(Willamette Week)   Children's theme park cancels reopening indefinitely after receiving threats over carding visitors before entrance   (wweek.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reminds me of that pool that was shut down (NYTimes) because the racist city officials didn't want Black kids swimming in it, do no one was allowed to swim in it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are just farking assholes
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: People are just farking assholes


This is why we can't have nice things.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey anti-maskers, this is the perfect opportunity to read your kids those fairy tales.

/ jk, i know you can't read
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angry. Insane, Anti science and Republican is a recipe for disaster.

These people should be shunned and unplugged from social media. As social media is a 'private' corporation.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Reminds me of that pool that was shut down (NYTimes) because the racist city officials didn't want Black kids swimming in it, do no one was allowed to swim in it.


Yes...because Racists shutting down a swimming pool because of integration laws

Is EXACTLY like requiring masks or clean COVID tests in the midst of a deadly pandemic.

WTF IS WRONG WItH YOU.
My God man, you're gonna taunt that Karma bunny .....unless are you vaccinated? Are you? ARE YOU?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought the "plague rat" thing was hyperbole, until now. They are actively working against us.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I thought the "plague rat" thing was hyperbole, until now. They are actively working against us.


they were actively working against society before the plague too
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Free market?

/ if a company wants to impose a health and safety rule its their business to do so as long as the rule is applied to everyone.

//I thought conservatives were pro business rights.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Reminds me of that pool that was shut down (NYTimes) because the racist city officials didn't want Black kids swimming in it, do no one was allowed to swim in it.


OK, well, fairly certain it's a bad idea to compare people who chose to be aggressive assholes with bad pandemic hygiene to kids who had no choice in being black.  Like, these two things are so far apart it's shocking they're on the same planet, much less the same star system.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Their target audience (kids) are ineligible for the vaccine. Seems only appropriate they require certain safety measures to protect their customers.

But it's "medical tyranny".... yada yada yada
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is that the one with the big penises?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is one of the CDC's major flubs. The directive that things should return to normal "for the fully vaccinated" is problematic because there is no way to adequately prove that someone is fully vaccinated. It only encourages the strident anti-vaccination and anti-mask loons to return to normal without taking effective measures to protect themselves and others. And now they can't walk that back without looking like they made a mess, so they'll just keep pushing forward hoping that somehow we'll reach herd immunity before the next major wave occurs.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a private, commercial park.  Regional parks are a totally different thing.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regiona​l​_park
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
 That has to be one of the dumbest things I've heard this minute.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is the GOP.  Ignorant and cruel.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This is one of the CDC's major flubs. The directive that things should return to normal "for the fully vaccinated" is problematic because there is no way to adequately prove that someone is fully vaccinated. It only encourages the strident anti-vaccination and anti-mask loons to return to normal without taking effective measures to protect themselves and others. And now they can't walk that back without looking like they made a mess, so they'll just keep pushing forward hoping that somehow we'll reach herd immunity before the next major wave occurs.


So you could have seen this happening?
I could have seen this happening.
I'm assuming the people in the CDC are not dumb people.

So why did this directive come out, and come out now?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Caving to Republican hate-mongers. Sad.
 
Callous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

optikeye: GreatGlavinsGhost: Reminds me of that pool that was shut down (NYTimes) because the racist city officials didn't want Black kids swimming in it, do no one was allowed to swim in it.

Yes...because Racists shutting down a swimming pool because of integration laws

Is EXACTLY like requiring masks or clean COVID tests in the midst of a deadly pandemic.

WTF IS WRONG WItH YOU.
My God man, you're gonna taunt that Karma bunny .....unless are you vaccinated? Are you? ARE YOU?


Ignorant and obtuse people shutting down good things is the parallel.
I'd also wager AT LEAST a 50% overlap in the Venn diagram, if not 75% or more.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm afraid this is going to be the death knell for the Enchanted Forest. :(


They originally opened in August, 1971 and my son went there multiple times throughout his childhood.
 
