.


It's ok, you don't have to
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I want a fully functional version of the Battle Delta from Ash vs Evil Dead in case shiat gets really crazy in the future.

deadites.netView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Thunderboy: Maybe you mean TLC (Taxi and Limousine Commission)? Which covers all cars-for-hire, from yellow and green cabs to so-called "black cars," which are the luxury option you describe.


They were indeed black cars and described to me as Town and Country or T&C. 

Or it could be early onset dementia. This was... oof, about 15 years ago already.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.