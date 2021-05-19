 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Man on group W bench for smashing 6 police cruiser windshields   (wcax.com) divider line
10
10 Comments     (+0 »)
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man charged with smashing 6 Burlington police cruiser windshields

I bet they were designer windshields, but he got them all for less than $100.
 
ar393
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It has been done before.....in VT....but better.

US man crushes seven police cars with tractor
Youtube _evCtEkOmCE
 
othmar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
that is dumbass there
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That is a shame.
There are six cop cars that can't ticket drivers and use the public as a revenue source.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At least he was just a windshieldsmasher, and not a fathersmasher or mothersmasher.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I mean...  I meeeeaaannnn...
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed that tfa didn't have 27 8 by 12 color glossy photographs, with circles and arrows and a paragraph on the back of each one, explaining what each one was, to be used as evidence against him.
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Burlington Police

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They saw him smash 6 windshields before they sto
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jjorsett: They saw him smash 6 windshields before they sto


ped him? Those are either slow cops or he's a quick smasher.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

