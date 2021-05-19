 Skip to content
(KCRG)   Man practicing landing plane should have practiced harder   (kcrg.com) divider line
27
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He landed plenty hard.  Shoulda' practiced softer.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bieber bought the farm.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on now he's 73 are we sure he didn't die and then crash?
 
Tater1337
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looks like a lancair

glass cloth and epoxy resin, after a fire there is almost nothing left
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A witness said Bieber's plane landed, bounced and then went into a field.
The plane hit a power pole and line near the field when Bieber tried to take off again. The plane crashed and burned.

I'm thinking the "tried to take off again" was the mistake here.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong Bieber, God. Wrong Bieber.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A witness said Bieber's plane landed, bounced and then went into a field.
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was there a "power pole" close enough to a landing field to be hit by a plane?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Wrong Bieber, God. Wrong Bieber.


Subby missed a huge opportunity to troll everybody with a "BIEBER DIES IN PLANE CRASH" headline.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks landed to me.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Monkey: Why was there a "power pole" close enough to a landing field to be hit by a plane?


I've landed in spots where you have to watch for cars because you cross the road very low just before landing, and that was a real airport.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tater1337: looks like a lancair

glass cloth and epoxy resin, after a fire there is almost nothing left


The plastic fork tail doctor killer.
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You Gotta Be Insane to Fly In Small Private Planes
Youtube j1vwkc9VIxE
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
12 take offs and 14 landings...
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He touched and went.
 
laststarfighter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least he didn't hit the farmers market.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He couldn't walk away from that landing so it was a bad landing.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He really "stuck" that landing.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
OK, so the late Dr. Dale Bieber's aircraft was a Cessna 210M manufactured in 1977, with a Continental TSIO-520-SER engine, and its airworthiness certificate was valid.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Monkey: Why was there a "power pole" close enough to a landing field to be hit by a plane?

I've landed in spots where you have to watch for cars because you cross the road very low just before landing, and that was a real airport.


I've driven cars in those spots.  I recommend having the sunroof open for an extra thrilling ride and closeup  underbelly inspection at the same time.

//miss the old Austin airport
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Come on now he's 73 are we sure he didn't die and then crash?


This seems a very likely scenario.
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: NikolaiFarkoff: Wrong Bieber, God. Wrong Bieber.

Subby missed a huge opportunity to troll everybody with a "BIEBER DIES IN PLANE CRASH" headline.


Fer serious.  That would have made the top 5 troll posts in Fark history easily.  Bad subby, bad.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Lithobraking"
 
moto-geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Man in his 70s...plane crash... Harrison Ford?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dittybopper: OK, so the late Dr. Dale Bieber's aircraft was a Cessna 210M manufactured in 1977, with a Continental TSIO-520-SER engine, and its airworthiness certificate was valid.


Surprised it wasn't a Beechcraft Bonanza.

/aka "the doctor killer"
 
Dinodork
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: dittybopper: OK, so the late Dr. Dale Bieber's aircraft was a Cessna 210M manufactured in 1977, with a Continental TSIO-520-SER engine, and its airworthiness certificate was valid.

Surprised it wasn't a Beechcraft Bonanza.

/aka "the doctor killer"


"V-tailed Doctor Killer" thank you very much.

You'd be surprised how many pre-1980 general aviation planes are buzzing around the sky on a daily basis.
 
