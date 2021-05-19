 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Woman mistakes Little Caesar's for a Chuck-E-Cheese and viciously attacks another woman, stomping on her head while everyone stands around and films   (foxnews.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If someone kicked me in the head I would shoot them.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know what the state laws are but the "audience" so intent on grabbing video of the assault may face some legal charges also.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: If someone kicked me in the head I would shoot them.


Apparently, that's what everyone else was standing around and doing with their phones
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WORLD STAR!
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw her in the pee-ladened ball pit!!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ma'am, this is an Arby's.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone here knows, she just bought herself at least a decade in prison with that nice clear video.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tfresh: Throw her in the pee-ladened ball pit!!


Are you crazy? I don't want that woman in my underwear!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: I don't know what the state laws are but the "audience" so intent on grabbing video of the assault may face some legal charges also.


good Samaritan law....strikes again...

i.huffpost.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People are shiat.  And fark social media that encourages shiat behavior.
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Only sorta kinda hot but definitely ready.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Crazy Bread was off the hook!
 
MFK
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: If someone kicked me in the head I would shoot them.


yes, we know, you're just chomping at the bit to have an excuse to use your guns to kill someone.
 
camarugala
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Everyone here knows, she just bought herself at least a decade in prison with that nice clear video.


Unfortunately, of she has no violent criminal record (not likely) they'll give her 5 years probation. Covid has really changed the legal system. In my county here in Georgia they actually only have 95 prisoners out of 240 available spaces and they're complaining about the fact that they can't get together road work crews to perform their slave labor. They actually wrote an article in the times about this. That gives you an idea of how normalized privatization of the jail and prison system actually are they simply expect the kickbacks from these corporations that hire out prisoners to do yard work and to do road work. It discussed me and it should really discuss everyone but unfortunately people tend to think "well they must be in jail for something!"  and just ignore it.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There's never a social worker around when you need one.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
stingeruniverse.comView Full Size

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Those eyes scream "I'm going to cut you". NEVER ignore crazy eyes. They tell you everything you need to know.
 
MFK
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
also fark Fox News for highlighting a tweet that refers to the black person as an 'animal'
 
realmolo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MFK: feckingmorons: If someone kicked me in the head I would shoot them.

yes, we know, you're just chomping at the bit to have an excuse to use your guns to kill someone.


The word is "champing". But yes, feckingmorons can't wait to take revenge on *somebody* for being a failed human being.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I worked at Showbiz Pizza Place (Chuck E. Cheese) in the 80s.Wearing the Chuck costume inspired 3 responses in kids:

Below 5 years old: Fear
Between 5 and 9: Love
Above 9: Absolute Hatred

You'd have to have a handler to visit the birthday parties, as the older kids would kick and punch Chuck. Once, I spun around with my arms wide to knock a kid down. The applause was heavenly. Even the kid's parents said he had it coming.
 
Adamata
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did you read the comment section of the article?  yikes
 
MFK
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Adamata: Did you read the comment section of the article?  yikes


Fox: Racist *and* #1 with Racists.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"social media is a curse upon this country"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"My baby!" Broadwater cries in the video as she gets up, her face covered in blood. No one at the establishment was captured appearing to help break up the fight.


Wow, it's just like the Israel/Palestine situation.
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: "social media is a curse upon this country"


Isn't Fark "social media"?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: I don't know what the state laws are but the "audience" so intent on grabbing video of the assault may face some legal charges also.

[Fark user image 379x560]


Not anywhere in the US.  The Scotus is very clear on this, you cannot be criminally penalized for inaction or failure to rescue  unless 1) You created the Dangerous situation someone else is caught in 2) You have a special duty by virtue of your relationship to the victim (lifeguard-swimmer, parent-child etc) or You conceal the person from other rescue, or begin to rescue dissuading others from doing so.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: [stingeruniverse.com image 800x510]
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 618x370]


What. the. actual. Hell?
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The minute I saw the Fox logo I knew ......
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MFK: also fark Fox News for highlighting a tweet that refers to the black person as an 'animal'


Well, she is.

But if you want to make something racial out it maybe we should play the old reverse the races game. Imagine a black women getting beaten while a bunch of white people stand around filming it? Is the attacker now an animal? What about everyone else?
 
