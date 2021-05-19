 Skip to content
(WGRZ Buffalo)   If you participated in the Jan 6th insurrection, maybe don't brag about it at the dentist's office, because another patient might turn you in   (wgrz.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, please do.  Maybe write an opinion piece or a letter to the local paper, too!  Be proud, be loud!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That other patient deserves a plaque.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They aren't sorry.

They are sorry when their dumbasses face jailtime.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who talks to their dentist about shiat other than teeth? These guys are just so lonely, they should be able to check themselves into jail for the socializing.
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't think of a worse place to discuss politics then a dentist's office.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one of the most astonishing things about these people.  Their bubble is so secure that they think it's perfectly acceptable to talk about being a traitor and why would anyone have a problem with it?
 
blk47rs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait? One of the 1-6 insurrectionists has teeth?
 
HereNorThere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: No, please do.  Maybe write an opinion piece or a letter to the local paper, too!  Be proud, be loud!


Beat me to it.  I want these fools to incriminate themselves.  Makes the job of prosecution and punishment easier.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't fix stupid.  But you can put it in jail.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blk47rs: Wait? One of the 1-6 insurrectionists has teeth?


And they care about it enough to go to the dentist.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The person told the FBI they overheard Warmus talking about how he smoked marijuana inside the Capitol, and refused a police officer's instructions to leave the building.

But they keep pushing the narrative that one of the other officers let them in, so it's all okay! I'm sure they also apply this logic towards sex with women.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alexxia: I can't think of a worse place to discuss politics then a dentist's office.


Since anything related to cops has been politicized, this seems appropriate.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 555x863]


What horrible, horrible drawing. So much realism.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 555x863]


MIGA... Make Insurrection Great Again?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: That's one of the most astonishing things about these people.  Their bubble is so secure that they think it's perfectly acceptable to talk about being a traitor and why would anyone have a problem with it?


This is what trips me out the most. I thank my lucky stars that I grew up in a place with a lot of differing viewpoints. Obviously, I didn't always agree with them, but part of maturing and growing up is realizing that not everyone thinks the way I do.

So many of these insurrectionists (and like-minded people) simply cannot fathom that anyone would view their actions as wrong. It's bizarre.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TURN THEM IN! TURN THEM IN!


Then jail 'em all!

/ If you're talking about the dicks in office, I will also accept:

TURN THEM OUT! TURN THEM OUT!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One would think that when you see a bunch of your co-conspirators in prison that you'd know to STFU.

Apparently it's a difficult skill.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how he's wearing a "CNN is fake news" hoodie, when it isn't actually fake news, but everything he listens to is in fact, fake news.
It's ironic or something.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: Jesterling: [Fark user image 555x863]

MIGA... Make Insurrection Great Again?


I know you're joking, but for those who don't get it, look at the flag on the far left of the image.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: That's one of the most astonishing things about these people.  Their bubble is so secure that they think it's perfectly acceptable to talk about being a traitor and why would anyone have a problem with it?


These people are the bottom of the Republican barrel.
The dumbest of the dumb.
The vast majority of them speak in dog whistles and know what they believe in is wrong, and won't openly say it. They certainly wouldn't risk imprisonment or losing their jobs to go commit a pointless insurrection. The wealthy Republicans sit at home and laugh at these idiots.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't have a decent democracy if the people are mentally and morally defective.

The Gentry, the Nobs, the Bushwazie, the leaders, can all be defective, but the people have to be decent and normal.

No Scotch-Irish cannibals prone to eating the only Democrat in the County, no German or Russian peasants from beyond the Pale, and no freaks and psychopaths need apply.

You'd be better off starting with pure Africans and adding Indian vigilantes from the mean streets of Calcutta and Chinese peasants that can cook anything and make it seem edible

START OVER..
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: One would think that when you see a bunch of your co-conspirators in prison that you'd know to STFU.

Apparently it's a difficult skill.


Like Donald Trump, the Defectionists can't help bragging about their crimes and perversions. They think they are Smart.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The person told the FBI they overheard Warmus talking about how he smoked marijuana inside the Capitol, and refused a police officer's instructions to leave the building."

MAGA
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blk47rs: Wait? One of the 1-6 insurrectionists has teeth?


Tooth
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's so awesome that we finally get an administration that has the balls to go after the last administration to make sure they will be jailed.  so many other great leaders have done this tactic to get their agenda on the right track.  Look no farther than Putin.  He has no detractors left.   it always worked and none of them turn into dictators or confiscated guns or oppressed their people.  since we've crossed this line, maybe we can go  back and jail all of the bushes and the reagans.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: Jesterling: [Fark user image 555x863]

MIGA... Make Insurrection Great Again?


Go that extra step now:

MINGE (Make Insurrectionist No-Nothings Grayte Everywhere

Too British?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Maybe Major Tantrum Greene will bail him out.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's pro marijuana. So he has that going for him. Not as cool as Willie Nelson smoking at the white house.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: blk47rs: Wait? One of the 1-6 insurrectionists has teeth?

Tooth


And that's the Toot -- first time I have thought of Lily Tomlin's Bad Widdle Girl for ages.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: He's pro marijuana. So he has that going for him. Not as cool as Willie Nelson smoking at the white house.


A White Republican who smokes weed is called a "Libert Aryan".
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: No, please do.  Maybe write an opinion piece or a letter to the local paper, too!  Be proud, be loud!


Why not? Anti-fark does and they get away with burning buildings
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

brantgoose: bigdog1960: He's pro marijuana. So he has that going for him. Not as cool as Willie Nelson smoking at the white house.

A White Republican who smokes weed is called a "Libert Aryan".


It's a moldy but a Goldie.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
hahahahahaa. Yeah! GOT EM!! With one count cheering and two counts of enjoying Trump. XD


TERRORISTSSSS!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anti-Faschos, meet Anti-Facts.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

munko: it's so awesome that we finally get an administration that has the balls to go after the last administration to make sure they will be jailed.  so many other great leaders have done this tactic to get their agenda on the right track.  Look no farther than Putin.  He has no detractors left.   it always worked and none of them turn into dictators or confiscated guns or oppressed their people.  since we've crossed this line, maybe we can go  back and jail all of the bushes and the reagans.


Zero (0) Trumps have been indicted, much less jailed. Trump was also the only president to ever mention taking guns. So anyway, how much does a criminal defense lawyer cost these days?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Who talks to their dentist about shiat other than teeth? These guys are just so lonely, they should be able to check themselves into jail for the socializing.


Who talks to the dentist about anything other than hy hak wef hooh hrrghs?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ha_satan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Warmus is charged with violent and unlawful entry, disrupting government business and disorderly conduct."

To my knowledge nobody involved in unlawful acts that day has been charged with insurrection, sedition or rebellion.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: munko: it's so awesome that we finally get an administration that has the balls to go after the last administration to make sure they will be jailed.  so many other great leaders have done this tactic to get their agenda on the right track.  Look no farther than Putin.  He has no detractors left.   it always worked and none of them turn into dictators or confiscated guns or oppressed their people.  since we've crossed this line, maybe we can go  back and jail all of the bushes and the reagans.

Zero (0) Trumps have been indicted, much less jailed. Trump was also the only president to ever mention taking guns. So anyway, how much does a criminal defense lawyer cost these days?


Apparently they're free:

https://www.salon.com/2021/05/06/rudy​-​giulianis-allies-return-to-beg-trump-f​or-money-after-he-balked-at-20000-a-da​y-legal-bill/
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Heamer: hugram: Jesterling: [Fark user image 555x863]

MIGA... Make Insurrection Great Again?

I know you're joking, but for those who don't get it, look at the flag on the far left of the image.


You missed the arrest of the son of a far-right wing jewish pol from NYC?  The Jewish Hard Right loves them some Trump.  From Fox5:

Brooklyn Judge Steven Mostofsky, has not commented on his son's involvement in the mayhem in Washington. Messages seeking comment were left for Aaron Mostofsky's brother, Nachman. He is the executive director of Chovevei Zion, The Jewish Heritage Preservation Society, and vice president of the South Brooklyn Conservative Club.  He (Aaron) also gave a video interview inside the building, telling the New York Post he was there "to express my opinion as a free American that this election was stolen."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

munko: jail all of the bushes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Who talks to their dentist about shiat other than teeth? These guys are just so lonely, they should be able to check themselves into jail for the socializing.


They don't understand that the internet and real life are different. Or TV and real life. Or the radio and real life. Basically, no one gives a shiat about your Klan rally outside the people at the Klan rally.

You might hey lucky and snap a MAGAt in the wild, but 98% of people don't want to hear your 8 month old lunacy ravings.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

munko: it's so awesome that we finally get an administration that has the balls to go after the last administration to make sure they will be jailed.  so many other great leaders have done this tactic to get their agenda on the right track.  Look no farther than Putin.  He has no detractors left.   it always worked and none of them turn into dictators or confiscated guns or oppressed their people.  since we've crossed this line, maybe we can go  back and jail all of the bushes and the reagans.


4 years of an ' orange shiat gibbon ', now we have a brown turd.
Welp, at least there's a bidet.
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Who talks to their dentist about shiat other than teeth? These guys are just so lonely, they should be able to check themselves into jail for the socializing.


I do, but then I have know him for years as a regular at my favorite brewery.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bonzo.deep: SecondaryControl: No, please do.  Maybe write an opinion piece or a letter to the local paper, too!  Be proud, be loud!

Why not? Anti-fark does and they get away with burning buildings


while ignoring the fact that dozens of people have been arrested for arson, including at least one fascist acting to make the peaceful protestors look bad.
 
starlost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

my client was talking about bran mix and washing his cat named dee cee and meeting a south american great aunt.
 
Loren
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LL316: That's one of the most astonishing things about these people.  Their bubble is so secure that they think it's perfectly acceptable to talk about being a traitor and why would anyone have a problem with it?


Yeah, this is the crazy thing.  How many of them have been caught because they talked.

macadamnut: Who talks to their dentist about shiat other than teeth? These guys are just so lonely, they should be able to check themselves into jail for the socializing.


Dentist, generally not.  Hygienist, though--my wife and book back-to-back appointments (I have to take her anyway, her vision isn't up to driving) and whoever's not in the chair generally talks with the hygienist.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It was not an insurrection.  It was a riot, but not an insurrection.
 
