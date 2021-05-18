 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Yeah, as much as you want to hug this good boy, you don't want to be near him when he shakes after the rescue   (wcax.com) divider line
14
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poor dog - gotta be the olfactory equivalent of standing 3 feet away from the main speaker stack at a Metallica concert.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bet he don't go rolling in poop anymore.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is what your dog looks like after it accidentally falls into a full 500 gallon septic tank


Unless it's broken, they're all full you moron
 
JesseL
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Poor dog - gotta be the olfactory equivalent of standing 3 feet away from the main speaker stack at a Metallica concert.


Have you seen what dogs roll in?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Isn't a giant septic tank just one level of dog heaven?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
GIF is accurate because a dog would roll in it again.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LagerVsAle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love Fark. How else can I learn about something that happened yesterday a few miles away from my office by reading an article from a news station 200 miles away in Vermont on a news aggregator based in Kentucky.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The worst smell my dog has applied to herself was when I was fly fishing down near Bella Coola. Damn hound nested in a fetid slurry of decomposing salmon carcasses.  The putrid fish oil took multiple washings to get out of her fur and off her skin. My truck's rear seat, on hot days, still smells like death.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dogs love to smell horrible. Some still chase skunks after being sprayed 3 or 4 times.

That german sheperd will probable jump back into the septic tank after the bath.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Second worst was on a late-season moose hunt. We were gutting out a moose and it was probably about -5 outside. Damn sissy hound was cold so she burrowed under the warm gutpile and stayed there until she ate most of it.  It was too cold out to wash her so the damn mutt was stuck looking like Carrie for another 3 days until we got back to civilization.  I did not sleep well in grizzly country with a carrion covered dog beside me.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) - Two police officers in New Hampshire have successfully rescued a German shepherd that had fallen into a 500-gallon septic tank as it was being serviced.

Look, 'servicing' a German shepherd is bad enough, but why do it in a septic tank?
 
JesseL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

toraque: BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) - Two police officers in New Hampshire have successfully rescued a German shepherd that had fallen into a 500-gallon septic tank as it was being serviced.

Look, 'servicing' a German shepherd is bad enough, but why do it in a septic tank?


Germans are into that.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Poor dog - gotta be the olfactory equivalent of standing 3 feet away from the main speaker stack at a Metallica concert.


Eh? What was that? Speak up!
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dog probably loved it.
 
