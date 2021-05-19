 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The UK's Princess Beatrice announces she's expecting, but being 11th in line to the throne, the little one has practically no chance at being a Queen Bea   (bbc.com) divider line
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

These people are either androids or lizard aliens in disguise.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]
These people are either androids or lizard aliens in disguise.


No, they're just inbred.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Too bad. She could have been dynamite with a LASER beam.
 
KB202
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who?
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wage0048: dothemath: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]
These people are either androids or lizard aliens in disguise.

No, they're just inbred.


I want to tell their smiles to STFU.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow, she has snapchat eyes IRL
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
morganrlewis.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bea.
lostinanime.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Wow, she has snapchat eyes IRL


She and her sister both have rather protuberant eyes.  I wonder if they have early-onset Graves disease or something.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: These people are either androids or lizard aliens in disguise.


His teeth look a bit weird for human teeth.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Beatrice

Sounds like something Prince Philip would say on visit to Southeast Asia
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
cdn.acidcow.comView Full Size


/about the same chance as this girl
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: dothemath: These people are either androids or lizard aliens in disguise.

His teeth look a bit weird for human teeth.


Probably imported from USA
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpaceyCat: dothemath: These people are either androids or lizard aliens in disguise.

His teeth look a bit weird for human teeth.


She looks high as a goddamn kite.
 
