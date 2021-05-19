 Skip to content
(12 News Now)   As Texas deals with seasonal flooding, a new threat emerges: Alligators on the loose   (12newsnow.com) divider line
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good.  Gators are great for curbing unwanted pests and keeping the populations of vermin under control.  Texas is full of those.
 
eKonk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I heard it's also causing all the telephone lines to be down...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hello everybody just in case you don't know I live in Texas.
Now that I've made that clear fark Texas.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Soon they can get to say, "See you later, alligator."
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
See you later alligator - Bill Haley and Comets
Youtube 1Hb66FH9AzI
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When did local news sites become pop up click bait ad molesters?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Good.  Gators are great for curbing unwanted pests and keeping the populations of vermin under control.  Texas is full of those.


Can we put one in Greg Abbott's bed?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: When did local news sites become pop up click bait ad molesters?


Since the creation of the internet?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Don't worry. Soon they can get to say, "See you later, alligator."


After a while crocodile.

/
Hey somebody on Park about 2 or 3 years ago posted up a long list of comebacks to come after after a while crocodile anybody got that laying around
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Ragin' Asian: When did local news sites become pop up click bait ad molesters?

Since the creation of the internet?


Sinclair?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ooh I've read that book.  Next up is locusts, then hail from a clear sky that burns as fire upon the ground.

If you're a firstborn son in Texas it's time to stock up on lamb's blood.
 
irocu88
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ok....who let all the wild Alligators out of their cages......are they not always "on the loose"
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media.mad-rabbit.comView Full Size

At least they make a green transportation alternative.
 
