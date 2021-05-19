 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Even though passenger travel has declined at airports, one thing has remained constant. Care to guess what it is? Go ahead, guess   (ksl.com) divider line
    SALT LAKE CITY  
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Body cavity searches?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you let Republicans travel.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Masturbating in the bathroom?
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mile high club?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Long lines at the security theater?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
someone's butt get pinched by TSA guard?
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nothing says "I'm a Responsible Gun Owner" like forgetting that you had it with you
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Put 'em on the "no-fly" list.  Thats what it's for, right?  And since they've proven they can't follow the rules-flag them so they don't get to have their guns anymore. Oh, no.  Too bad.  Consequences, you bastards.

/And use your turn signal
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PaulRB: This is what happens when you let Republicans travel.


Yes democrats don't own guns
 
odinsposse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just like with restaurants self-sorting meant the people going out had a much higher percentage of assholes and idiots.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"(It's a situation where) people have the gun thrown in the bottom of their bag, which often times is loaded and there's often one in the chamber."

Farking idiots.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My guess was the price of the food at airports...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Care to guess what it is?  Go ahead, guess"

Existential dread mixed with a fatalistic malaise?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hare krishnas?
 
oukewldave
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the people who think it's fine to travel on planes during peak Covid aren't going to be smart enough to remember to check their guns, or that they even have one with them.  I dont think the reduction in total travelers has much to do with that number.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Put 'em on the "no-fly" list.  Thats what it's for, right?  And since they've proven they can't follow the rules-flag them so they don't get to have their guns anymore. Oh, no.  Too bad.  Consequences, you bastards.

/And use your turn signal


And any violators get sent to whatever passed for the Klingon gulag.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
People being called Too Fat to Fly?
 
Ravage [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: PaulRB: This is what happens when you let Republicans travel.

Yes democrats don't own guns


Correction. Democrats don't *buy* guns.  They steal them from hardworking responsible Republicans. The Democrat thugs break in to houses and steal the guns for use on the streets, and the Democrat upper class push political agendas to steal them to melt down.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Old flight attendants?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"(It's a situation where) people have the gun thrown in the bottom of their bag, which oftentimes is loaded and there's often one in the chamber."

...holy shiat.

"*grrnch* This is your captain speaking. We'll be experiencing some turbulence and, if the TSA hasn't done their job as well as I would've liked, accidental gunfire in the cargo area. As our aircraft isn't bulletproof, American Airlines would like to apologize in advance should a passenger intercept a stray round, and to remind all passengers that lemon-soaked moist towelettes make excellent wound packing for long flights. We hope you've survive and enjoy flying American Airlines."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*you'll
 
sniderman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cinnabon lines?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The odometer on subby's mom's bed.
 
