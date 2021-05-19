 Skip to content
(AP News)   Willfully withhold evidence to secure the wrongful conviction of two men that spent 14 years in jail? Well, mister DA that's a jailin- really? No? Well you're gonna get disbarr-? Fine, that's a voluntary surrender of your law license and a finger wag   (apnews.com) divider line
25
    More: Followup, Lawyer, Innocence Project, former Dallas County prosecutor, Bob Hinton, State Bar of Texas, Dennis Allen, Stanley Mozee's defense attorneys, Dallas Morning News  
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Jackson) still believes that Allen and Mozee are guilty.

They were declared innocent five years later after DNA testing helped clear them.

Everything that guy ever touched needs to be looked at.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: (Jackson) still believes that Allen and Mozee are guilty.

They were declared innocent five years later after DNA testing helped clear them.

Everything that guy ever touched needs to be looked at.


You can pretty much see the psychic MAGA hat/ Klan hood on this guy just from the text of the article:

"Jackson was among prosecutors who were not invited to remain in the Dallas County district attorney's office after Watkins won the 2006 election. Jackson, who had spent 17 years as a Dallas County prosecutor, sued Watkins in federal court, claiming that his termination was race based. Jackson is white and Watkins is Black. A judge tossed the suit.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Anyone who thinks this is an isolated incident is more brain dead than me and that's saying a fark ton
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nancy Grace nods in sympathy.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I am a huge fan of the Innocence Project, a truly great group that does not get the recognition it deserves in righting wrongs and fighting for justice.
 
bthom37
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gotta love how the consequences never match the crime for these prosecutors.  Almost like the prosecutors cover for each other.
 
Callous
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A prosecutor that willfully withholds exculpatory evidence to secure a conviction should be sentenced to serve the same sentence as his victim.

Yes, I said victim, and I meant it.
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: I am a huge fan of the Innocence Project, a truly great group that does not get the recognition it deserves in righting wrongs and fighting for justice.


Agreed, they're responsible for me changing my mind on the death penalty, while I still feel some folks deserve killing I believe the system is too flawed to allow the state that power.
 
danvon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is why I am against the death penalty. Not because some people don't deserve it, (people like McVeigh, Bundy, Gacy--they "deserved" it) but because the legal system, as a human construct, is fallible. Let it be through honest error, or gross misconduct. I'm just not comfortable with a permanent punishment that upon the discovery of an error, or intentional misconduct, cannot be reversed, or at least mitigated.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Callous: A prosecutor that willfully withholds exculpatory evidence to secure a conviction should be sentenced to serve the same sentence as his victim.

Yes, I said victim, and I meant it.


This is correct, as the person wrongly convicted is the victim of a crime.
 
Callous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

robodog: MorningBreath: I am a huge fan of the Innocence Project, a truly great group that does not get the recognition it deserves in righting wrongs and fighting for justice.

Agreed, they're responsible for me changing my mind on the death penalty, while I still feel some folks deserve killing I believe the system is too flawed to allow the state that power.


I agreed with the death penalty in concept. People Like Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy absolutely deserve it.  But I don't think we are capable of ensuring that an innocent person will never be put to death.  And the Innocence Project has a lot to do with me changing my mind about it too.
 
dave0821
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are we just glazing over the fact that he now drives a tour bus?? Was he that bad of a lawyer that he couldn't land some sort of cushy lawyering job after being the da?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dave0821: Are we just glazing over the fact that he now drives a tour bus?? Was he that bad of a lawyer that he couldn't land some sort of cushy lawyering job after being the da?


Probably for the optics and "see how bad things are going for me!" to avoid being chased further.

He should face a civil suit, pay a load money (everything he has) and THEN face a criminal case.

But again, you rarely hear such stories of prosecutors facing the music, if any.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dave0821: Are we just glazing over the fact that he now drives a tour bus?? Was he that bad of a lawyer that he couldn't land some sort of cushy lawyering job after being the da?


Well....he had to surrender his license so
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

robodog: MorningBreath: I am a huge fan of the Innocence Project, a truly great group that does not get the recognition it deserves in righting wrongs and fighting for justice.

Agreed, they're responsible for me changing my mind on the death penalty, while I still feel some folks deserve killing I believe the system is too flawed to allow the state that power.


Working a few cases in Chicago with them in law school is still what I regard as the height of the good I have done in my legal career, and the three death penalty appeals changed my mind on the death penalty forever.   And it wasn't the wrongfully convicted guys that did it.  Those were horror stories, but, it was meeting the guy who actually DID kill a cop (but, we were able to prove, decades later, had been framed by the cops for a SECOND murder to make him eligible for the death penalty).  He's been in jail for 30 years at that point, and the man I talked to bore exactly ZERO relation to the 17-year old who committed that crime.  Yes he was in jail for the rest of his life, and deserved to be, but killing him would have served NO purpose.  Intentionally ending the life of another in cold blood is not a power the state should have, ever.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: dave0821: Are we just glazing over the fact that he now drives a tour bus?? Was he that bad of a lawyer that he couldn't land some sort of cushy lawyering job after being the da?

Well....he had to surrender his license so


He's at the Cell Phone stage of the Better Call Saul lawyer license progression.  Minus the attractive and driven girlfriend.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Callous: robodog: MorningBreath: I am a huge fan of the Innocence Project, a truly great group that does not get the recognition it deserves in righting wrongs and fighting for justice.

Agreed, they're responsible for me changing my mind on the death penalty, while I still feel some folks deserve killing I believe the system is too flawed to allow the state that power.

I agreed with the death penalty in concept. People Like Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy absolutely deserve it.  But I don't think we are capable of ensuring that an innocent person will never be put to death.  And the Innocence Project has a lot to do with me changing my mind about it too.


The system is indeed flawed, and this case goes well beyond "oopsie, we had the wrong guy".  Prosecutors will fight tooth and nail to maintain the conviction was correct despite all evidence to the contrary.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: dave0821: Are we just glazing over the fact that he now drives a tour bus?? Was he that bad of a lawyer that he couldn't land some sort of cushy lawyering job after being the da?

Well....he had to surrender his license so


Reading between the lines of the article he tried to catch on with another DA's office and they bounced him with a quickness probably because they were notably less corrupt than his previous employer.   The only other career path for a guy like that would be as a criminal defense attorney, and I just don't see this guy doing that.
 
danvon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: dave0821: Are we just glazing over the fact that he now drives a tour bus?? Was he that bad of a lawyer that he couldn't land some sort of cushy lawyering job after being the da?

Probably for the optics and "see how bad things are going for me!" to avoid being chased further.

He should face a civil suit, pay a load money (everything he has) and THEN face a criminal case.

But again, you rarely hear such stories of prosecutors facing the music, if any.


The reason that you don't is because most (if not all) states have something in their laws that gives prosecutors statutory immunity for their acts. I didn't research the issue, but I'd suppose that some states don't even have exceptions to that immunity.  Mine does, but you have to make a showing of "willful, malicious, or wanton behavior" in order to overcome that. In addition, statutes of limitations apply, for both civil, and criminal actions. In my state, it's 2 years for a civil suit of this type. Well, if you're in prison for 14+ years, like the article indicated, the time has run.

I assume that most of the time don't see criminal/civil actions against them is because their states just don't provide a legal means to do so. State Bars, on the other hand, well, you don't get any immunity from them.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: dave0821: Are we just glazing over the fact that he now drives a tour bus?? Was he that bad of a lawyer that he couldn't land some sort of cushy lawyering job after being the da?

Probably for the optics and "see how bad things are going for me!" to avoid being chased further.

He should face a civil suit, pay a load money (everything he has) and THEN face a criminal case.

But again, you rarely hear such stories of prosecutors facing the music, if any.


Because "prosecutorial immunity" exists brought to you by the same people that invented "qualified immunity" for cops, and it is WAY more absolute
 
OldJames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Put in term limits and DA's won't care about their conviction numbers. You get 1 term.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He should have to serve out their and anyone else's terms who were convicted because of his withholding evidence.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: (Jackson) still believes that Allen and Mozee are guilty.

They were declared innocent five years later after DNA testing helped clear them.

Everything that guy ever touched needs to be looked at.


This!

Treat him like you would a serial killer.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The person who killed Borns has not been caught.

That's why these stories need to be headlined along the lines of "prosecutor knowingly and willingly allows murderer to walk free".
 
asciibaron
‘’ less than a minute ago  
before i clicked the link i thought "texas or florida"

this POS should be in jail.  i sure hope those two gentlemen enjoy the money coming their way
 
