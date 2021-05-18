 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Not really   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    Melinda Gates, Bill Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation  
FarkingChas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If he changes how the vaccine nanobots will work because of the divorce, than it is our business.
:)
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The only scandal is that one person is allowed to horde so much wealth.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: The only scandal is that one person is allowed to horde so much wealth.


Less now! I hope she takes up with Ms. Bezos.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We are so far past asking questions like that that I can't even see them in the rear view mirror.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So what you're saying is scumbags are entitled to privacy? Even if that scum vigorously caused his product to be in nearly every house in the world?
I'm sorry but if you're determined to sell your product to that many people your life does become an open book to them.
Your privacy should be directly proportional to your greed.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So what you're saying is scumbags are entitled to privacy? Even if that scum vigorously caused his product to be in nearly every house in the world?
I'm sorry but if you're determined to sell your product to that many people your life does become an open book to them.
Your privacy should be directly proportional to your greed.


WTF?!?!  Dude it's not even 6am.  It's way too early to be this angry at the world.
 
Uranus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
we were already done in the headline

waxbeans:
So what you're saying is scumbags are entitled to privacy? Even if that scum vigorously caused his product to be in nearly every house in the world?

Yes, the laws that protect your privacy are just as valid for those whom you label scumbags.

I'm sorry but if you're determined to sell your product to that many people your life does become an open book to them.Your privacy should be directly proportional to your greed.

Really....by your measure the people in line at an all you can eat buffet are well f*cked then. They should all live in glass houses. (I am aware this is a specious argument, but your contention is simply false)
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meh, it's billionaire pron. Elon has his blunts, Bezos has that whole Bond villain vibe going, and now we have Bill and his affairs and Epstein contacts.

Is it sensationalist? Sure. Do they deserve it? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So what you're saying is scumbags are entitled to privacy? Even if that scum vigorously caused his product to be in nearly every house in the world?
I'm sorry but if you're determined to sell your product to that many people your life does become an open book to them.
Your privacy should be directly proportional to your greed.


Come back when you understand how the entire legal system works and why there is no special exemptions

If you still wont understand that way, explain your reasons why we shouldnt be allowed to know every detail of your own life
 
