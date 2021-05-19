 Skip to content
(National Geographic)   Simple. Just create some walls of transparent aluminum in your Klingon Bird of Prey and beam them up   (nationalgeographic.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, Cook Inlet, Animal welfare, Animal rights, beluga whales, Narwhal, Beluga whale, Pour la suite du monde, Mystic Aquarium  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It always bugged me that the movie never discussed the monumental challenge reconfiguring a transporter designed for a dozen men to move 100 ton of water and whale. Just think of the power requirements, how do you ramp those up without frying everything.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: It always bugged me that the movie never discussed the monumental challenge reconfiguring a transporter designed for a dozen men to move 100 ton of water and whale. Just think of the power requirements, how do you ramp those up without frying everything.


Just transfer power from auxiliary systems and reinforce the integrity of your main energizer.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: EvilEgg: It always bugged me that the movie never discussed the monumental challenge reconfiguring a transporter designed for a dozen men to move 100 ton of water and whale. Just think of the power requirements, how do you ramp those up without frying everything.

Just transfer power from auxiliary systems and reinforce the integrity of your main energizer.


And if that doesn't work, you can steal, um, energy... from a nearby nuclear power plant... for your Klingon wessel.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AFKobel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Admiral!  Thar be whales here!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: EvilEgg: It always bugged me that the movie never discussed the monumental challenge reconfiguring a transporter designed for a dozen men to move 100 ton of water and whale. Just think of the power requirements, how do you ramp those up without frying everything.

Just transfer power from auxiliary systems and reinforce the integrity of your main energizer.


No dummy.
You need to re-galvanize your primary thermo-couplers until they align with the secondary dildo rods.
 
BlueVet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: EvilEgg: It always bugged me that the movie never discussed the monumental challenge reconfiguring a transporter designed for a dozen men to move 100 ton of water and whale. Just think of the power requirements, how do you ramp those up without frying everything.

Just transfer power from auxiliary systems and reinforce the integrity of your main energizer.


Or you could just adjust the Heisenberg compensators.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: It always bugged me that the movie never discussed the monumental challenge reconfiguring a transporter designed for a dozen men to move 100 ton of water and whale. Just think of the power requirements, how do you ramp those up without frying everything.


I always just figured the transporter system is set to be able to handy any size.  it just the transporter rooms are for people. you have to remember he not in a transporter room when he beems up the whales.  He in the cago hold.  This tells me they have their own controls for beeming stuff.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I want a blue whale steak.  Medium rare.
 
skyotter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/it's a statue
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm going to be that guy for a moment.

In the movie they don't use transparent aluminum.  They trade the secret of making it for plexiglass panels that are thick enough to handle the pressure.  It would have taken many years otherwise to develop the manufacturing to actually make the transparent aluminum and they didn't have any 20th century money with which to buy them.  They only had the $100 that Kirk got from selling his 18th century reading glasses to an antique store.

/carry on
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Marineland commercial 1992 Niagara Falls
Youtube AjUJEkut6Sw
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: EvilEgg: It always bugged me that the movie never discussed the monumental challenge reconfiguring a transporter designed for a dozen men to move 100 ton of water and whale. Just think of the power requirements, how do you ramp those up without frying everything.

Just transfer power from auxiliary systems and reinforce the integrity of your main energizer.


Like putting too much air in a balloon!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: It always bugged me that the movie never discussed the monumental challenge reconfiguring a transporter designed for a dozen men to move 100 ton of water and whale. Just think of the power requirements, how do you ramp those up without frying everything.


It always bugged me that they needed transparent aluminum. Is it stronger than regular aluminum? If not, did they just really really need to be able to see the whales?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bowen:

And yes, I know it was plexi.

Nerds.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bowen: EvilEgg: It always bugged me that the movie never discussed the monumental challenge reconfiguring a transporter designed for a dozen men to move 100 ton of water and whale. Just think of the power requirements, how do you ramp those up without frying everything.

It always bugged me that they needed transparent aluminum. Is it stronger than regular aluminum? If not, did they just really really need to be able to see the whales?


It was bad Star Trek humor.  It's a staple, and I love the franchise.
 
ybishop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Perhaps an inverse tachyon beam?
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"not NOW, Madelyn!!"

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
falkone32
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NewWorldDan: I'm going to be that guy for a moment.

In the movie they don't use transparent aluminum.  They trade the secret of making it for plexiglass panels that are thick enough to handle the pressure.  It would have taken many years otherwise to develop the manufacturing to actually make the transparent aluminum and they didn't have any 20th century money with which to buy them.  They only had the $100 that Kirk got from selling his 18th century reading glasses to an antique store.

/carry on


Thank you for saving me from being "that guy". It is a very common and understandable misconception.
 
