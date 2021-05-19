 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Father of the year? Husband of the year? Why not both?   (ktla.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size



He took this trip to Garden Grove, smelled like revenge inside the van, oh yeah.
This ain't no pee-wee football game, I heard my biatch ex-wife is here,
It gets so real sometimes to do these crimes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman stood up and ran onto the playing field, screaming for help as he chased behind, police said.

Typical drama queen.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's leaving him. I wonder why?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That smirk in his booking photo shows the booze hasn't worn off.

The morning is going to bring more than a hangover, that's when he realizes he's facing life behind bars because he wasn't adult enough to move on.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He was really excited and just wanted to show his wife the new swords his mom gave him.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect violence at a kids football game, but usually its against the ref or coach or other parents, this is unheard off!
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooker with a Penis: I expect violence at a kids football game, but usually its against the ref or coach or other parents, this is unheard off!


of I mean godamnit
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That mugshot says: 'Life in prison? Totally and completely worth it to get away from that woman, and I would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for those meddling kids '
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought he'd married his daughter for a moment there.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spectators, including an off-duty Garden Grove police officer and the victim's nine-year-old son, intervened in the attack and kept the man from harming his wife. He was restrained until police arrived.

It's good to be white!
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White men stand at the pinnacle of American society in all area's but one: When their marriages fall apart.

Then a guy used to a comfortable life suddenly finds all his money going to his family while he scrapes by.

It is usually fair justice for a lifetime of abuse, but no matter. White men hate to lose power and often turn to violence.

Other men too, but you see it most often in white men.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: White men stand at the pinnacle of American society in all area's but one: When their marriages fall apart.

Then a guy used to a comfortable life suddenly finds all his money going to his family while he scrapes by.

It is usually fair justice for a lifetime of abuse, but no matter. White men hate to lose power and often turn to violence.

Other men too, but you see it most often in white men.


What clown college did you get your sociology degree from?

(you paid too much)
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Spectators, including an off-duty Garden Grove police officer and the victim's nine-year-old son, intervened in the attack and kept the man from harming his wife. He was restrained until police arrived.

It's good to be white!


It is ALWAYS good to be white.

Also, who brings not one but TWO kitchen knives to flag football?
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x241]
That smirk in his booking photo shows the booze hasn't worn off.

The morning is going to bring more than a hangover, that's when he realizes he's facing life behind bars because he wasn't adult enough to move on.


Blaming alcohol is just silly. This man fell victim to bananas. Bananas, you see, emit a gas that is well documented to cause other fruit to go bad, which is most likely the cause of this man also going bad. Knives are almost always situated in a block on the kitchen counter, and most homes have the fruit bowl directly beside the knife block. The number one fruit in the US is actually bananas, and are thus statistically highly likely to be present just at the moment someone goes bad (most probably because of the gas), and reaches for the closest weapon, which is almost always a knife, statistically speaking, and although incidences of kettles, toasters, and loose change bowls do occur, it's sporadic data at best. Bananas are, statistically speaking, linked to such a high percentage of domestic violence incidents involving knife wounds, that it's crazy they're still legal. And they give them to kids!!

/soz, first doobie after a long day :)
//the data actually does support the correlation, tho. It's a goodie for reminding people that correlation isn't causation
///or is it? Beware the banana!! ;P
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Spectators, including an off-duty Garden Grove police officer and the victim's nine-year-old son, intervened in the attack and kept the man from harming his wife. He was restrained until police arrived.

It's good to be white!


It must suck to be that self-loathing.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This thread got humorless and weird pretty fast

I think a relevant question is, did he buy the knives special for the assault, or just grab them from his kitchen?
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: humorless and weird


America, 2021

A growing number of people should just not be allowed around comedy. They cant handle it and they ruin it for everyone else.
 
hammettman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: The woman stood up and ran onto the playing field, screaming for help as he chased behind, police said.

Typical drama queen.


Or, it might just have been a well-planned husband-wife operation to disrupt, end the kid's game and prevent the team from losing.

Or then again, the guy is a psycho and went after her with 2 knives.  Who fights with 2 knives.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: west.la.lawyer: humorless and weird

America, 2021

A growing number of people should just not be allowed around comedy. They cant handle it and they ruin it for everyone else.


For the record, I'm not saying TFA is funny.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You gotta admit.  The bandsaw was a bit much.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: dothemath: west.la.lawyer: humorless and weird

America, 2021

A growing number of people should just not be allowed around comedy. They cant handle it and they ruin it for everyone else.

For the record, I'm not saying TFA is funny.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: jaytkay: Spectators, including an off-duty Garden Grove police officer and the victim's nine-year-old son, intervened in the attack and kept the man from harming his wife. He was restrained until police arrived.

It's good to be white!

It must suck to be that self-loathing.


It sucks so bad when some ignorant cracker calls me a race traitor. How shall I ever recover.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hammettman: dothemath: The woman stood up and ran onto the playing field, screaming for help as he chased behind, police said.

Typical drama queen.

Or, it might just have been a well-planned husband-wife operation to disrupt, end the kid's game and prevent the team from losing.

Or then again, the guy is a psycho and went after her with 2 knives.  Who fights with 2 knives.


Drizzt fanboys?  Too many Filipino martial arts movies?  Pure psycho?

I'd go with the RPG nerd (console/computer/PNP), they seem to think that two weapons mean twice the attacks.  In reality, you'd defend yourself with the other.  So you are defending your self from the ex with a butcher knife?  WTF?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can't help but feel like the speed of humanity's loss of innocence has hit exponential growth when stories like this are posted.  What was guy's childhood like that would make this course of action seem like the best course of action?  The most memorable moment from your son's entire life is going to be "the one where dad tried to kill mom with two butcher knives at my baseball game."

People don't don't turn out like that for no reason.
 
clarkk [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I would've gone with 'Touchdown!'
 
