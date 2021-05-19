 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Police constable tells subordinate staffer he stirred her tea with his penis, doesn't understand why he was fired   (metro.co.uk) divider line
58
    More: Dumbass, The Lockers, The Panel, The Breach, Jump, PC Steven Green, PC Green, police officer, PCSO A  
•       •       •

805 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2021 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For not heating the water enough?
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He made her a cup of teanis. Bold move, Cotton.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wut?

I'm glad I'm a man.
No woman has ever tried to sexually harass me in any way shape or form.
And that is the most amazing thing ever I'm so happy that's never happened.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's supposed to be a move of dominance that your dick is so scrawny and desensitized you can use it to stir a cup of tea?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a second here....how is this dude stirring tea with his penis?  Isn't tea to be made with boiling water?

Does he have a dick of steel or something?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't ask where he got the teabags.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny because most male Farkers make stirring motions with their penis all the time. Only they never touch more than a palm or maybe a tissue. This guy is truly a think outside the box visionary
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Don't ask where he got the teabags.


Funny tea tampon Commercial Tea & Tampon movie
Youtube ZBBkWfMTkN8
 
Potter82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He then said the tea was "ooh, long".
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Wait a second here....how is this dude stirring tea with his penis?  Isn't tea to be made with boiling water?

Does he have a dick of steel or something?


My first thought as well.

Perhaps it was iced tea.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: [i.imgflip.com image 666x500]


I can't believe this guy was allowed to take the bench
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: Harry Freakstorm: Don't ask where he got the teabags.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZBBkWfMT​kN8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Mmmm. Bloody Marys are delicious.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: steklo: Wait a second here....how is this dude stirring tea with his penis?  Isn't tea to be made with boiling water?

Does he have a dick of steel or something?

My first thought as well.

Perhaps it was iced tea.


Not only that, but, just think about it, the guy is going to be going around all day with his dick smelling like tea.

and I'm thinking milk up the vas deferens isn't going to sit so well either.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That whole article just kept getting worse and worse, it's like an HR class word problem
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Wut?

I'm glad I'm a man.
No woman has ever tried to sexually harass me in any way shape or form.
And that is the most amazing thing ever I'm so happy that's never happened.


I was harassed for a few months at a job and it sucks.  Very gross.

/My experience pales in comparison to what most women go through daily.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tea Consent
Youtube oQbei5JGiT8


No mention about stirring tea with dick. So gotta assume that's ok.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: aagrajag: steklo: Wait a second here....how is this dude stirring tea with his penis?  Isn't tea to be made with boiling water?

Does he have a dick of steel or something?

My first thought as well.

Perhaps it was iced tea.

Not only that, but, just think about it, the guy is going to be going around all day with his dick smelling like tea.

and I'm thinking milk up the vas deferens isn't going to sit so well either.


Well, there are certainly worse things for your dick to smell like.

Also, I don't believe he needs to worry about getting milk in his vas deferens unless he's somehow acquired the ability to hoover things up with his cock. Doesn't seem like a useful skill to cultivate, except perhaps as a party trick.
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: steklo: aagrajag: steklo: Wait a second here....how is this dude stirring tea with his penis?  Isn't tea to be made with boiling water?

Does he have a dick of steel or something?

My first thought as well.

Perhaps it was iced tea.

Not only that, but, just think about it, the guy is going to be going around all day with his dick smelling like tea.

and I'm thinking milk up the vas deferens isn't going to sit so well either.

Well, there are certainly worse things for your dick to smell like.

Also, I don't believe he needs to worry about getting milk in his vas deferens unless he's somehow acquired the ability to hoover things up with his cock. Doesn't seem like a useful skill to cultivate, except perhaps as a party trick.


I'm sure I've heard of the term 'cocksucker' but I don't think I'm familiar with 'suckercock'.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: steklo: Wait a second here....how is this dude stirring tea with his penis?  Isn't tea to be made with boiling water?

Does he have a dick of steel or something?

My first thought as well.

Perhaps it was iced tea.


That is problematic as well, as your dick touches the cold tea it shrinks and you have to keep bending farther and farther over to keep stirring.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop faces sack

Wait, did he stir it with his dick or teabag it?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: steklo: aagrajag: steklo: Wait a second here....how is this dude stirring tea with his penis?  Isn't tea to be made with boiling water?

Does he have a dick of steel or something?

My first thought as well.

Perhaps it was iced tea.

Not only that, but, just think about it, the guy is going to be going around all day with his dick smelling like tea.

and I'm thinking milk up the vas deferens isn't going to sit so well either.

Well, there are certainly worse things for your dick to smell like.

Also, I don't believe he needs to worry about getting milk in his vas deferens unless he's somehow acquired the ability to hoover things up with his cock. Doesn't seem like a useful skill to cultivate, except perhaps as a party trick.


You have to be a very serious person.

People get upset if you laugh and shoot milk out of it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssaoi: waxbeans: Wut?

I'm glad I'm a man.
No woman has ever tried to sexually harass me in any way shape or form.
And that is the most amazing thing ever I'm so happy that's never happened.

I was harassed for a few months at a job and it sucks.  Very gross.

/My experience pales in comparison to what most women go through daily.


That's horrible.
/
Sadly I can't relate.
//
There's clearly something wrong with me three of my classmates raped me in 86? 88? 89?
I've done too many drugs all I know it was sometime before I lost my virginity which means it was sometime before 88 now that I think about it.
///
In my old age of 47 years old worse things have happened to me than that.
So unfortunately I'm so broken I don't actually have empathy for very many other people especially women.
But I'm working on that and I understand I'm in the wrong.

Everyday I wake up wondering why I'm still alive.
I wish the diabetes would farking kill my brain already
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: That is problematic as well, as your dick touches the cold tea it shrinks and you have to keep bending farther and farther over to keep stirring.


ok more questions....is he wiping his dick off before putting is underwear back on or is he putting it away wet?
 
starsrift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wut?

I'm glad I'm a man.
No woman has ever tried to sexually harass me in any way shape or form.
And that is the most amazing thing ever I'm so happy that's never happened.


You've never had your ass grabbed by a strange woman? Not really an experience I'd recommend, but it happens to most guys. *shrug* Guys aren't usually threatened by it, which makes a whole world of difference.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wut?

I'm glad I'm a man.
No woman has ever tried to sexually harass me in any way shape or form.
And that is the most amazing thing ever I'm so happy that's never happened.


I had a female coworker get pretty aggressive with me when I was about 19. It was very annoying. I can't imagine dealing with that every day for decades.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

starsrift: waxbeans: Wut?

I'm glad I'm a man.
No woman has ever tried to sexually harass me in any way shape or form.
And that is the most amazing thing ever I'm so happy that's never happened.

You've never had your ass grabbed by a strange woman? Not really an experience I'd recommend, but it happens to most guys. *shrug* Guys aren't usually threatened by it, which makes a whole world of difference.


Hell I've never had a woman speak to me first.
But actually now as I think about it I think some of this stuff is cultural.
All the girls and women I've known over the course of my life have been too dangerous to sexually harass they're more likely to cut you than to go to HR.
But back to the whole thing has it ever happened to me.
Ladies don't usually make eye contact with me, much less touch my ass or anything else.

The interesting thing is I've had sex with almost every single woman that has ever made eye contact with me.
It's a very bizarre contrast women either are completely terrified of me or that woman is so terrifying she's the only chick who will sit on my face.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: waxbeans: Wut?

I'm glad I'm a man.
No woman has ever tried to sexually harass me in any way shape or form.
And that is the most amazing thing ever I'm so happy that's never happened.

I had a female coworker get pretty aggressive with me when I was about 19. It was very annoying. I can't imagine dealing with that every day for decades.


Correct but being completely ignored does in fact hurt
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

starsrift: You've never had your ass grabbed by a strange woman


yes, i have.

CSB

Chicken Salad Chick Circa 2020

I went to pick up some food for my wife at the local Chicken Salad Chick. The place was busy and there was a jam up at the counter. I told the female clerk my order and she said it was over in the fridge out by where I was standing. She comes round the corner, tries to squeeze behind me, over to the fridge and then on the way back trying to squeeze past me again, I feel her hand on my ass. Took a nice squeeze.

I was stunned. Never thought that would ever happen to me, because most times, I'm invisible to the opposite sex.

She got back round the counter and started pressing buttons on the cash register. Neither she nor I brought up what just happened.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
'A second PCSO described him as having a cocky attitude' that tasted of tea, presumably
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: starsrift: You've never had your ass grabbed by a strange woman

yes, i have.

CSB

Chicken Salad Chick Circa 2020

I went to pick up some food for my wife at the local Chicken Salad Chick. The place was busy and there was a jam up at the counter. I told the female clerk my order and she said it was over in the fridge out by where I was standing. She comes round the corner, tries to squeeze behind me, over to the fridge and then on the way back trying to squeeze past me again, I feel her hand on my ass. Took a nice squeeze.

I was stunned. Never thought that would ever happen to me, because most times, I'm invisible to the opposite sex.

She got back round the counter and started pressing buttons on the cash register. Neither she nor I brought up what just happened.


That reminds me. A hot Latina sat on my hand during a concert she was doing. That was EPIC.
 
Gramma
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just because he TOLD her he stirred her tea, doesn't mean he actually did it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: That reminds me. A hot Latina sat on my hand during a concert she was doing. That was EPIC.


While at a Pink Floyd concert in Italy once the Italian girls sitting in front of us were smoking hash and we got friendly with them and after the concert, we walked them to their car and they flashed us, grabbed our dicks and then jumped back in their car and sped off.

does that count?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"He says he was trying to make friends with PCSO A as he was not friendly with his own team who often made fun of him."

How is this even possible?  After reading the article, it's clear that he's a sparkling example of a great guy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: he was not friendly with his own team who often made fun of him."


They didn't like their tea getting stirred either, I bet. Hard to keep friends if you keep using one's dick like a spoon.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "He says he was trying to make friends with PCSO A as he was not friendly with his own team who often made fun of him."

How is this even possible?  After reading the article, it's clear that he's a sparkling example of a great guy.


He brought in tea for everyone ALL THE TIME.
 
soj4life
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aagrajag: steklo: Wait a second here....how is this dude stirring tea with his penis?  Isn't tea to be made with boiling water?

Does he have a dick of steel or something?

My first thought as well.

Perhaps it was iced tea.


Not in England.   They prefer their tea the traditional way, warm with milk.

He was likely lying, as one of the many ways he was trying to be "friendly" with his now ex-coworker.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hope she was all like "I don't want your burnt, blistery-ass dick"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: rnatalie: [i.imgflip.com image 666x500]

I can't believe this guy was allowed to take the bench


Wasn't he under Clinton?
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Likes a little man power once in a while...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Wasn't he under Clinton?


He wanted to be under Anita Hill.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: waxbeans: That reminds me. A hot Latina sat on my hand during a concert she was doing. That was EPIC.

While at a Pink Floyd concert in Italy once the Italian girls sitting in front of us were smoking hash and we got friendly with them and after the concert, we walked them to their car and they flashed us, grabbed our dicks and then jumped back in their car and sped off.

does that count?


Sure as hell that counts and it beats me by a mile.

Speaking of concerts I miss being squished between girls and a packed concert.
Sadly due to the pandemic I'll never do that again
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I hope she was all like "I don't want your burnt, blistery-ass dick"


then when he walked away all the girls would whisper..."tea dick, he's got a tea dick, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah..."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: waxbeans: rnatalie: [i.imgflip.com image 666x500]

I can't believe this guy was allowed to take the bench

Wasn't he under Clinton?


Like, waiting for something to drip out of Monica?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I miss being squished between girls and a packed concert


I haven't been to a concert since 2003.

(Luna, Irving Plaza, NYC 1 year before they disbanded)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Like, waiting for something to drip out of Monica?


I'm just going to let that steep for a while and think about that.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Well, there are certainly worse things for your dick to smell like.


This is true. Once, I had to go a whole day with my dick smelling like Sandusky, Ohio.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: waxbeans: I miss being squished between girls and a packed concert

I haven't been to a concert since 2003.

(Luna, Irving Plaza, NYC 1 year before they disbanded)


My absolute sheer coincidence I lucked out my last concert was my favorite band and after 20 years of going to their shows I got to be in the special section.
If that's the last concert I ever go to because of the pandemic I can deal with that because I was literally the only concert I ever really wanted to go to.
All the other concerts over the last 30 years or just a warm-up to the ultimate show.
/
side note Tina Turner is better than Gloria Estefan concert wise.
I've been to three avenged sevenfold concerts they all sucked.
//
I miss guns n' roses and Metallica and Dallas because of cocaine that's my only real concert regrets.
///
M o d. Was good.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: waxbeans: rnatalie: [i.imgflip.com image 666x500]

I can't believe this guy was allowed to take the bench

Wasn't he under Clinton?


Bush Sr.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.