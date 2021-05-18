 Skip to content
 
(Hack A Day)   Not news: You can buy a motorcycle airbag for $400. Fark: Plus $12/month for a subscription, without which the airbag is worthless
26
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Didn't know Boeing did motorcycle products.  Though this does sound more like BMW (subscribe to use your bun warners!)
 
waxbeans
35 minutes ago  
At least once a week some stupid farking corporation makes me absolutely happy I walk every farking where
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  
Nope. This needs to stop.
 
chewd
32 minutes ago  
Who is the target demographic for this product?
If you cared about personal safety you wouldnt be riding a motorcycle.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  
what idiots keep encouraging companies to make everything a subscription?  it may seem cheaper whan you only pay $X a month because you don't have enough money, but it ends up being more expensive real quick.  stop feeding into companies' greed
 
waxbeans
30 minutes ago  

chewd: Who is the target demographic for this product?
If you cared about personal safety you wouldnt be riding a motorcycle.


I'm sure the idea is the wife will talk the husband into putting this on his motorcycle
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  
Are you there, Microsoft? It's me, Margaret.
 
waxbeans
29 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Are you there, Microsoft? It's me, Margaret.


🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂🤣🎯🎯🎯 🏆 🏆 🐔 🍽
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  

chewd: Who is the target demographic for this product?
If you cared about personal safety you wouldnt be riding a motorcycle.


Riding a motorcycle is the most effective antidepressant I've ever tried.  Even if you drive like a little old man like I do you'll never look at a road the same way again once you ride.

And I've tried nearly all of them.

I don't want to die, most days. However I don't want to live in a world where I can't ride one of my /cough/ six /cough/ motorcycles.
 
NEDM
25 minutes ago  
Eh...I'm not really feeling the outrage here.  It's not the only motorcycle airbag on the market.  It's also generally about $200-$400 cheaper than the others on the market's MSRP*.  I can see the attraction, you pay a monthly subscription to get the thing cheaper than you would be able to otherwise, since you can buy it outright for roughly the same price as any other one on the market, and in theory put it in the hands of more people.  Plus with the 30 day grace period with constant updates that it's in such and the obvious indicator lights saying whether or not the thing is active**. it's not like they're going to suddenly stop working for someone right before they crash.

The optics are absolutely farking terrible, though.  They needed to be very clear about all of the above, otherwise they'd run into the outrage people are heaping on them right now.

/*Doesn't take into account sales and the like
//**Someone could in theory try to wear the thing after expiration when it's not active thinking it is, but motorcycles are not cars and you shouldn't be riding one without checking all of your gear every time
 
NEDM
23 minutes ago  

chewd: Who is the target demographic for this product?
If you cared about personal safety you wouldnt be riding a motorcycle.


Gosh, I guess nobody should wear helmets or gloves or boots or protective gear at all then, since apparently safety gear is TOTALLY useless on a motorcycle.  Hear that, everyone?  The 60s are back!
 
Weird Hal
22 minutes ago  
Inflation, amirite?
 
waxbeans
20 minutes ago  

NEDM: Eh...I'm not really feeling the outrage here.  It's not the only motorcycle airbag on the market.  It's also generally about $200-$400 cheaper than the others on the market's MSRP*.  I can see the attraction, you pay a monthly subscription to get the thing cheaper than you would be able to otherwise, since you can buy it outright for roughly the same price as any other one on the market, and in theory put it in the hands of more people.  Plus with the 30 day grace period with constant updates that it's in such and the obvious indicator lights saying whether or not the thing is active**. it's not like they're going to suddenly stop working for someone right before they crash.

The optics are absolutely farking terrible, though.  They needed to be very clear about all of the above, otherwise they'd run into the outrage people are heaping on them right now.

/*Doesn't take into account sales and the like
//**Someone could in theory try to wear the thing after expiration when it's not active thinking it is, but motorcycles are not cars and you shouldn't be riding one without checking all of your gear every time


Humanity is very very weird there's people that actually exist that will carry water for corporations that think absolutely nothing what's so ever about them. Every single corporation sees every single customer as a cash register they're entitled to rape and are entitled to give his little possible for as much money as possible. No one should ever carry water for any corporation ever except for their stupid employees who are slaves anyway unless they're upper management then they're the slave drivers.
 
waxbeans
20 minutes ago  

NEDM: chewd: Who is the target demographic for this product?
If you cared about personal safety you wouldnt be riding a motorcycle.

Gosh, I guess nobody should wear helmets or gloves or boots or protective gear at all then, since apparently safety gear is TOTALLY useless on a motorcycle.  Hear that, everyone?  The 60s are back!


I hope that includes 60s bush
 
NEDM
18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Humanity is very very weird there's people that actually exist that will carry water for corporations that think absolutely nothing what's so ever about them. Every single corporation sees every single customer as a cash register they're entitled to rape and are entitled to give his little possible for as much money as possible. No one should ever carry water for any corporation ever except for their stupid employees who are slaves anyway unless they're upper management then they're the slave drivers.


...what in the fark?  Did you just say "Forget facts or reason, IF IT INVOLVES CORPOS JUST GET MAD"?
 
fuzzybacchus
13 minutes ago  

omg bbq: chewd: Who is the target demographic for this product?
If you cared about personal safety you wouldnt be riding a motorcycle.

Riding a motorcycle is the most effective antidepressant I've ever tried.  Even if you drive like a little old man like I do you'll never look at a road the same way again once you ride.

And I've tried nearly all of them.

I don't want to die, most days. However I don't want to live in a world where I can't ride one of my /cough/ six /cough/ motorcycles.


Did you wreck the first five?

(I kid, I kid, you do what makes you happy.   I'm a car guy myself)
 
waxbeans
12 minutes ago  

NEDM: waxbeans: Humanity is very very weird there's people that actually exist that will carry water for corporations that think absolutely nothing what's so ever about them. Every single corporation sees every single customer as a cash register they're entitled to rape and are entitled to give his little possible for as much money as possible. No one should ever carry water for any corporation ever except for their stupid employees who are slaves anyway unless they're upper management then they're the slave drivers.

...what in the fark?  Did you just say "Forget facts or reason, IF IT INVOLVES CORPOS JUST GET MAD"?


That's a reasonable too long didn't read
 
Ignoramist
11 minutes ago  

NEDM: Eh...I'm not really feeling the outrage here.  It's not the only motorcycle airbag on the market.  It's also generally about $200-$400 cheaper than the others on the market's MSRP*.  I can see the attraction, you pay a monthly subscription to get the thing cheaper than you would be able to otherwise, since you can buy it outright for roughly the same price as any other one on the market, and in theory put it in the hands of more people.  Plus with the 30 day grace period with constant updates that it's in such and the obvious indicator lights saying whether or not the thing is active**. it's not like they're going to suddenly stop working for someone right before they crash.

The optics are absolutely farking terrible, though.  They needed to be very clear about all of the above, otherwise they'd run into the outrage people are heaping on them right now.

/*Doesn't take into account sales and the like
//**Someone could in theory try to wear the thing after expiration when it's not active thinking it is, but motorcycles are not cars and you shouldn't be riding one without checking all of your gear every time


Just wait until one guy dies because his airbag fails to inflate because his subscription lapsed, in an accident which wasn't his fault.

"He didn't pay" won't play well.
 
waxbeans
9 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: NEDM: Eh...I'm not really feeling the outrage here.  It's not the only motorcycle airbag on the market.  It's also generally about $200-$400 cheaper than the others on the market's MSRP*.  I can see the attraction, you pay a monthly subscription to get the thing cheaper than you would be able to otherwise, since you can buy it outright for roughly the same price as any other one on the market, and in theory put it in the hands of more people.  Plus with the 30 day grace period with constant updates that it's in such and the obvious indicator lights saying whether or not the thing is active**. it's not like they're going to suddenly stop working for someone right before they crash.

The optics are absolutely farking terrible, though.  They needed to be very clear about all of the above, otherwise they'd run into the outrage people are heaping on them right now.

/*Doesn't take into account sales and the like
//**Someone could in theory try to wear the thing after expiration when it's not active thinking it is, but motorcycles are not cars and you shouldn't be riding one without checking all of your gear every time

Just wait until one guy dies because his airbag fails to inflate because his subscription lapsed, in an accident which wasn't his fault.

"He didn't pay" won't play well.


Exactly ladies and gentlemen
 
NEDM
8 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: Just wait until one guy dies because his airbag fails to inflate because his subscription lapsed, in an accident which wasn't his fault.

"He didn't pay" won't play well.


The only way that would happen is if he didn't pay, ignored every warning about the nonpayment for a month, and then consciously continued to wear gear that he knew wasn't in working condition.  This isn't like a BHPH repo, where they cut you off the second after you miss a payment.
 
chewd
7 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Riding a motorcycle is the most effective antidepressant I've ever tried.  Even if you drive like a little old man like I do you'll never look at a road the same way again once you ride.

And I've tried nearly all of them.

I don't want to die, most days. However I don't want to live in a world where I can't ride one of my /cough/ six /cough/ motorcycles.


Youre acting like ive never ridden a motorcycle... i have.. yeah its good fun.
If you want to graduate to the next level, sell your bikes & get an airplane.
 
waxbeans
6 minutes ago  

NEDM: Ignoramist: Just wait until one guy dies because his airbag fails to inflate because his subscription lapsed, in an accident which wasn't his fault.

"He didn't pay" won't play well.

The only way that would happen is if he didn't pay, ignored every warning about the nonpayment for a month, and then consciously continued to wear gear that he knew wasn't in working condition.  This isn't like a BHPH repo, where they cut you off the second after you miss a payment.


Did you just champion cutting off a utility?
See ladies and gentlemen y'all think I'm crazy but some of you have the nerve to champion cutting off a utility if I understand his comment directly
 
waxbeans
5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: NEDM: Ignoramist: Just wait until one guy dies because his airbag fails to inflate because his subscription lapsed, in an accident which wasn't his fault.

"He didn't pay" won't play well.

The only way that would happen is if he didn't pay, ignored every warning about the nonpayment for a month, and then consciously continued to wear gear that he knew wasn't in working condition.  This isn't like a BHPH repo, where they cut you off the second after you miss a payment.

Did you just champion cutting off a utility?
See ladies and gentlemen y'all think I'm crazy but some of you have the nerve to champion cutting off a utility if I understand his comment directly


Sorry my bad I didn't see the word repo.

/
I find it interesting in the world of capitalists nobody likes repo Men.

The repo Man is literally the strong arm of capitalism acting out its fullest intent
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: omg bbq: chewd: Who is the target demographic for this product?
If you cared about personal safety you wouldnt be riding a motorcycle.

Riding a motorcycle is the most effective antidepressant I've ever tried.  Even if you drive like a little old man like I do you'll never look at a road the same way again once you ride.

And I've tried nearly all of them.

I don't want to die, most days. However I don't want to live in a world where I can't ride one of my /cough/ six /cough/ motorcycles.

Did you wreck the first five?

(I kid, I kid, you do what makes you happy.   I'm a car guy myself)


Lol no.
I used to be a car guy, still kinda am but the cool/unique ones are too expensive for me.

I just like cool old Hondas and a few other bikes. My "dream bike" is a Honda CBX, it's one of the finest sounding motors still available today and you can get a fair example for 9k and a perfect one for around $30k judging by the one that sold at the Vegas auction last month.
A regular guy like me can own an engineering masterpiece.
No such luck with cars sadly.

I mean look at this farking thing.
Just god damn look.

Someone thought this was a good idea and everyone got out of their way and let them make it.
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's a PRODUCTION inline six. Not some "custom" piece of garbage by WestCoast ChairThrowers. People made that and thought it was a good idea.

I love those people.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  

chewd: omg bbq: Riding a motorcycle is the most effective antidepressant I've ever tried.  Even if you drive like a little old man like I do you'll never look at a road the same way again once you ride.

And I've tried nearly all of them.

I don't want to die, most days. However I don't want to live in a world where I can't ride one of my /cough/ six /cough/ motorcycles.

Youre acting like ive never ridden a motorcycle... i have.. yeah its good fun.
If you want to graduate to the next level, sell your bikes & get an airplane.


I used to fly a piper 140 about 15 years ago. Lots of fun.
 
padraig
less than a minute ago  
Now THAT'S what I call rent-seeking.
 
