(AL.com)   Gulf Shores police unsure of origin of 31 kilos of cocaine that washed up on the beach, but given its forward bouquet of earthiness and a lingering nosefeel with dominant raspberry notes, officers agree it's probably Pacific Salvadoran   (al.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Internet privacy, Privacy policy, Shore, Privacy, Gulf Shores police, Privacy Policy, use of this site, Beach  
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Labrador Sinsemillian
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TAXI...Jim with Latka's cocaine cookies.
Youtube j-c4cd_Lm-Q
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how is there not people with ATV's and a small trailer riding up and down beach shorelines bright and early every day looking for such a lotto win? if i lived in FLA or Cali you damn right I'd be seeing my local Honda dealer pronto.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: how is there not people with ATV's and a small trailer riding up and down beach shorelines bright and early every day looking for such a lotto win? if i lived in FLA or Cali you damn right I'd be seeing my local Honda dealer pronto.


So you've never seen Old County for Old Men huh?
 
Flarn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gulf Shores police added that the 28 kilos of cocaine are now being stored in Evidence.
"We are sure that the perpetrators responsible for these 22 kilos of cocaine will be found and prosecuted to the full extent of the law." a Gulf Shores spokesman said.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: Old County for Old Men


Thats my favorite deodorant.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gulf Shores police unsure of origin of 31 kilos of cocaine..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Finally! A decent submission. Bravo!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
TheFastShow on Twitter: "Heroin Galore #TheFastShow https://t.co/D7tG7vCuvQ" / Twitter
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: Thats my favorite deodorant.


Fark user imageView Full Size


as a big time Who fan, there's only one deodorant to use...
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So the 15 keys gets sent to the evidence locker, where the clerk logs in the 12 key find. And then sends a 1 key testing sample to her cousin who runs a lab.

Yep, cop math!  Where is this exactly, so I know not to go there with my van after the next big storm?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: how is there not people with ATV's and a small trailer riding up and down beach shorelines bright and early every day looking for such a lotto win? if i lived in FLA or Cali you damn right I'd be seeing my local Honda dealer pronto.


I imagine there are a lot of unreported finds.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
♪ She snorted raspberry cocaine ♫
♫ The kind you find on a Gulf Shores beach ♪
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This has just been a horrible week for Matt Gaetz.
 
