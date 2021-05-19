 Skip to content
(NBC News)   School pulls book after complaints it is dead-on accurate   (nbcnews.com) divider line
23
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Barbara Streisand has a house the police union might want to research on Google.

/cops lie
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this "cancel culture?"  Or does that not apply with cultures we've been trying to systematically cancel for 400 years?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Since when does a Police Union get a say in what books we teach our kids?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can't have the truth being told in Florida schools. Pretty soon they'll be teaching the 2020 election was stolen on orders of the GOP legislature and Ron aka Trump's clone.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And ALL the kids race to read the book authority figures don't want them to see.

Stephen King noted a similar phenomenon every time a library or school district yanked one of his titles.  I think it's heartwarming here that the FOP supports literacy in such an effective way.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you're going to ban books, why not start with anything by the Bronte sisters? You know, books that deserve to be banned.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Paul Kempinski, a member of the Fraternal Order of Police district lodge, said Monday that the book is "propaganda that police officers are liars, racists, murderers.""

Get f*cked Paul, the book sounds pretty on point to me.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Is this "cancel culture?"  Or does that not apply with cultures we've been trying to systematically cancel for 400 years?


No, this is straight up censorship.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's Florida's problem with cancelling books? Is it just not racist enough?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Book could be subtitled "The Shade of Tamir Rice".
At this point, children need to be warned about the police - they are not only potentially lethal to children and adults, they will steal from you, destroy your property, and lie to throw you into the gears of the legal system which will take your money, your time, your future and your freedom.
Police: Just say No.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Is this "cancel culture?"  Or does that not apply with cultures we've been trying to systematically cancel for 400 years?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is another wonderful time to read the initial statement released by police after the murder of George Floyd.

Just in case you're under any doubt that police lie
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Book could be subtitled "The Shade of Tamir Rice".
At this point, children need to be warned about the police - they are not only potentially lethal to children and adults, they will steal from you, destroy your property, and lie to throw you into the gears of the legal system which will take your money, your time, your future and your freedom.
Police: Just say No.


I can tell you're white.

Black children get the talk about police before they get the talk about sex.
 
BBH
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The "Right Cancel Culture" strikes again. The Right has been pushing to ban books for decades, nothing new.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Since when does a Police Union get a say in what books we teach our kids?


Didn't you see our new black, white, and blue national flag?

Blue stripes are all that matter.
Society IS policing.
Boot polish is an ice cream topping.
Fascism is so hot right now!

/also, small govt & don't step snek, lolz!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Banning the Bible again? how mundane.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"There is a lot of work to be done between police officers and the community," Kempinski said. "Our police officers in South Florida work hard to try and build bridges in the community. Books like these damage those relationships without creating real solutions."

There are more than enough pro cop tv shows that make police look like a bunch of caring warm fuzzy teddy bears. What is a 5th grader more likely to consume? A book or TV?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Paul Kempinski, a member of the Fraternal Order of Police district lodge, said Monday that the book is "propaganda that police officers are liars, racists, murderers."

Gee, I wonder where they might have gotten that silly idea?

Police Unions are the police's worse enemy. And they don't even realize it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Today I learned reading is still legal in Florida.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Since when does a Police Union get a say in what books we teach our kids?


this is a really scary bad step. one of those "OMG what's next?" faux pas that makes your head spin. I hope concerned people take it to the streets over this. things of Trump level stupid should not be allowed to exist.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Solty Dog: "There is a lot of work to be done between police officers and the community," Kempinski said. "Our police officers in South Florida work hard to try and build bridges in the community."


No they don't. Otherwise they wouldn't be getting so butthurt over a book.

Nothing has lowered my opinion on the police more than the police unions themselves. They embody everything that is wrong with policing in America today. They would do themselves a huge favor and STFU instead of whining and biatching that people aren't kissing their asses hard enough.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They removed the book because they found they didn't follow the School Districts procedure to add the book.
Most likely they will correct this, follow the proper procedures and reinstate it.
 
