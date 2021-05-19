 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Old and busted: Mysterious metal monoliths. New hotness: Mysterious stone artworks   (bbc.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For tomorrow's archeologists
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I tried to sell this as art on Ebay for $500,000

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: I tried to sell this as art on Ebay for $500,000

[Fark user image 850x637]


Try craigslist...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: I tried to sell this as art on Ebay for $500,000

[Fark user image 850x637]


A deconstruction of modern stone art?

I LOVE IT
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: I tried to sell this as art on Ebay for $500,000

[Fark user image 850x637]


Only $500,000 for this masterpiece?  It sings of the conflict between the old and new, the young and the not so young, the modern and the ancient, and the barriers which sometimes stop us from moving forward and sometimes hold us up.  The faces of the spirits of the past may be discerned in many of the foreground elements.  The use of color is remarkable: multichromatic, yet nuanced.  The placement of the linear objects unites the composition and brilliantly leads the eye.

I would start bidding at $2,500,000,000.
 
TTGRudy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
More similar to Andy Goldsworthy than Banksy.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stop stacking rocks in public parks you douchebags.

I go off trail and on long hikes in national and state parks to enjoy nature the way it exists naturally, or as close as possible. Why don't you narcissistic scumbags just put up billboards of your artsy photos?

Stop it.

Cairns are acceptable so long as they are small.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Andy Goldsworthy laughs at these shenanigans.

That is ... if he's not the one making them.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
(belatedly drops rocks and shakes fist at TTGRudy)
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

What about  symmetrical book stacking?
No human would stack books like this.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wait.
Did someone say METAL monoliths?
Iron Maiden - Wasted Years (Official Video)
Youtube Ij99dud8-0A
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nice! This past winter I made a 6' ice arch in my front yard.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Even made an Instructable for it.
https://www.instructables.com/Ice-Arc​h​-6-Freestanding/
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image image 843x1500]

[Fark user image image 400x353]


It was some twunt that decided nature wasn't pretty enough
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: I tried to sell this as art on Ebay for $500,000

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Those are cool rocks

/ live somewhere where everything is basalt
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe it's to make up for Darwin's arch collapsing?

/ever think about that smart guy?
 
