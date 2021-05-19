 Skip to content
 
(NBC Miami)   Heated argument between two friends about Tom Brady lands one in jail. Too bad they couldn't just deflate the situation before the cops were called   (nbcmiami.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports, police report, 33-year-old Brian Paulter, quarterback Tom Brady, Super Bowl  
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I used to love football. The actual reason I stopped watching NFL, and I mean the exact reason, was "deflate-gate" and the way Dr. Z at Sports Illustrated was brushed aside when he rang a bell about it.

Just had to say that. I guess Tom Brady got more popular, then less? Whatever. I stopped caring. I found better things to do and just never watched or cared again.

I feel sorry for anyone who argues about Tom Brady.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hmm - an all day party and everyone drinking, in Florida.  And you call the cops when there's a fight?  Hell I'd call the papers when there WASN'T a fistfight over some dumbass shiat - it's be the headline of the century.

/also applies when not in Florida - but the odds are lessened
//get enough goons together and a bunch of booze, some dumbfark's gonna get fisty
///we used to always invite a *straight edge body builder to our parties just to make sure that did not happen
////if it started to, people tended to change their mind quickly when he asked them to quit it

*defying all odds, the dude was cool and a fun guy at parties even without the security functionality bonus
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: I used to love football. The actual reason I stopped watching NFL, and I mean the exact reason, was "deflate-gate" and the way Dr. Z at Sports Illustrated was brushed aside when he rang a bell about it.


Huh? Dr. Z stopped writing in 2008 after suffering a stroke.  Deflate gate wasn't until like 2015.
 
