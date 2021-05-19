 Skip to content
 
(The Scottish Sun)   Promiscuous couple thinks hotel room windows are tinted, goes full randy romps then left horrified after neighbors complain   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    Giggity, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, Complaint, News Corporation, News International, Pleading  
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol.  My office (the real one, not the pandemic one to which I've decamped) is across the street from a giant convention hotel.  The rooms have two sets of curtains -- outer heavy blackout ones, and inner sheer ones that let daylight through.    Those sheer ones -- they let light through in both directions. That means at night, if guests have the lights on but haven't pulled the blackout curtains, we can see EVERYTHING from across the street.

Everything.

And some of it can't be unseen.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good God people are such prudes. Either grab some popcorn and enjoy the show, or go do something else FFS.
Oh noes! Two peoples are farking and having fun, and I'm not one of them! I have to put a stop to that now!!
Jesus.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The story is stupid and probably not even true, but I'm confused by the use of the word "promiscuous" in the headline. Nothing in the article suggests that in this bullshiat scenario, the couple in question was swinging or cheating on each other or doing anything with multiple partners that might imply "promiscuity." So what exactly makes them "promiscuous?" The fact that they were having sex, with each other, as a couple, in a hotel room?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It wasn't an accident.

/I had a girl in to exhibitionism
//If we had been busted we would have declared "oopsie"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The story is stupid and probably not even true, but I'm confused by the use of the word "promiscuous" in the headline. Nothing in the article suggests that in this bullshiat scenario, the couple in question was swinging or cheating on each other or doing anything with multiple partners that might imply "promiscuity." So what exactly makes them "promiscuous?" The fact that they were having sex, with each other, as a couple, in a hotel room?


That's a prude trigger word like conservatives calling everything liberal "socialism"
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Pocket Ninja: The story is stupid and probably not even true, but I'm confused by the use of the word "promiscuous" in the headline. Nothing in the article suggests that in this bullshiat scenario, the couple in question was swinging or cheating on each other or doing anything with multiple partners that might imply "promiscuity." So what exactly makes them "promiscuous?" The fact that they were having sex, with each other, as a couple, in a hotel room?

That's a prude trigger word like conservatives calling everything liberal "socialism"


It's a woman willing to have sex without being raped.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The story is stupid and probably not even true, but I'm confused by the use of the word "promiscuous" in the headline. Nothing in the article suggests that in this bullshiat scenario, the couple in question was swinging or cheating on each other or doing anything with multiple partners that might imply "promiscuity." So what exactly makes them "promiscuous?" The fact that they were having sex, with each other, as a couple, in a hotel room?


It's sex in Scotland.

/racism is funny
//I am ashamed of myself
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Since it's The Sun reporting I'll assume the man and woman both look like Fred Flintstone after a 5 day bender.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

leeto2: Good God people are such prudes. Either grab some popcorn and enjoy the show, or go do something else FFS.
Oh noes! Two peoples are farking and having fun, and I'm not one of them! I have to put a stop to that now!!
Jesus.


It's like when you go to a bar and they have a game on but no sound.

Sure it's fine and all, but it's harder to get into it
 
talkertopc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Give subby a break, he only ever heard the word promiscuous when people are talking about his parents and he never looked it up.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Used to work on 54th and 6th across from the Hilton. We saw lots of strange stuff going on.
Afternoon shenanigans > evening shenanigans.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Alphax: SpectroBoy: Pocket Ninja: The story is stupid and probably not even true, but I'm confused by the use of the word "promiscuous" in the headline. Nothing in the article suggests that in this bullshiat scenario, the couple in question was swinging or cheating on each other or doing anything with multiple partners that might imply "promiscuity." So what exactly makes them "promiscuous?" The fact that they were having sex, with each other, as a couple, in a hotel room?

That's a prude trigger word like conservatives calling everything liberal "socialism"

It's a woman willing to have sex without being raped.


I thought THOSE were called sluts.
I get confused.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Slow news day in Glasgow, is it?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, were they hot?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Edinburgh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What is horrifying about putting on a delightful show for the neighbors? You find out the windows aren't tinted, you don't get embarrassed, you post up for some high fives.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

leeto2: Good God people are such prudes. Either grab some popcorn and enjoy the show, or go do something else FFS.
Oh noes! Two peoples are farking and having fun, and I'm not one of them! I have to put a stop to that now!!
Jesus.


Yeah, but when its grandparents and they are in full view of all the kids at the pool....

I would say "get a room" but they had one.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good for them. I can't wait to randomly hook up with someone in a hotel room again.
 
genner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: So, were they hot?


People complained ...so no.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
CSB

Hilton, Somewhere in MA circa 2004

My fiancé and I had this little thing in where if we ever found ourselves in a new state together we would have sex in that new state...

So we're invited to a cousin's wedding in MA and we get to the hotel and start unpacking when the urge hits us to "break in the state" so to say...

we do our thing...

When we were done, my fiance goes into the bathroom and I put my pants on. Just then I hear someone at our door, it opens up and there's a woman rolling her suitcase right into the hotel room!

"Can I help you?"

"What are you doing in my room/", she asked and why does it smell like sex in here?" She notices the messed up bed, looks at me, and her key-card."

"Obviously there has been a mistake, you're in my room!" She declared.

Meanwhile, I was already on the phone with the front desk...

"Lady, please go back to the front desk, they'll give you a new key card for a new room"

She leaves, and my wife comes out of the bathroom....

"that was close, if she was a few minutes earlier, she would've seen a show!"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: So, were they hot?


Since it didn't happen, they can look however you imagine them too look.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Helpful pic of the average Scottish couple:

i2-prod.dailyrecord.co.ukView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: CSB

Hilton, Somewhere in MA circa 2004

My fiancé and I had this little thing in where if we ever found ourselves in a new state together we would have sex in that new state...

So we're invited to a cousin's wedding in MA and we get to the hotel and start unpacking when the urge hits us to "break in the state" so to say...

we do our thing...

When we were done, my fiance goes into the bathroom and I put my pants on. Just then I hear someone at our door, it opens up and there's a woman rolling her suitcase right into the hotel room!

"Can I help you?"

"What are you doing in my room/", she asked and why does it smell like sex in here?" She notices the messed up bed, looks at me, and her key-card."

"Obviously there has been a mistake, you're in my room!" She declared.

Meanwhile, I was already on the phone with the front desk...

"Lady, please go back to the front desk, they'll give you a new key card for a new room"

She leaves, and my wife comes out of the bathroom....

"that was close, if she was a few minutes earlier, she would've seen a show!"



There's a local legend here from about twenty years ago where the hotel messed up the key cards/room reservations and the old lady walked in on a devil's threesome.

/The husband, the wife, and his boyfriend.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My old neighbor's bedroom window was inline with my bedroom window when I was a teen. Julie, a girl 2 or 3 years older then me lived behind me. One day, looking out my window I looked into hers. She was standing and kissing her boyfriend. From my vantage point, I couldn't see them very well.

Then I see her lean up against her dresser, and she's doing something with her hands and bending down.

Then I see just her head going back and forth while she's still bent down.

I was about 15 at the time and had no clue what I was watching. Then it dawned on me..."Oh...that's what they are doing!


That night I was telling my friend Jay what I saw. "Wow that's cool. Julie is our babysitter and she's sitting for us tonight! I'm gonna tell her you saw her!"

"No please don't" I said...

The next day, Jay calls...

"Stek, you missed it...Last night when Julie was done babysitting?"

"Did you tell her I saw her and her boyfriend, I'll kill ya"

"No, just wanted to say I was her boyfriend for the night"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fursecution: the hotel messed up the key cards/room reservations


I can see that happening more frequently than it does....
 
