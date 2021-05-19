 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   India just had a record bad day   (apnews.com) divider line
44
    Sad, Delhi, Yamuna, Uttar Pradesh, Ganges, India, Uttarakhand, weak health systems, States and territories of India  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They can thank Modi for that.  His denialism was positively Trump-like in claiming they'd licked this whole Coronavirus problem, and numbers were on the decline, which led to fark all being done to contain the virus when the numbers were actually increasing.  This is the tragic, but entirely predictable result.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're #2!

Wait...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size

Hey, at least theyre putting people in coffins now instead of tossing them in the street and lighting them on fire.
Thats a good thing...?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this happened yesterday and it will probably happen again tomorrow.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How is this a surprise, that they'd have peak day of deaths a few weeks after their peak day of new cases? It was entirely expected.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: They can thank Modi for that.  His denialism was positively Trump-like in claiming they'd licked this whole Coronavirus problem, and numbers were on the decline, which led to fark all being done to contain the virus when the numbers were actually increasing.  This is the tragic, but entirely predictable result.


Maybe don't elect incompetent, narcissistic, nationalist assholes.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: [storage.googleapis.com image 800x496]
Hey, at least theyre putting people in coffins now instead of tossing them in the street and lighting them on fire.
Thats a good thing...?


Hindu funeral practices traditionally involve cremating the dead on funeral pyres, so if they are putting people in coffins it could mean they are running low on wood for the pyres.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good news/bad news: Pure water from the Ganges will cure Covid-19.


Good luck!
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Health Ministry reported a record 4,529 deaths in the past 24 hours, driving India's confirmed fatalities to 283,248.

LOL sure bro. Multiply that by at least 5-10 then you'll be closer to whats really happening.

In normal times, 27 000 people die in india.

And you're trying to tell me that crematoriums across the country have had to multiply their cremation area/rate by 10-20 times and tell people to burn the bodies in their backyard because of +16% deaths? If you believe that, you must be brain damaged or a Modi supporter.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: dothemath: [storage.googleapis.com image 800x496]
Hey, at least theyre putting people in coffins now instead of tossing them in the street and lighting them on fire.
Thats a good thing...?

Hindu funeral practices traditionally involve cremating the dead on funeral pyres, so if they are putting people in coffins it could mean they are running low on wood for the pyres.


Burn the coffin.

(I solve problems)
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: How is this a surprise, that they'd have peak day of deaths a few weeks after their peak day of new cases? It was entirely expected.


Yeah, hopefully the deaths will start tapering off a bit now that reported cases have.  On the other hand, reported cases are always a somewhat messy indicator ...
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Psychopusher: They can thank Modi for that.  His denialism was positively Trump-like in claiming they'd licked this whole Coronavirus problem, and numbers were on the decline, which led to fark all being done to contain the virus when the numbers were actually increasing.  This is the tragic, but entirely predictable result.

Maybe don't elect incompetent, narcissistic, nationalist assholes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pounddawg: I think this happened yesterday and it will probably happen again tomorrow.


Came here for this, leaving quietly horrified.

India spent so much time denying & downplaying COVID-19, and now they're in a dark place, with a right-wing authoritarian at the helm. I remember what that was like, and our population's less than a fifth of that place.

dothemath: Hey, at least theyre putting people in coffins now instead of tossing them in the street and lighting them on fire.
Thats a good thing...?


You're seeing well-off dead people - that appears to be outside GMC Jammu, designated as a dedicated COVID hospital in a city known as the City of Temples.

The poor get cremated or just tossed into River Tawi.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: GMC Jammu


The most affordable SUV in its class.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: dothemath: [storage.googleapis.com image 800x496]
Hey, at least theyre putting people in coffins now instead of tossing them in the street and lighting them on fire.
Thats a good thing...?

Hindu funeral practices traditionally involve cremating the dead on funeral pyres, so if they are putting people in coffins it could mean they are running low on wood for the pyres.


There have been repeated reports of folks in Jammu and Kashmir preventing cremation, to the point of pelting mourners with stones and killing attendees, fearing infection or contamination.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: dothemath: [storage.googleapis.com image 800x496]
Hey, at least theyre putting people in coffins now instead of tossing them in the street and lighting them on fire.
Thats a good thing...?

Hindu funeral practices traditionally involve cremating the dead on funeral pyres, so if they are putting people in coffins it could mean they are running low on wood for the pyres.


Genuine imitation wood coffins!  Get the luxurious look and feel of plywood for half the price!
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: [storage.googleapis.com image 800x496]
Hey, at least theyre putting people in coffins now instead of tossing them in the street and lighting them on fire.
Thats a good thing...?


never a good sign when you have the army carting bodies around (look at the shoes)
 
HanShotFirst
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Of course, the real numbers are probably double that.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: FormlessOne: GMC Jammu

The most affordable SUV in its class.


It's untouchable.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HanShotFirst: Of course, the real numbers are probably double that.


Almost certainly.

It's a living nightmare.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: Burn the coffin.

(I solve problems)


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They need one of these
i.natgeofe.comView Full Size
 
Drearyx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The entire planet needs a political awakening/revolution.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Psychopusher: They can thank Modi for that.  His denialism was positively Trump-like in claiming they'd licked this whole Coronavirus problem, and numbers were on the decline, which led to fark all being done to contain the virus when the numbers were actually increasing.  This is the tragic, but entirely predictable result.

Maybe don't elect incompetent, narcissistic, nationalist assholes.


B...b..but the other option is those people having rights!
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fat boy: They need one of these
[i.natgeofe.com image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: They can thank Modi for that.  His denialism was positively Trump-like in claiming they'd licked this whole Coronavirus problem, and numbers were on the decline, which led to fark all being done to contain the virus when the numbers were actually increasing.  This is the tragic, but entirely predictable result.


Not Kool, Modi?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mad_Radhu:

Girl, it couldn't get more dire.
Come on, baby, light my pyre.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Psychopusher: They can thank Modi for that.  His denialism was positively Trump-like in claiming they'd licked this whole Coronavirus problem, and numbers were on the decline, which led to fark all being done to contain the virus when the numbers were actually increasing.  This is the tragic, but entirely predictable result.

Not Kool, Modi?


Not amused by your shenanigans.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
deaths equalling new infections?
that doesn't seem right or they're drastically under testing; not that I can blame them for being stretched to the limit though.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

"We have reserves."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Mad_Radhu: dothemath: [storage.googleapis.com image 800x496]
Hey, at least theyre putting people in coffins now instead of tossing them in the street and lighting them on fire.
Thats a good thing...?

Hindu funeral practices traditionally involve cremating the dead on funeral pyres, so if they are putting people in coffins it could mean they are running low on wood for the pyres.

There have been repeated reports of folks in Jammu and Kashmir preventing cremation, to the point of pelting mourners with stones and killing attendees, fearing infection or contamination.


Geeze, did they watch The Return of the Living Dead and take it seriously?!
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
India's current fatality rate is at about 20 per 100k people.  Still doing a lot better than most of the world.

For comparison, here's the top ten worst Covid states in the US in deaths per 100k population.

New Jersey: 293
Population: 8.9 million residents

New York: 270
Population: 19.4 million

Massachusetts: 258
Population: 6.9 million

Rhode Island: 255
Population: 1.1 million

Mississippi: 244
Population: 3 million

Arizona: 240
Population: 7.3 million

Connecticut: 230
Population: 3.6 million

Louisiana: 226
Population: 4.6 million

Alabama: 225
Population: 4.9 million

South Dakota: 225
Population: 884,659

Source: https://www.beckershospitalre​view.com/​public-health/us-coronavirus-deaths-by​-state-july-1.html
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: India's current fatality rate is at about 20 per 100k people.  Still doing a lot better than most of the world.

For comparison, here's the top ten worst Covid states in the US in deaths per 100k population.

New Jersey: 293
Population: 8.9 million residents

New York: 270
Population: 19.4 million

Massachusetts: 258
Population: 6.9 million

Rhode Island: 255
Population: 1.1 million

Mississippi: 244
Population: 3 million

Arizona: 240
Population: 7.3 million

Connecticut: 230
Population: 3.6 million

Louisiana: 226
Population: 4.6 million

Alabama: 225
Population: 4.9 million

South Dakota: 225
Population: 884,659

Source: https://www.beckershospitalrev​iew.com/public-health/us-coronavirus-d​eaths-by-state-july-1.html


This comparison might have meaning if anyone anywhere on the planet, including their own government, believed India's numbers right now.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not so bad that it stopped Pajeet Officer Steve from calling me about the money I owe the Internal Revenues Department and Pajeet David from calling to sell me a car warranty, though.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Psychopusher: They can thank Modi for that.  His denialism was positively Trump-like in claiming they'd licked this whole Coronavirus problem, and numbers were on the decline, which led to fark all being done to contain the virus when the numbers were actually increasing.  This is the tragic, but entirely predictable result.

Not Kool, Modi?


Fark user imageView Full Size

How ya like me now?  Oh, y-- you don't?  Well fark you, then!
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: For comparison, here's the top ten worst Covid states in the US in deaths per 100k population.


So if we take 250 deaths/100 000 people for India... we get 3 500 000 dead from COVID.

And we all know how India has 0.58 hospital bed per 1000 people compared to 2.89 per 1000 for the US.

But yeah, keep believing that only 4600 people died from covid in India yesterday.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Every day has been a record bad day for India lately.

I am truely sorry. Indians are mostly decent people and don't deserve to be treated like, oh, I don't know, Americans or Brexiteers.

In fact, I will go so far as to say that one half of Americans don't deserve to be treated like Ugly Americans, even as tourists abroad. They, too, are mostly decent people.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Brexiteers as still scum, though. Stupid, stupid, scum scrapped from the bottom of grave stones.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: ThatSillyGoose: India's current fatality rate is at about 20 per 100k people.  Still doing a lot better than most of the world.

For comparison, here's the top ten worst Covid states in the US in deaths per 100k population.

New Jersey: 293
Population: 8.9 million residents

New York: 270
Population: 19.4 million

Massachusetts: 258
Population: 6.9 million

Rhode Island: 255
Population: 1.1 million

Mississippi: 244
Population: 3 million

Arizona: 240
Population: 7.3 million

Connecticut: 230
Population: 3.6 million

Louisiana: 226
Population: 4.6 million

Alabama: 225
Population: 4.9 million

South Dakota: 225
Population: 884,659

Source: https://www.beckershospitalrev​iew.com/public-health/us-coronavirus-d​eaths-by-state-july-1.html

This comparison might have meaning if anyone anywhere on the planet, including their own government, believed India's numbers right now.


It's been my experience that a lot of people just don't want to believe it when told things aren't as bad as they want them to be.  I live in Florida, and all I've read for the last year is just how bad it is here.  Everybody has Covid. People dying in the streets. Spring Breakers spreading it everywhere.  But in realityland?  That wasn't happening.  We're not even in the top 25 in deaths per 100k.  I havn't even met anybody that had Covid.  Even

People seem to have these weird agendas they cling to regarding this.  It's strange.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: [storage.googleapis.com image 800x496]
Hey, at least theyre putting people in coffins now instead of tossing them in the street and lighting them on fire.
Thats a good thing...?


No it's not a good thing.

They cremate their dead, and that they're not able to is a bad thing.

Cool that you managed to get some racism into this sucky situation, really, thanks.
 
hervatski
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: India's current fatality rate is at about 20 per 100k people.  Still doing a lot better than most of the world.

For comparison, here's the top ten worst Covid states in the US in deaths per 100k population.

New Jersey: 293
Population: 8.9 million residents

New York: 270
Population: 19.4 million

Massachusetts: 258
Population: 6.9 million

Rhode Island: 255
Population: 1.1 million

Mississippi: 244
Population: 3 million

Arizona: 240
Population: 7.3 million

Connecticut: 230
Population: 3.6 million

Louisiana: 226
Population: 4.6 million

Alabama: 225
Population: 4.9 million

South Dakota: 225
Population: 884,659

Source: https://www.beckershospitalrev​iew.com/public-health/us-coronavirus-d​eaths-by-state-july-1.html


That might be because 1) they're undercounting deaths significantly and 2) this might actually be their <first> wave.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: [storage.googleapis.com image 800x496]
Hey, at least theyre putting people in coffins now instead of tossing them in the street and lighting them on fire.
Thats a good thing...?


For Hindu's and Sikhs, cremation is the ideal method of final rites. There is a specific set of woods and items that need to be involved for Hindu rituals. In South Asia, it's Muslims that choose to be buried and Hindu's from lower castes like Dalits that cannot afford the cost of cremation that are forced to bury their dead. Sikh's prefer cremation as well but unlike Hindu's, I believe they are fine with other methods if cremation isn't possible.

India has always had a percentage of crematoriums being ad hoc, especially in rural areas. To the point that the government began constructing metal 'beds' in certain areas to encourage families to localize the fires. In urbanized areas, a lower end crematorium isn't a building, it's literally an open area with maybe brick beds for individual spots and possibly a cement foundation and raised metal or concrete platforms in the area. During this crisis, empty lots became overflow crematoriums, but being cremated in the open is itself normal.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Psychopusher: They can thank Modi for that.  His denialism was positively Trump-like in claiming they'd licked this whole Coronavirus problem, and numbers were on the decline, which led to fark all being done to contain the virus when the numbers were actually increasing.  This is the tragic, but entirely predictable result.


So they're getting exactly the representation they voted for? Yeah, we had to pay our penance as well for Trump. It's a long and painful road.

Vote better next time, Buckeroos!
 
