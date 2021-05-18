 Skip to content
(Valley News Live)   Man in Fargo attacks live news crew. Fargo trifecta now complete   (valleynewslive.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don' cha know?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disco Inferno
Youtube pG8TyIEAqps
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Criminal "mischief"? WTF does that even mean?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll go far...
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Criminal "mischief"? WTF does that even mean?


That he's white, else it would be terroristic threats, assault, property damage.
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in NJ, a Criminal Mischief charge usually involves property damage under $500. Sounds like they charged him with threatening... the camera.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: 40 degree day: Criminal "mischief"? WTF does that even mean?

That he's white, else it would be terroristic threats, assault, property damage.


Boys will be boys.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
News Live Crew
 
Greylight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have spent far too many nights in Fargo after cross border shopping and none of these stories surprise me.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does it count as a trifecta if it's the same guy and story as one of the others?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"In the attack, the VNL crew recalled Reinhart approaching one of them with a screwdriver. Video footage recorded by the photographer shows Reinhart jabbing at the camera with the tool."

Did he say "screw you guys!"?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Criminal "mischief"? WTF does that even mean?


See North Dakota criminal codes.

For a less specific definition of criminal and mischief, see a dictionary of your choice.

The former will tell you what one must be suspected of to be charged with criminal mischief. The latter will give you an idea of why they named it what they did.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Does it count as a trifecta if it's the same guy and story as one of the others?



Its the new downsized FARK and we take our trifectas where we can get them these days
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Would have been way more "Fargo" if he had attacked a dead news crew.
 
Katolu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fargo? Nah, that guy is Fargone.
 
