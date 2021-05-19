 Skip to content
(Irish Post US)   From the realms of the unexpected: Alcohol-free Irish pub to open in Abu Dhabi. Isn't that just a cafe?   (irishpost.com) divider line
    United Arab Emirates, ALCOHOL-FREE Irish pub, Abu Dhabi, Ireland's first alcohol-free pub, Virgin Mary alcohol-free pub, Dublin city  
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Irish Pub by The High Kings
Youtube bp3UsU5pQT8
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its just called a potato stand.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a cafe.  You need more toilets. Fake beer is still beer.  Peeing is part of the experience.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Yes it is.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alcohol free Irish Pub? I'll take words that don't go together for $2000, Alex.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure it's a good way to get murdered in Belfast.

I'm sorry sir but this pub doesn't serve alcohol [FACEBUTT]....
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, its a waste of time.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not even a cafe. It's just a damp, drafty room full of angry, depressed white men bloviating about the darkness, emptiness and futility of existence.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Not a cafe.  You need more toilets. Fake beer is still beer.  Peeing is part of the experience.


The Astrodome used to have long troughs filled with ice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just any café that also serves 6 dishes all made from boiled root vegetables and the cheapest parts of a sheep or cow.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn. The Islamic world sucks.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J45Picker: Goddamn. The Islamic world sucks.


Uhm....just to note that this "pub" is a franchise of one in Dublin (I think, but definitely in Ireland), called The Virgin Mary.   Their business plan to make it an international brand.  Though in AD, they are calling it TVM, I suppose to get around that religion thing.  Which I must say, says something good about Ireland, that a "pub" can call itself The Virgin Mary.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nothing scares black folks and gays like irish crap.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Though in AD, they are calling it TVM, I suppose to get around that religion thing.


Again, the Islamic world sucks.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

J45Picker: Dewey Fidalgo: Though in AD, they are calling it TVM, I suppose to get around that religion thing.

Again, the Islamic world sucks.


Oh dear, your "they are only making it alcohol free because of the evil Muslims" got shot down, so now you are moving the goal posts.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Oh dear, your "they are only making it alcohol free because of the evil Muslims" got shot down, so now you are moving the goal posts.


I didn't say Muslims are evil, just that their rules suck. If you enjoy repression, be all you can be, dude!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

J45Picker: Dewey Fidalgo: Oh dear, your "they are only making it alcohol free because of the evil Muslims" got shot down, so now you are moving the goal posts.

I didn't say Muslims are evil, just that their rules suck. If you enjoy repression, be all you can be, dude!


Repressive, sure.  But your original statement seem to assume that The Virgin Mary/TVM was only doing this because Muslims.   I pointed out that you were wrong.

Aside from that, an upscale Irish "pub" seems very suspect anyway.   That would be like an upscale fisherman's bar.
 
EL EM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anyone foolish enough to visit Abu Dani would find a no-alcohol Irish Pub to be just fine.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cafes here have alcohol, so no. Maybe they *only* have wine or Kahlua for your coffee, but you can get your drink on.

Hell, even the cafe at the kids traffic park serves beer and wine.
kidsinprague.comView Full Size


// What? I'm not driving.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Man, I hate that I am defending AD or the UAE, but...

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Travel-g2​9​4013-s402/Abu-Dhabi:United-Arab-Emirat​es:Nightlife.html

This applies to non-Muslims, of course.  Which, yeah, sucks.

Though it reminds me of the Bahamas.  Atlantis has a casino.   Locals are not allowed to go there, the Bahamas are pretty Baptist in outlook.   Though they did require Atlantis to open it's aquarium to the local school kids for teaching purposes.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That is still more than you are going to get in an Irish pub in Ireland right now.

/ All closed
// Sad
/// SAD!!!
 
Cormee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: Nothing scares black folks and gays like irish crap.


Wha? All the gheys have a great time in Ireland
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Cafes here have alcohol, so no. Maybe they *only* have wine or Kahlua for your coffee, but you can get your drink on.

Hell, even the cafe at the kids traffic park serves beer and wine.
[kidsinprague.com image 570x427]

// What? I'm not driving.


I have no clue what a kids traffic park is, but i feel my town needs one.
 
Cormee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rent Party: That is still more than you are going to get in an Irish pub in Ireland right now.

/ All closed
// Sad
/// SAD!!!


Nah, most pubs in Dublin are serving take out pints. You buy a pint and stand outside the pub, exactly the same as you'd have done as a smoker, when the pubs were serving inside.
 
Dokstarr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Man, I hate that I am defending AD or the UAE, but...

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Travel-g29​4013-s402/Abu-Dhabi:United-Arab-Emirat​es:Nightlife.html

This applies to non-Muslims, of course.  Which, yeah, sucks.

Though it reminds me of the Bahamas.  Atlantis has a casino.   Locals are not allowed to go there, the Bahamas are pretty Baptist in outlook.   Though they did require Atlantis to open it's aquarium to the local school kids for teaching purposes.


Yep - plenty of alcohol available in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. I haven't spent much time in Abu Dhabi, but from when in Dubai all the nightlife, restaurants and bars are connected to all the hotels so they are able to sell alcohol. I never really noticed going to places in Dubai where it wasn't possible to get a drink. Anytime I've gotten a nice dinner at a restaurant it was linked to a hotel so alcohol was available.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cormee: Rent Party: That is still more than you are going to get in an Irish pub in Ireland right now.

/ All closed
// Sad
/// SAD!!!

Nah, most pubs in Dublin are serving take out pints. You buy a pint and stand outside the pub, exactly the same as you'd have done as a smoker, when the pubs were serving inside.


I'm in Dublin right now.  They're closed.
 
