(CNN)   Do you know why I pulled you over? Hello? HELLO? WAKE UP   (cnn.com)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they let him off with only a warning shot (and minor flesh wound)?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It would be a FIB. Does Tesla allow you to set the cruise at 90 and also have your hands off the wheel?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous," Tesla notes on their official website.

Then, maybe don't call it Autopilot?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

snowjack: FTFA: "Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous," Tesla notes on their official website.

Then, maybe don't call it Autopilot?


You can't put a plane on autopilot and just take a nap. You also need to be ready to take over at any time if the autopilot in a plane disengages or runs into a dangerous situation with weather or other aircraft.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thank goodness it wasn't in a Wendy's drive-through, he'd be dead for sure.

//drops match and runs out of thread
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I cannot stand using cruise control, no way in Hades I would ever use autopilot.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The cop is Sister Mary Elephant?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: snowjack: FTFA: "Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous," Tesla notes on their official website.

Then, maybe don't call it Autopilot?

You can't put a plane on autopilot and just take a nap. You also need to be ready to take over at any time if the autopilot in a plane disengages or runs into a dangerous situation with weather or other aircraft.


I know that, and you know that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustLookin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: The cop is Sister Mary Elephant?


Came to ask the same. Don't need to now. Thanks for removing that burden.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The problem is not the car with autopilot. The problem is the cars without it.

An autopilot car will not, do a u-turn though 6 lanes of traffic, slow suddenly to look at at accident scene, turn left on red, and a plethora of other stupid human tricks.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How is this not, hands down, the fu*king stupidest idea in the history of mankind.

The only reason this is tolerated is because its a thing rich white people like.

Theres no way they would allow this technology to be installed on shiat box poor people cars. Seriously, fu*k these people.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: The problem is not the car with autopilot. The problem is the cars without it.

An autopilot car will not, do a u-turn though 6 lanes of traffic, slow suddenly to look at at accident scene, turn left on red, and a plethora of other stupid human tricks.


Ok, you know what else wont do that? A bus. Take one.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: snowjack: FTFA: "Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous," Tesla notes on their official website.

Then, maybe don't call it Autopilot?

You can't put a plane on autopilot and just take a nap. You also need to be ready to take over at any time if the autopilot in a plane disengages or runs into a dangerous situation with weather or other aircraft.



And when everyone hears the word "autopilot" and considers it's capabilities, they are aware of that, yes?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

snowjack: FTFA: "Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous," Tesla notes on their official website.

Then, maybe don't call it Autopilot?


Because it's false and defeatable.

It's an awesome technology and I think in a way it has driven these systems to be safer across the industry. I also think someone needs to yank the reins on Tesla and force them to entirely disable the feature, make it undefeatable, or limit it's functions drastically.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I saw this on an episode of Knight Rider. You pretend to be deaf so you didn't hear the siren and say you have a stiff neck and were stretching it to the side.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mock26: I cannot stand using cruise control, no way in Hades I would ever use autopilot.


I think modern cruise control with speed matching and automated emergency breaking is great. And I think in ten years, more or less, autopilot systems will become safer than most human drivers. When the time comes, I'll be 100% behind autopilot systems. But we're a long way from there.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think, right now, a computer can drive better than an average human driver.

Of course, at any given point of time, an average human driver is eating, drinking, drunk, stoned, tripping, high, depressed to the point of suicidal, putting on makeup, putting on clothing, playing with their cell phone, playing with the stereo, playing with the nav system, playing with themselves, half asleep, fully asleep, passing out, having a heart attack, having a stroke, yelling at the kids in the back seat, talking to themselves, whistling at pretty girls walking down the street, and/or is just plain stupid, so that's a pretty low bar to clear.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does a Tesla on auto mode pull over when there is an emergency vehicle with lights/sirens on and approaching from front or behind?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I think, right now, a computer can drive better than an average human driver.

Of course, at any given point of time, an average human driver is eating, drinking, drunk, stoned, tripping, high, depressed to the point of suicidal, putting on makeup, putting on clothing, playing with their cell phone, playing with the stereo, playing with the nav system, playing with themselves, half asleep, fully asleep, passing out, having a heart attack, having a stroke, yelling at the kids in the back seat, talking to themselves, whistling at pretty girls walking down the street, and/or is just plain stupid, so that's a pretty low bar to clear.


A machine is only as smart as the PLC. Acceptable failure is somewhere in the 0.05% range. Since driver records are by state, anyone have the failure rate for human driving?
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mad_Radhu: snowjack: FTFA: "Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous," Tesla notes on their official website.

Then, maybe don't call it Autopilot?

You can't put a plane on autopilot and just take a nap.


Well, you can....
Archer - Heart 1 | FOX Home Entertainment
Youtube 93OfrUek-G4
 
