(WalletHub)   Last summer was a bust for travel, but this summer should be all-clear for vaccinated Americans at least here in the U.S. So, where to go?   (wallethub.com) divider line
74
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eh, my hope is Europe opens up to us, I have a deposit down on a trip to Romania for Halloween.    YMMV
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my destination isn't on the list, but an article i read yesterday indicates it's going to be 20% busier than 2019.  people making up for lost time
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna live it up in fabulous Toad Suck, Arkansas!
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#16 on the list: Tucson. It is a fine place to visit in the summer because with all the snowbirds gone and many locals vacationing elsewhere, the traffic really improves.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come to Texas where we have all the heat and none of the personality
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland...if only it were open to Canadians outside the Atlantic bubble.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the moon, Alice!
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is the Toledo metro area ranked higher than the Detroit metro area.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably just gonna nna spend a bunch of time at the beach with my folks. Last year I was going to go on a road trip a d see some weird stuff but guess I'll put that on hold til next year.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Eh, my hope is Europe opens up to us, I have a deposit down on a trip to Romania for Halloween.    YMMV


Europe may allow Americans in again, but as I told my brother, that doesn't mean the actual things here will be open. It will be very country-specific. Hopefully it will work out for you.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staying home. We're not going to be out of the COVID-19 woods until closer to fall - my original estimate (optimistically by June, realistically by October) still holds, and I've no desire to deal with belligerently ignorant assholes should I choose to wear a mask while I wait for everyone to get fully vaccinated.

So, my summer's going to be spent at home. Thanksgiving, though, might actually have my stepson joining us for dinner, so I'm looking forward to that...
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looked through the top 50 and none of those are places I currently want to visit. I do have plans to visit a town in New Mexico. It was not on the list.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US National Parks were slammed all through the pandemic.  People couldn't go on cruises or fly internationally, so they stayed close to home.

Kinda sucked.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nowhere, because (a) I have a powerful allergy to crowds, and (b) my MIL with stage 4 Parkinson's is living with us and my wife won't leave the house anymore due to caretaker duties.
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hawaii in October. Maybe. 50/50. If not I'll just eat spam at home and sunbathe in the tub.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Going to Moab in June.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I bet subby's mom's house will be a popular destination.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is this a bust?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Muta: How is the Toledo metro area ranked higher than the Detroit metro area.


I thought the same when I got to Dayton. Who are these people and what the hell is wrong with them?
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I ain't doing crap, just like every other year.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who goes to Wichita Kansas or Atlanta for vacation?

If you don't have reservations yet, good luck finding them. There's a lot of places where reservations from 2020 were bumped to 2021 plus a lot of new ones have been added.
 
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Our kids get to pick a place to go after their senior year of high school. My son wants me to take him to Chicago this summer.

I'm open to any suggestions on the best things to do if you have a few days there.

He did not grow up in the US - we've lived in Hungary the last 10 years and so while he's a US citizen he'll be seeing it more as a foreign tourist would.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Off to my beach house in the Yucatan soon.... YAY
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Got a mini vacation next weekend to beautiful Liberty Lake, NJ.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have a 3 week Italy trip planned for September, so I'm hoping things will be open by then.  If not, I'll just order some Domino's and grow out my chest hair.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed Slapout, OK isn't on the list.

Also, anyone who wants to visit OKC in the summer is welcome to. If you're from Phoenix, the cooler temperatures will be welcome. Anyone else, enjoy 95 degrees.
 
ifky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Eh, my hope is Europe opens up to us, I have a deposit down on a trip to Romania for Halloween.    YMMV


Paywalled, but there is some readable information before it hits.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/eu-set-t​o​-allow-vaccinated-tourists-11621426176​
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
DisneyWorld. Every one of you should go to DisneyWorld this summer. Multiple times, if you can.
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tulsa and OKC in top 10????  But why???

We are heading to the white sandy beaches of Orange Beach, Al next weekend.  Our 7th year in a row to go to that area.  The wife loves the beach and I love fishing the ocean.

We were able to go last year even with the pandemic.  We don't do restaurants and the beaches there don't get that crowded.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There are plenty of cool museums that one could go to:

Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

The Field Museum, also in Chicago.

Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, VA.

USS Midway in San Diego.

USS Alabama in Mobile AL.

The Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral FL.

USS Texas in La Porte, TX.

The Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Montana.

And many many more
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Who goes to Wichita Kansas or Atlanta for vacation?

If you don't have reservations yet, good luck finding them. There's a lot of places where reservations from 2020 were bumped to 2021 plus a lot of new ones have been added.


Yeah, that list is goofy.  The title is "Best Places to Visit in Summer" and number one is Orlando.  Has this person been to Orlando in the summer?  Three is NOLA.  That's like breathing underwater in the summer and the heat really brings out the stink.

Those are the best places to visit in winter.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Azz Pumper: Tulsa and OKC in top 10????  But why???

We are heading to the white sandy beaches of Orange Beach, Al next weekend.  Our 7th year in a row to go to that area.  The wife loves the beach and I love fishing the ocean.

We were able to go last year even with the pandemic.  We don't do restaurants and the beaches there don't get that crowded.


Everyone wants to live on Tulsa Time. You'll set your watch back to it...living on Tulsa Time.

Tulsa is a fun town. Plus USS Batfish in Muskogee, OK.
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm knocking Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, and Kansas off my bucket list and Rocky Mountain, Arches, Canyonlands, and Great Dunes national parks along with a few national monuments. After this trip I'll be down to 4 states on the list, Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Hawaii. Hawaii was supposed to be last year for my 20th wedding anniversary but you know. Hopefully travel will be easier next summer and I can get Hawaii knocked off =)
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who says you have to go anywhere?  Is this like, "but don't you support the ECONOMY?"

No, I don't, it's not my job.   You support yourself, not the ECONOMY.  I support my right to not do a farking thing, and still live in the most beautiful place in the world.

See, you could have done that too, but you'd rather support the ECONOMY.
Good luck with that climate change business.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Actually not traveling this summer, but it's been on my mom's bucket list to attend the Kentucky Derby, as she's loved horses her whole life.  She turned 60 last year, and my three sibling and I were pooling money together for what we hoped would be her first international trip.  She decided last week that she wants to attend the Derby in 2022, and we're all on board.  My younger sister has already booked our Airbnb, and my mom is talking to her other 6 siblings to see if we want to make it a family reunion.  I will be saving up between now and then for this trip, since it's going to be awesome. :)
 
LL316
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wife just switched jobs so doesn't have many days off accrued yet, so we're doing a long weekend in Savannah for our 5th anniversary in a month or so.  Can't farking wait.
 
patrick767
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Going to Moab in June.


That was Mrs. 767 and I's trip a few years ago. Arches was fantastic. Though one of our favorite hikes was actually on some BLM land nearby. I think we found it just flipping through a Moon guidebook we'd picked up for the area. Canyonlands is great too though we ran out of time and didn't get to see a lot of it. Also we'd not thought to rent a high clearance vehicle. A sedan is fine for getting around Arches and much of the surrounding area, but a large chunk of Canyonlands National Park is either a long day hike or down dirt roads that will require a Jeep or similar.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Muta: How is the Toledo metro area ranked higher than the Detroit metro area.


good food, places to go, things to see. the usual tourism minus the kill score.
 
EponymousCowHerd [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Muta: How is the Toledo metro area ranked higher than the Detroit metro area.


Toledo Metro probably includes Cedar Point.
 
phedex
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We're all safe now! I know where I want to go....

any chance they can re-open action park? Im feeling like getting into some danger.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Who says you have to go anywhere?  Is this like, "but don't you support the ECONOMY?"

No, I don't, it's not my job.   You support yourself, not the ECONOMY.  I support my right to not do a farking thing, and still live in the most beautiful place in the world.

See, you could have done that too, but you'd rather support the ECONOMY.
Good luck with that climate change business.


And they're missing out on the satisfaction and personal contentment that comes from skipping out on the rat race and living in the most beautiful place in the world.
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm in Maui right now, for 3 weeks.  Wife had her 50th yesterday, and being here was what she wanted.
Of course it's 4:30 AM here and I've been working for over an hour.  But I'll be done by noon.
 
wild9
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cowan Lake. It's close and familiar. Kids like the area.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stoolpigeon: Our kids get to pick a place to go after their senior year of high school. My son wants me to take him to Chicago this summer.

I'm open to any suggestions on the best things to do if you have a few days there.

He did not grow up in the US - we've lived in Hungary the last 10 years and so while he's a US citizen he'll be seeing it more as a foreign tourist would.


The museums, aquarium, etc... are all neat to see. Catch a ballgame, preferably the Cubs. The observation deck of the Hancock building. There is always 6 flags and the zoos. Do an architectural tour via boat on the river. Navy Pier isn't much more than a mall, but that's where you catch the boat tours. I'm not sure what all is operating now, but there are always places like Second City, and whatever other shows are going.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stoolpigeon: Our kids get to pick a place to go after their senior year of high school. My son wants me to take him to Chicago this summer.

I'm open to any suggestions on the best things to do if you have a few days there.

He did not grow up in the US - we've lived in Hungary the last 10 years and so while he's a US citizen he'll be seeing it more as a foreign tourist would.


Museum of Science and Industry. Especially U-505. Plan to spend the whole day.

Field Museum. Plan to spend the whole day.

Adler Planetarium. Plan to spend the whole day.

Shedd Aquarium. Plan to spend the whole day.

Art Institute of Chicago. Plan to spend the whole day.

Have a pizza at the original Pizzeria Uno.

Check out the Palmer House. They, supposedly, invented the brownie. They still make excellent brownies.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

patrick767: Rapmaster2000: Going to Moab in June.

That was Mrs. 767 and I's trip a few years ago. Arches was fantastic. Though one of our favorite hikes was actually on some BLM land nearby. I think we found it just flipping through a Moon guidebook we'd picked up for the area. Canyonlands is great too though we ran out of time and didn't get to see a lot of it. Also we'd not thought to rent a high clearance vehicle. A sedan is fine for getting around Arches and much of the surrounding area, but a large chunk of Canyonlands National Park is either a long day hike or down dirt roads that will require a Jeep or similar.


I've got my 5 year-old and my 75 year-old parents so I'm limited on Canyonlands for sure besides the fact that Canyonlands is huge.  We've got a rafting trip planned.  A trip to see dinosaur tracks.  And then some of the stuff we can do in Arches.  My parents were there 15 years ago already.
 
Lapdance
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You people get Vacations?
 
patrick767
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We're waiting until autumn to spend a little over a week at Zion and the Grand Canyon. Hopefully there's no pandemic resurgence by then. Get farking vaccinated, people!

Only thing we've got planned before then is a long weekend road trip to northern Michigan. When we set that up, we didn't know what the pandemic situation would be, so we're planning something like we did last summer there. We got a house on airbnb and will take our own food if needed. This time maybe we'll get to eat out though.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We are driving the Pacific coast from Seattle to SF.
 
