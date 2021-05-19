 Skip to content
(USA Today)   In some states, you can already hear the BBBBBBBBBBBEEEEEEEEEEEEEE EEEEEEEEEEEEEEW BEEEEEEEEEEE EWWWWWWWWW TSSSSSSSSSSSS of the cicadas   (usatoday.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nope, just my tinnitus
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering when we'd get a cicada article.

For today.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fire up the grill!
 
Target Builder
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The birds waddling around my yard seem to be keeping the noise down, for now at least.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Farkers have some interesting ways of using onomatopoeia.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cicadas, fungus, hypersexuality and The Grateful Dead.
This story has it all.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I picked up a cicada yesterday.

It's eyes began glowing and it said "ASSUMING DIRECT CONTROL."

Then it jumped out of my hand and flew off.

Really weird.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
DC metro area here. The little farkers were loud as hell this morning.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
