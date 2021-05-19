 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Darwin's Arch evolves into two towers   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Repeat, Charles Darwin, Galapagos Islands, Galpagos Islands, unique flora, rock structure, famed Darwin's Arch, remote islands, coast of mainland Ecuador  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hulk Hogan wanted for questioning, but not as a suspect.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking news. Again.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't humans at fault for once.

Progress.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rudy Giuliani on standby
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side,
At least they didn't turn it into the world's least accessible McDonalds location....
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accursed scientists!!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
it should have been called Darwin's Pi

and now it is has been downgraded to a binary 3.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thepeterd: Breaking news. Again.


It's still broken
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: At least it wasn't humans at fault for once.

Progress.


Can't be ruled out, global warming leads to changes in currents
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size


NEVER FORGET
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

King Something: Hulk Hogan wanted for questioning, but not as a suspect.


wwenetworknews.comView Full Size
 
