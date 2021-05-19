 Skip to content
(Connecticut Post)   New Yorkers finally realize that if you move to the suburbs, you can't walk to the corner to get an onion   (ctpost.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I lived a half mile from a supermarket I was unlikely to walk there on a whim when I had a craving for something within an hour. I may be too old to have the "just in time delivery" mindset. My much younger brother does have it. He decides on dinner then walks a few blocks to buy ingredients. I look at ingredients then decide on dinner.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the burbs are their own special hell.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Originally from Burlington, Conn., Phillips said the suburbs were always in their line of sight, specifically Stamford, Norwalk, Greenwich and Darien. When they left the city in late March 2020, they quarantined for two weeks and moved in with Phillips' parents in Connecticut."

Going out on a limb and assuming they were able to shelter in the west wing of Phil's parents' mansion.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this American entitlement? I can't quite tell...

FTA: "It's hard for me to envision having only 900 square feet in New York City with an eight-month-old and all her toys, and we're very happy."

Oy... 900 sqft is an ok sized place for two adults and a small child.

//I'm living in the past when 2600 sqft was not the norm...
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Connecticut is nice. It is full of dead mill towns and I-84 was sized for Regan to pull 4 terms of Cold War contracts for United Technologies (Pratt and Whitney and Sikorsky Helicopter). Now UTX has moved to Waltham MA to join GE and Gerber joined Stanley in China. Empty state! (watch out for taxes though).
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
depends on where you want to live but you'll pay out the arse for the convenience

plenty of villages on metro north that are walkable, little shops etc but its gonna cost $$$$$$$$
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be ok with not being able to walk to buy an onion in exchange for population density lower than 1400 per city block.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ProTip: Connecticut has been dying since Governor Weicker instantiated a "temporary" income tax in 1992- before that CT was income tax free like FL and NH. Now it has the highest income tax in New England.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Translation: I don't want my ivory white baby growing up around them
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Rich And I Have Moved From One City To Another, Here's Why

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NH has been business friendly and income tax free since that time- it's fascinating to compare the housing prices of the two states today.
/Fairfield count CT is part of NY's Annex and does not count
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If like many other places NYrs have moved. Residents can't wait for them to move back home.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB

Cary, NC Circa 1999

After a bar gig, my wife called me to ask me to drop by the 24 hour supermarket and get an onion she needed to make sauce the next day.

So I had just got done sucking down a joint and walked into the supermarket. Pick up an onion and get home.

I walk in, lights are bright as hell, I wave to the only two people in there at 2AM, the security guard and the clerk at the register. I go to the veggie section and get my onion and take it to the register...

The clerk is new and doesn't know how to ring up an onion. No matter what he did he couldn't figure it out. There's no manager and no one to help him...

I was there a whole farking hour waiting for him to figure out how to ring up an onion. finally, he managed to make it work, I handed my money over to him and called him a buzz kill.

the end.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you always keep one on your belt. How do you think it got to be the style?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemisonic: ProTip: Connecticut has been dying since Governor Weicker instantiated a "temporary" income tax in 1992- before that CT was income tax free like FL and NH. Now it has the highest income tax in New England.


CT has had an increase in population, just had its credit and bond rating upgraded for the first time in 20 years.

Its still cheaper to live in CT than NY.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in the suburbs of NY. I can't walk to the corner to get an onion - I have to walk 2 blocks.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Is this American entitlement? I can't quite tell...

FTA: "It's hard for me to envision having only 900 square feet in New York City with an eight-month-old and all her toys, and we're very happy."

Oy... 900 sqft is an ok sized place for two adults and a small child.

//I'm living in the past when 2600 sqft was not the norm...


I've had under 1,100 square feet with 2 kids for the last 17 years, zero issues until 3 of us were trying to work/school from home. I ended up getting a new travel trailer that I'm using as my home office, effectively makes the house 1,400 square feet which has been plenty.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: the burbs are their own special hell.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yep.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nothing wrong with the suburbs. Wouldn't mind living somewhere like that myself, but for the weirdness of the other people who live there. HOAs, having to maintain a perfect lawn so as to not raise the ire of the "property values" curtain twitchers, leaf blowers, and all the other white people bullshiat you have to put up with. No cars in the driveway! You can't park in front of my house! farkin' loons.

Come to think of it, there IS something wrong with the suburbs.

I'd love to get out of the city, maybe west Marin. Rural hippies mostly. But the pandemic has driven the google crowd out there, so, nope to that, too.

Rich people ruin everything.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Whatever, I live in [city that is not NY, SF, LA...] and I can walk to get my groceries or [other super awesome thing], but still only pay [not out the ass $] for rent. Choices [that are available to me]."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: the burbs are their own special hell.


In my town, the Olive Garden is literally next door to Red Lobster.

Basically, Lynnwood, WA is the ultimate suburb just based on that fact.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A song about suburbia...


Walking Down Your Street
Youtube YSlgO-TtdFA
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: In my town, the Olive Garden is literally next door to Red Lobster.


We've got Burger Kings across the street from McDonalds, and a KFC in front of a Chick-Fil-A and really, if it weren't for all the fast food places, this place would be a ghost town.


also our Home Depot is in front of our Lowe's too...etc
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: the burbs are their own special hell.


Seems they exchanged the special hell of living in NYC with the special hell of living in the suburbs.

/To each their own special hell.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do bemoan the dearth of good restaurants within reasonable walking distance in my corner of Chicago, but there is a decent grocery store about half a mile away, and the library, post office, weed store, and two parks park are even closer. There's a couple of high density buildings being built close to the train station, so hopefully more people will mean more restaurants.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: meat0918: Is this American entitlement? I can't quite tell...

FTA: "It's hard for me to envision having only 900 square feet in New York City with an eight-month-old and all her toys, and we're very happy."

Oy... 900 sqft is an ok sized place for two adults and a small child.

//I'm living in the past when 2600 sqft was not the norm...

I've had under 1,100 square feet with 2 kids for the last 17 years, zero issues until 3 of us were trying to work/school from home. I ended up getting a new travel trailer that I'm using as my home office, effectively makes the house 1,400 square feet which has been plenty.


That's my situation. 1100 sqft, 2 kids. My "office" is in the corner of my living room. I never thought about getting a travel trailer!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When we moved from NYC to the Hudson Valley, just a couple of months before COVID, we made sure that we lived somewhere that was walking distance to town and public transportation. No regerts.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at the pictures:

#1 White
#2 White
#3 White
#4 White
#5 White

I just love NYC real estate article about privileged white people...
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Is this American entitlement? I can't quite tell...

FTA: "It's hard for me to envision having only 900 square feet in New York City with an eight-month-old and all her toys, and we're very happy."

Oy... 900 sqft is an ok sized place for two adults and a small child.

//I'm living in the past when 2600 sqft was not the norm...


I used to own a 900 square foot house.  Loved it.  Mortgage payment was literally $490 a month, including taxes, PMI, etc. and I could see the state capitol from my house.  I had two different people walking by (it's in that kind of area in that kind of town) tell me they grew up there as one of four kids.  They weren't related.

But a few years ago when my wife had our third, we moved.  Now we have four kids in a 1,600 square foot house.  Impossible to keep clean, but we love it.  Keeps us from acquiring so much of the disposable shiatty "toys" I see so many of my friends buying.

In fairness to the McMansion crowd, I think it's a lot harder to raise kids in smaller houses now that you're judged as a shiatty parent if your child is ever out of your line of sight and there's less of a sense of community.  It's easy to cram four kids into a 900 square foot house if they're outside playing from dawn to dusk.

And FWIW, I think foreigners would see your "American Entitlement" as a feature, not a bug.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i lived in apartment building for almost 15 years and ill tell you what. ill f-ing kill myself before ever doing that again. peoples BS and nonsense right on the other side of my walls ? Fark that. If thats your cup of tea by all means but i swore never again. we got lucky and found a place above a business after that and then finally got a home

all i want is a small home and huge yard some day
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on the town.

I walk to the commuter train station and express bus from my house. There a few restaurants, delis, etc that are in walking distance, there is a little market if you just need an onion or something....sure the real supermarket is 5 minutes away in a car, but it isn't a hassle if you have a car, which, well, you do in the suburbs.

I miss living in the city, was just too damn expensive to raise a kid in.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the flipside you can buy 6 onions for the price of that other onion.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in NYC for 13 years, and moved to Westchester in 2012.

Don't regret either for a moment.

New York is a great place to be in your 20s.  Once you get a bit older and especially if you have kids, your perspective and priorities change a lot.  Setting up a crib in a tiny one-bedroom and trying to maneuver a stroller through the subway system are soul-sucking nightmares.  Suddenly being able to be somewhere where you can have more living space, get around easier, get a car load of groceries, and actually be able to afford to buy a place instead of renting forever.

And anyway, not all suburbs are the same either.  My town is pretty walkable, has a great farmers' market, an independent bookstore, an indie film center, and a whole lot of independent (non-chain) restaurants.  Honestly don't really living in the city.
 
lymond01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in NYC in the 90s.  Never got into a car, rarely into a cab (subway or walking was always fine with me).  It was smelly in the summer but it was cool to have so many neighborhoods close to each other.

I live in the CA burbs now and that's what I miss most: not needing a car.  They build residential "communities" with zero amenities in terms of food so to get milk in the morning you can either walk two miles both ways or hop in the car.

Wife grew up in a village in England and everything was in walking distance because you don't have a supermarket that served 5 square miles of homes.  You had 50 little shops spread out - be it cheese, bread, pubs, etc.

I think it would be cool if new housing communities dropped the idea that everyone wants to hop in a car and instead started building shops into the communities themselves.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was forced off long island in 2020. The taxes on my home were killing me. I was living pay check to pay check and slowly slipping into debt. We sold the house, moved to GA....got twice the house and 10K less in taxes.

The only thing I am kicking my ass about is NY finally legalized pot and I leave...

god damn it.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doc Daneeka: I lived in NYC for 13 years, and moved to Westchester in 2012.

Don't regret either for a moment.

New York is a great place to be in your 20s.  Once you get a bit older and especially if you have kids, your perspective and priorities change a lot.  Setting up a crib in a tiny one-bedroom and trying to maneuver a stroller through the subway system are soul-sucking nightmares.  Suddenly being able to be somewhere where you can have more living space, get around easier, get a car load of groceries, and actually be able to afford to buy a place instead of renting forever.

And anyway, not all suburbs are the same either.  My town is pretty walkable, has a great farmers' market, an independent bookstore, an indie film center, and a whole lot of independent (non-chain) restaurants.  Honestly don't really living in the city.


Err, should be "don't really miss living in the city."
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: vudukungfu: the burbs are their own special hell.

In my town, the Olive Garden is literally next door to Red Lobster.

Basically, Lynnwood, WA is the ultimate suburb just based on that fact.


Isn't that everywhere?
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: the burbs are their own special hell.


Nah.  Cities are human puppy mills, especially places like NYC.
I have no idea how people can live like that and call it a "life".  What a terrible way to live.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: The_Sponge: vudukungfu: the burbs are their own special hell.

In my town, the Olive Garden is literally next door to Red Lobster.

Basically, Lynnwood, WA is the ultimate suburb just based on that fact.

Isn't that everywhere?


That's Anytown, USA for you.

Gotta get of the freeway a few blocks to get the Sysco food from a mom and pop place....
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: Suddenly being able to be somewhere where you can have more living space, get around easier, get a car load of groceries, and actually be able to afford to buy a place instead of renting forever.


Yup. My commute to parts of manhattan from my house is quicker than it was when i lived in alphabet city. We regularly go in to eat, museums, shows, whatever, and its not a hassle. 30 minutes on the train or about the same in the car. Its also practical to have a car, which opens up all other things you can do.

Just because you move out of the city doesn't mean you have to leave it behind.

Sure i miss having a bar across the street, but i'm in my 40s now. I'd love to live there still if i had an unlimited budget, but even then that comes with things. You have a kid you are probably sending them to private school for starters.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: also our Home Depot is in front of our Lowe's too...etc


we had a lumberyard in my tiny town until about 15 years ago when the owners just decided they didn't feel like working any more and never went back. now the building is literally falling in on itself.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Apparently, good suburbs are illegal to build in America:

Suburbs that don't Suck - Streetcar Suburbs (Riverdale, Toronto)
Youtube MWsGBRdK2N0
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: The_Sponge: vudukungfu: the burbs are their own special hell.

In my town, the Olive Garden is literally next door to Red Lobster.

Basically, Lynnwood, WA is the ultimate suburb just based on that fact.

Isn't that everywhere?


Yeah.

But it's just amusing to me that they are right next to each other...since they're owned by the same parent company.

But thankfully, we have some great family owned restaurants as well....especially the Vietnamese place in my neighborhood.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Small towns never get any love. It's the best of a city and the suburbs. Close knit communities with all the amenities within walking distance.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rich white NYCers w/declining access to luxury commodities is probably the only time moving to CT is the better option for any humanoid. As long as they stay away from my little slice of heaven in Maine, they can have it. I hear Boston is ...lovely for reverse yupster carpetbagging this time of year, too.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kindms: i lived in apartment building for almost 15 years and ill tell you what. ill f-ing kill myself before ever doing that again. peoples BS and nonsense right on the other side of my walls ? Fark that. If thats your cup of tea by all means but i swore never again. we got lucky and found a place above a business after that and then finally got a home

all i want is a small home and huge yard some day


I second that. Lived in a first floor apartment where the guy in the second floor apartment was literally jogging from his kitchen to his stairway back and forth.

At 11:15 at night.

I called the cops at least once to file a noise complaint.

Fark. That.

Then I bought a house in the NJ suburbs and all is well. 2400 square feet, a bar for a living room, and noise free life. Can't ask for much more than that.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The one thing i really miss about the city though is trash.

Like, yeah, we have trash pickup twice a week, but they are super anal about what they take, you have raccoons f'ing with your stuff, etc.

I had to throw a chair out and it was a farking process in the burbs. In the city you just left that shiat in the trash room and either someone took it, or the maintenance guy would handle getting rid of it. Instead i'm slowly dismembering it and throwing it out bit by bit like it was a prostitute.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The suburbs suck and should be allowed to choke to death on their own inefficiency.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: The suburbs suck and should be allowed to choke to death on their own inefficiency.


Leaving the only other options as urban and rural?  No thanks.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thornhill: Looking at the pictures:

#1 White
#2 White
#3 White
#4 White
#5 White

I just love NYC real estate article about privileged white people...


All of whom stayed the fark away from eastern Connecticut, and glued their asses on or near the "New York bedroom community" corridor.

#1 - Darien, on the coast in Fairfield County
#2 - Guilford, on the coast in New Haven County
#3 - Stamford, on the coast in Fairfield County - 2nd busiest station on the Metro North line.
#4 - Salisbury, in the NW corner of the state, in Litchfield County.
#5 - Ridgefield, in the hills in Fairfield County.

Fairfield County is New York's "bedroom community," and it's one spot where middle-class & wealthy folks who want to work in New York, but don't want to live in New York, end up. If you're feeling adventurous, you'll move farther out along the coast, like #2, but close enough to be able to get to Metro North. If you're ready to cut & run to "faux-rural," you head north, like #4 - it's where you go when you want to live in "upstate New York," but can't afford upstate New York prices.

You don't head east, because that's where the rest of us live.
 
