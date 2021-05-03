 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Shocking research shows that areas with low vaccination rates have higher rates of Covid infections. Well, not that shocking   (cnn.com) divider line
25
    More: Obvious, Vaccination, Vaccine, higher vaccination rates, Immune system, United States, lower Covid-19 case rates, Smallpox, new cases  
•       •       •

266 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2021 at 5:56 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Which is why I'll be masking it for awhile
 
Braggi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
this is just like voter purging.  a self own.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can't wait until wintertime rolls around when the anti-vaxx gorillas simply freeze to death.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Getting vaccinated the hard way. We'll get there one way or another. Get your shot and quit worrying about other people.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Which is why I'll be masking it for awhile


Because you're not getting vaccinated either?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Uh, yeah.
 
anfrind
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Billy Liar: Which is why I'll be masking it for awhile

Because you're not getting vaccinated either?


Because as long as we don't have herd immunity, there's a non-zero risk associated with exposure to the unvaccinated, even when fully vaccinated.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FREEDUMB!!!
 
neapoi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't mind still wearing a mask in public. In fact, I kind of prefer it.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Billy Liar: Which is why I'll be masking it for awhile

Because you're not getting vaccinated either?


I figure the chances getting Covid after getting vaccinated is in the "struck by lightning/hit by a bus" noise of everyday living.  Nonzero, but not worth, say, wearing an annoying mask all the time.  I'll still wear it in stores and the like where it's expected until it's, um, not expected, but mainly to not be a jerk or start an argument, not that I think it protects me (or anybody else).
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Come on CNN, is it too much to ask for a scatterplot of cases vs. vaccination rate, like you'd get from the Upshot at the New York Times?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Billy Liar: Which is why I'll be masking it for awhile

Because you're not getting vaccinated either?


I just don't want to get anything else those idiots are huffing out.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As a resident of DC, where we are doing pretty well in getting locals vaxxed/staying masked, I'm farking pissed that these places are still like this. I could care less if they stayed where they are, but a lot of them come HERE over the summer. We fight the plague like it's serious and they bring the plague  in to us by the busload so we have to beat it back again.

Holly shiat! WHY did this have to be political AT ALL!?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hope it gets deadlier and all these maga turds bite the bullet.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

anfrind: SMB2811: Billy Liar: Which is why I'll be masking it for awhile

Because you're not getting vaccinated either?

Because as long as we don't have herd immunity, there's a non-zero risk associated with exposure to the unvaccinated, even when fully vaccinated.


And when that never happens, what are you going to do then? The CDC changed it's advice because being vaccinated makes you as safe as you're ever going to be.

https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158​6​-021-00728-2
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/03/he​a​lth/covid-herd-immunity-vaccine.html
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

anfrind: SMB2811: Billy Liar: Which is why I'll be masking it for awhile

Because you're not getting vaccinated either?

Because as long as we don't have herd immunity, there's a non-zero risk associated with exposure to the unvaccinated, even when fully vaccinated.


"Non-zero risk" is not a good statistic to use when informing choices.

I'm assuming you've never left your house?  Because there's a non-zero chance of being crushed to death by space debris.

Acceptable risk is a thing.  Something the scientists at the CDC has determined is the case for vaccinated individuals wishing to mingle with unvaccinated individuals.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Screaming Candle: Holly shiat! WHY did this have to be political AT ALL!?


Because Trump was in over his head trying to pretend COVID-19 didn't exist because he thought it would stall his "beautiful economy" (as if a pandemic wasn't going to do that anyway) so this was the end result.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 312x750]


You are not far off. Watched a documentary on the plague early on during shutdown. They did not know germ theory but learned people had a sense that it was a communicable disease. The pope was kept isolated in the Vatican. Bishops and cardinals also avoided crowds.

No matter how hard they tried to give helpful advice, they could not stop derper monks and priests from holding disease spreading processions that travelled from city to city. The marchers engaged in self flagellation as penance to stop the disease. So they created open wounds to catch the disease and spray disease blood as they moved about. They refused to stop when ordered by church officials or nobility and would become violent when pressed.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

akya: anfrind: SMB2811: Billy Liar: Which is why I'll be masking it for awhile

Because you're not getting vaccinated either?

Because as long as we don't have herd immunity, there's a non-zero risk associated with exposure to the unvaccinated, even when fully vaccinated.

"Non-zero risk" is not a good statistic to use when informing choices.

I'm assuming you've never left your house?  Because there's a non-zero chance of being crushed to death by space debris.

Acceptable risk is a thing.  Something the scientists at the CDC has determined is the case for vaccinated individuals wishing to mingle with unvaccinated individuals.


That analogy would work if we didn't have 40% of our population launching space debris into low Earth orbit over the past year.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Too bad this book was banned at school and public libraries, because of too much science and not enough imaginary all powerful being.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
To anyone that will listen or care:
Take the second dose day off. You really won't feel great, but it's so worth it.

"I got it done" is one of the best feelings you can have. Really.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good thing there are plenty of hospitals in rural America.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.