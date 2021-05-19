 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Breaking into a car? Not really news. Breaking into a car owned by a UFC Heavyweight fighter? That's news ... and a serious butt whipping   (jalopnik.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, Ford Transit, Derrick Lewis, Van, failed attempt, Lewis's Ford Transit, MMA heavyweight, owner of the van, physical space  
•       •       •

808 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2021 at 11:50 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police reported asked the perp, "What does Derrick Lewis look like?"
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All good till lewis gets in trouble for something
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Now he can skip the gym tonight.
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was his balls hot afterwards?
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For all the kids out there considering law school take a little look at karate fighting.
Sure, youll have your face and genitals bashed in on a daily basis for years and your friends and family can look forward to watching you get all soft and jiggly in the squirrel cage until youre nothing but a jibbering musclebound freak.
BUT...
In the brief glory time between toiling in obscurity and death youll get to roll around town in one of these babies...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That must have been a very unique Ford Transit van to be worth trying to break into
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The UFC guy is Derrick Lewis. Here he is helping a soul leave a body.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark car thieves, but Lewis stands a decent chance of being charged with assault here. Knocking someone out is not the trivial matter Hollywood makes it out to be.

https://www.heraldandnews.com/news/ma​n​-charged-with-assault-after-attacking-​car-thief/article_bb758111-bfb8-506b-9​88e-fcce308fc6e0.html

Difficulty: Texas
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's just like the Israel/Palestine situation!
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Article is useless without THE pic.

/... you got knocked the fark out!
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Fark car thieves, but Lewis stands a decent chance of being charged with assault here. Knocking someone out is not the trivial matter Hollywood makes it out to be.

https://www.heraldandnews.com/news/man​-charged-with-assault-after-attacking-​car-thief/article_bb758111-bfb8-506b-9​88e-fcce308fc6e0.html

Difficulty: Texas


Kind of what I was wondering about
 
pmdgrwr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Fark car thieves, but Lewis stands a decent chance of being charged with assault here. Knocking someone out is not the trivial matter Hollywood makes it out to be.

https://www.heraldandnews.com/news/man​-charged-with-assault-after-attacking-​car-thief/article_bb758111-bfb8-506b-9​88e-fcce308fc6e0.html

Difficulty: Texas


Nothing i like more than a criminal winning. That is why I love the new pr bond and no bond being handed out in Houston. What is the best, is when they get rearrested a few days later and released again.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You shouldn't directly attempt to rob a boxer either.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Considering how much most MMA fighters make, was this also a home invasion?
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

eagles95: [Fark user image 500x250] [View Full Size image _x_]

The UFC guy is Derrick Lewis. Here he is helping a soul leave a body.


Jiminy crickets. He knew his life was ending about .45 seconds before that punch landed. See, that's why I don't MMA fight....I couldn't live with myself if I hurt someone that bad.

/yes, that's exactly the reason
 
dk47
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Of all the UFC fighters' cars you could choose to break into...  Lewis is a monster.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.