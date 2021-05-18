 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Good news, Farkers: Any alcohol consumption is bad for your brain. Oh, wait, that's bad news. Subby doesn't brain too good for some reason   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
    More: PSA, Alcoholic beverage, Brain, safe amount of alcohol consumption, Wine, Brain size, Research fellow, Drinking culture, previous research  
•       •       •

234 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2021 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Anyone who spends any time around here already knows that
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You know what else is bad for your brain.

COLD NAKKED REALITY. Seriously...you gotta find some way to tone that crap down...some way any way...Booze..a joint...Fark...Cable TV, Religion....ANYTHING.

Because being completely aware of fact of reality and your place in it without some Crutch or Church...it just makes you want to scream and hide under the covers.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Three drinks in and now you choose to tell me this?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Mind your business.

I'm here for a good time not a long time.

My brain is starting to get a little too insolent anyway.

If it wanted to live a healthy life, my brain should have picked a better host.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's it, fark science.   fark them all to hell.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
duh.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember this headline differently.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alcohol is the only recreational drug to cause severe, permanent, lifelong neurological disability to fetuses.

Not heroin, not cocaine, not weed, not even PCP. Alcohol.

You bet your ass it's bad for your brain; it's just magnified during exponential brain growth.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm smarter than most thinkle peep I am.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Alcohol is caveman drugs.

It's 2021, why are you drinking poison?
How can you read and follow the news and deliberately use self poisoning for recreation?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Shut up, nerds.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

blastoh: That's it, fark science.   fark them all to hell.


Brain damage from alcohol induces Republican/Republiqan thinking?

Well, that makes complete sense.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
45 was bad for my brain, I  didn't have a rational thought for 4 farking years
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Also wreaks havoc on the liver. I developed cirrhosis at 34 years old. Quit drinking 10 years ago now.

And it can kill you if you quit cold turkey in some situations.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Alcohol is caveman drugs.

It's 2021, why are you drinking poison?
How can you read and follow the news and deliberately use self poisoning for recreation?


Tasty tasty caveman drugs.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I learned that alcohol kills brain cells LONG before I was old enough to drink.  It really put me off the idea of starting to.

I still only drink  NyQuil and its knockoffs, as sleep aids.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.