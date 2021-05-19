 Skip to content
(CTV News)   My side. Your side. My side. Your side
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stark approved.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let us finish vaccinating almost everyone, then we will let vaccinated Americans through!

We miss you guys.

The unvaccinated (by choice) ones, we miss less...
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: [Fark user image 425x299]

Stark approved.


I forget how many dark and weird tangents that show went off on.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Sipes. Sipes. Sipes."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They might start letting the frostbacks from Ontario into Michigan to get vaccines though and the Blackfeet tribe in Montana is already doing that for some in Alberta.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgar​y​/blackfeet-tribe-montana-offers-covid-​19-vaccinations-albertans-1.6031784
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Rabbit season!
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At this point it's not like letting Americans in would be a problem. If anything we should want to be more open so that while yes, lots of folks would flock south for shopping they could add timely second doses to their lists and help speed up getting us all innoculated.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Let us finish vaccinating almost everyone, then we will let vaccinated Americans through!

We miss you guys.

The unvaccinated (by choice) ones, we miss less...


... but our aim is improving
 
Muta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
People whining about their freedom not to wear a mask or their freedom not to get a vaccine are stealing my freedom to go to Canada.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have lost all desire to visit the United States, even if I were rich enough to buy a house in the Good Hamptons.

By the way, I was re-reading some notes by H.L. Mencken and he correctly predicted that large tracts of Long island would become black if black people ever got money. He did not specifically mention the Hamptons, however.
 
Juc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not really ready for tourism, the folks with the money are always chomping at the bit but it always ends up biting us in the ass making things way worse.
There's no human cost too great to keep your business alive and well apparently.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Muta: People whining about their freedom not to wear a mask or their freedom not to get a vaccine are stealing my freedom to go to Canada.


That's a very perceptive observation. Two voteys! You deserve more, but I regret I have only two votes to give for your country.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That Republican couple who gave $85 million in one year, were buying about 300,000 regular votes, assuming that $300, the going rate, applies. Such is the power of money in corrupt politics.

You may not be able to fight City Hall alone, but if you have 300,000 friends, give it a go.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I just checked the vaccination figures.

Gibraltar is leading the world with nearly 116% of its population vaccinated and 108% of its population having received two doses.

They are really giving 110%.

This confirms my suspicion that Gibraltar has a problem keeping people from crossing its tiny border. Probably because they bring GBP notes.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tfresh: hubiestubert: [Fark user image 425x299]

Stark approved.

I forget how many dark and weird tangents that show went off on.


This will help you get off ...on a tangent

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If that much bribery and deception is going on, the Spanish may have a point about Gibraltar being part of Spain.
 
Sass-O-Rev [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good.
 
