(WYFF 4 Greenville)   If finger guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have finger guns   (wyff4.com) divider line
21
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, only outlaws will use a finger gun to threaten someone by saying they're coming back with a real gun to shoot them, anyway. But hey, you got a greenlight.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What about finger cuffs?
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Right to bare arms.  Nothing in the constitution about hands.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In a country with as many real guns as finger guns, finger gun is a real threat, particularly from a hostile stranger.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turboke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If outlaws are outlawed, only outlaws will be outlaws.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bostonguy: What about finger cuffs?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bostonguy: What about finger cuffs?


what-song.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My finger can lick your finger.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bostonguy: What about finger cuffs?


She was on a country western show with achy breaky heart. Not half bad actually liked it
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bowen: bostonguy: What about finger cuffs?

[Fark user image image 425x228]


,🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Some finger guns can kill.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: [Fark user image image 563x275]


I wish I was the character in that movie and my part was a punch that guy
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Finger guns are for losers.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 minute ago  
nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
Firststepsadoozie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

BANG BANG!
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm really surprised that when idiots get guns they see them as the solution to every problem they encounter.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ less than a minute ago  
WWJD?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
